Bayview Church passes out mealkits and turkeys Nov. 19
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Bayview Church is going to encompass the spirit of giving through their Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 19 starting at 8 a.m. Community members can show up early for free appliances and household times, and at 10 a.m. the church will begin handing out Turkeys and food kits for the holiday.
First Of Two Community Outreach Events Held For Coronado Cays Resort Proposal
On Thursday November 3, developer Keith Mishkin of Cays Resort, LLC held the first of two public meetings regarding a proposal for a resort at Grand Caribe in the Coronado Cays. The Coronado Cays Yacht Club hosted the meeting, which had many Cays residents in attendance. Mishkin and members of...
RSF Republican Women Federated club continues to grow
The newly formed Rancho Santa Fe Republican Women Federated has brought together a group of politically-minded women in North County San Diego, interested in learning more about the issues that matter most to them and making a difference in their local community.
Wonderfront Festival back after 2 years
Wonderfront Festival is back after being cancelled for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event debuted in 2019, along the Embarcadero.
Paul Piepenkotter
Native Coronado resident Paul Piepenkotter passed away from natural causes on September 28th of this year. He was 52 years old. Paul — Pablo to his family and friends — was a deep-rooted Coronadoan through and through. He was born and resided in Coronado his entire life. He attended Central Elementary, Coronado Middle and High Schools, and was a Little League baseball superstar, gifted with strength, speed, and grace.
No Room to Rest — Series Part 2: San Diego homeless shelters provide beds but also pose challenges
This La Jolla Light series looks at local homelessness, explores the complicated factors that contribute to it and highlights the various viewpoints about potential solutions.
Report: Accused Colorado Springs shooter is grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, former Santee Mayor
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — CBS 8 San Diego learned that the 22-year-old suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, accused of opening fire with a semiautomatic rifle inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and leaving 25 injured, is the grandson of outgoing Assemblyman Randy Voepel. Authorities were called...
With the Rolling Stones 500 miles north of El Cajon
"We’re getting word that the free Rolling Stones concert planned for San Francisco is on,” the radio DJ said after spinning some platter. “The site is the Altamont Speedway some distance outside of the city, near a place called Livermore, and the time is tomorrow — December 6, 1969, a day that may possibly live in infamy. (Dec. 14, 1989)
Manchesters, Manchester Family Foundation Donate $1M to 114th Anniversary Charity Ball
Papa Doug and Lisa Manchester and the Manchester Family Foundation have donated $1,000,000 to the 114th Anniversary Charity Ball benefiting Chadwick Center for Children & Families at Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego, the single largest gift in Charity Ball history. The 114th Anniversary Charity Ball, “Come Fly with Me” will...
Dear CUSD School Board
An open letter to the new School Board, from a Coronado High School Class of 1944 grad: Putting you on notice. For decades and generations this school system has been Coronado’s pride and joy. Navy kids, like me, learned the difference early on because we were moved around. Transferring to a place like Pensacola for instance, in the fifth grade in 1936, the public school classes there were almost a year behind. Coronado teachers in all 12 levels back in the day stayed for decades, and would remember us when we chanced to meet again. During my real estate years here in the 60s, big families could afford more for a Coronado house because they would never need private school tuitions.
Election 2022: How key local races are turning out
Here are unofficial voting results on races and issues in the Nov. 8 general election of key local interest in the La Jolla area.
Onmi Resort & Spa Lights Up 2,000 Poinsettia Christmas Trees
Introduces Poinsettia Princess For Festive Holiday Programming – Iconic Carlsbad, California Resort Promises a Truly Magical Home-Away-From Home Experience, Complete with Snow!. Carlsbad, CA – November, 2022 – Omni La Costa Resort and Spa, located just north of San Diego in Carlsbad, today announced its winter programming for the...
Young, Black & ‘N Business hosting FREE Ham giveaway on November 19
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Young Black & ‘N Business is hosting a FREE Ham giveaway on November 19th, just in time for Thanksgiving. Chief Executive Officer of Young Black & ‘N Business, William Roosevelt III, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to share all the details about the giveaway, including how people can get a ham, and how you can help.
City of Chula Vista and Downtown Chula Vista invite you to this year's Starlight Nights!
Downtown Chula Vista’s Starlight Nights will return for another holiday season to light up the heart of the city. The family-friendly event kicks off on Dec. 4 from 3:30 p.m-7:30 p.m in downtown Chula Vista. There will be a tree lighting ceremony at 5:45 p.m. on the plaza at the northwest corner of Memorial Park, located at 373 Park Way.
High-end UTC Mall sneaker shop 'City Kicks' burglarized
SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are searching for three people who broke into a high-end sneaker shop in University City early Sunday morning. San Diego police officers were dispatched to reports of a burglary in progress around 4:40 a.m. at City Kicks located inside Westfield’s University Town Center Mall in University City, according to SDPD.
San Diego towing program is impacting lower-income people the most
SAN DIEGO — Every year in San Diego, thousands of cars towed by the police department end up being sold at auction, because the owners can't afford to pay the fines to reclaim them. In fact, a new audit finds that the city's towing program disproportionately hurts low-income people...
Once-homeless tenants facing evection in Bankers Hill as landlord increases rent
SAN DIEGO — Dozens of tenants in Bankers Hill are facing homelessness again at the Occidental Hotel in Bankers Hill, where the new landlord raised their rent. The tenants said they are devastated and rallying against their rent increase with the help of Tenants United and People Assisting The Homeless (PATH).
Developer’s Disastrous “Cottages At The Cays” Hotel Proposal
Arizona businessman Keith Mishkin has proposed a massive hotel complex on North Grand Caribe Isle in the Coronado Cays. I attended a promotional “open house” for the proposed project on November 3 in the Cays, along with more than 200 fellow Coronado residents. Attendees were appalled by Mishkin’s plans which show the proposed hotel complex as row after row of hideous boxy structures (42 now depicted) that strongly resemble enormous shipping containers.
San Marcos Holiday Market Save the Date
Sunday, December 4th, 10AM -4PM 251 North City Drive, San Marcos. Celebrate the Season with Local Shopping, Holiday Gifts, Seasonal Eats, Live Music, and a Visit from Santa Claus. Get ready to eat, drink and be merry at the annual San Marcos Holiday Market at North City! The beloved open-air...
‘Build an ADU in a day’ | How one Vista company gets it done
VISTA, Calif. — The boom in accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, across San Diego County continues as more and more people are applying for permits to build them in their backyards or garages. On Thursday, CBS 8’s Brian White drove out to one Carlsbad neighborhood where Proteus Homes was...
