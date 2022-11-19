An open letter to the new School Board, from a Coronado High School Class of 1944 grad: Putting you on notice. For decades and generations this school system has been Coronado’s pride and joy. Navy kids, like me, learned the difference early on because we were moved around. Transferring to a place like Pensacola for instance, in the fifth grade in 1936, the public school classes there were almost a year behind. Coronado teachers in all 12 levels back in the day stayed for decades, and would remember us when we chanced to meet again. During my real estate years here in the 60s, big families could afford more for a Coronado house because they would never need private school tuitions.

CORONADO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO