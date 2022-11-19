ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronado, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

Bayview Church passes out mealkits and turkeys Nov. 19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Bayview Church is going to encompass the spirit of giving through their Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 19 starting at 8 a.m. Community members can show up early for free appliances and household times, and at 10 a.m. the church will begin handing out Turkeys and food kits for the holiday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coronadonewsca.com

Paul Piepenkotter

Native Coronado resident Paul Piepenkotter passed away from natural causes on September 28th of this year. He was 52 years old. Paul — Pablo to his family and friends — was a deep-rooted Coronadoan through and through. He was born and resided in Coronado his entire life. He attended Central Elementary, Coronado Middle and High Schools, and was a Little League baseball superstar, gifted with strength, speed, and grace.
CORONADO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

With the Rolling Stones 500 miles north of El Cajon

"We’re getting word that the free Rolling Stones concert planned for San Francisco is on,” the radio DJ said after spinning some platter. “The site is the Altamont Speedway some distance outside of the city, near a place called Livermore, and the time is tomorrow — December 6, 1969, a day that may possibly live in infamy. (Dec. 14, 1989)
EL CAJON, CA
coronadonewsca.com

Dear CUSD School Board

An open letter to the new School Board, from a Coronado High School Class of 1944 grad: Putting you on notice. For decades and generations this school system has been Coronado’s pride and joy. Navy kids, like me, learned the difference early on because we were moved around. Transferring to a place like Pensacola for instance, in the fifth grade in 1936, the public school classes there were almost a year behind. Coronado teachers in all 12 levels back in the day stayed for decades, and would remember us when we chanced to meet again. During my real estate years here in the 60s, big families could afford more for a Coronado house because they would never need private school tuitions.
CORONADO, CA
thevistapress.com

Onmi Resort & Spa Lights Up 2,000 Poinsettia Christmas Trees

Introduces Poinsettia Princess For Festive Holiday Programming – Iconic Carlsbad, California Resort Promises a Truly Magical Home-Away-From Home Experience, Complete with Snow!. Carlsbad, CA – November, 2022 – Omni La Costa Resort and Spa, located just north of San Diego in Carlsbad, today announced its winter programming for the...
CARLSBAD, CA
kusi.com

Young, Black & ‘N Business hosting FREE Ham giveaway on November 19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Young Black & ‘N Business is hosting a FREE Ham giveaway on November 19th, just in time for Thanksgiving. Chief Executive Officer of Young Black & ‘N Business, William Roosevelt III, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to share all the details about the giveaway, including how people can get a ham, and how you can help.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

High-end UTC Mall sneaker shop 'City Kicks' burglarized

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are searching for three people who broke into a high-end sneaker shop in University City early Sunday morning. San Diego police officers were dispatched to reports of a burglary in progress around 4:40 a.m. at City Kicks located inside Westfield’s University Town Center Mall in University City, according to SDPD.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coronadonewsca.com

Developer’s Disastrous “Cottages At The Cays” Hotel Proposal

Arizona businessman Keith Mishkin has proposed a massive hotel complex on North Grand Caribe Isle in the Coronado Cays. I attended a promotional “open house” for the proposed project on November 3 in the Cays, along with more than 200 fellow Coronado residents. Attendees were appalled by Mishkin’s plans which show the proposed hotel complex as row after row of hideous boxy structures (42 now depicted) that strongly resemble enormous shipping containers.
CORONADO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

San Marcos Holiday Market Save the Date

Sunday, December 4th, 10AM -4PM 251 North City Drive, San Marcos. Celebrate the Season with Local Shopping, Holiday Gifts, Seasonal Eats, Live Music, and a Visit from Santa Claus. Get ready to eat, drink and be merry at the annual San Marcos Holiday Market at North City! The beloved open-air...
SAN MARCOS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy