soultracks.com
Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single
(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
NME
DJ and producer Janette Slack dies, aged 42
DJ and producer Janette Slack has died, aged 42. Her brother Trevor Slack confirmed her death over the weekend in a Facebook post. He wrote: “On behalf of the family, it is with great sadness that I announce the tragic and sudden passing of Janette Slack on the 13th of November 2022 in Hong Kong.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Rejoice With Gospel Singer Tamela Mann And These Note-Worthy Records
Over the years, gospel singer, songwriter, and actress Tamela Jean Mann has become a powerhouse in the genre after first displaying her talents singing with fellow Soul Train Awards nominee Kirk Franklin and his choir, The Family. For over three decades, the Texas native has been blowing out hits and racking up the awards and recognition deservingly bestowed upon her.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Learn Why CeCe Winans Is A Trailblazing Gospel Star
It won’t be long before soul and r&b music take center stage at the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by Deon Cole. Ahead of this year’s ceremony, set to be filled with surprise guests, show-stopping performances, and must-see speech acceptance moments, we’re getting familiar with nominees, including legendary contemporary gospel singer and songwriter Cece Winans.
NME
Bruce Springsteen ends 50-year ‘Thunder Road’ lyric debate
Bruce Springsteen has finally put an end to the debate about his lyrics on his 1975 single, ‘Thunder Road’. Springsteen’s fans have been confused by the opening lyric on ‘Thunder Road’ for quite some time, with many debating whether or not he sings ‘sways’ or ‘waves’.
iheart.com
Video: Flock of Sheep Mysteriously Walk in Circle for Twelve Straight Days
In a bizarre story out of China, a sizeable flock of sheep mysteriously walked in a circle for twelve straight days. The very peculiar case reportedly occurred at a farm located in the community of Baotou in the country's Inner Mongolia region. The owner of the animals says that the strangeness initially began with just a few of the sheep forming a circle around the flock. Over time, however, more and more of the creatures joined in on the eerie procession until they numbered in the hundreds.
The Mystifying Meaning Behind Bob Dylan’s “Shelter from the Storm”
The story behind Bob Dylan’s “Shelter from the Storm,” is a perplexing one. The 1975 classic embodies a storyline that fans and critics alike have debated over the years. While “Shelter from the Storm” plays as part confession or lesson learned, it also embodies a spiritual, existential,...
17 People Who Had The Audacity To Make Something That Had Nothing To Do With Them, Alllll About Them
"Been hearing fire trucks drive down the street all day with their sirens on. I swear my cable internet lags every time, and I can't stand it. I am trying to watch the US Open."
People Are Recalling The Absolute Worst (And Best) Things Someone Has Ever Said To Them, And My Jaw Is On The Floor
"Hearing that from her before she died... I can't ever let myself forget that."
iheart.com
Elijah Runako: The Rapper On Everyone’s Playlist
Talent always finds a way to shine through, and for Elijah, also known as Elijah Runako, he could only dream for so long. Elijah is living his dreams and entertaining the world with his multiple talents while at it. The Chicago-born musician has worked hard for years, built connections, and is prepared to take the music industry by storm.
Watch Muse troll a Sunday afternoon TV show's presenter and audience by swapping instruments and taking the piss
When Muse were asked to mime on an Italian TV show they saw it as a golden opportunity to "arse about", to quote drummer Dom Howard
How Pink Frost paid tribute to a fallen friend and gave new life to The Chills
An excerpt from Matthew Goody's comprehensive discographic history of the early years of pioneering New Zealand record label Flying Nun
Brockhampton Look Inward as They Say Goodbye on ‘The Family’
From the Beatles to Odd Future, when a beloved, successful, and ceiling-shattering group parts ways, it always feels bittersweet. Since arriving in the early 2010s, Texas-bred alternative hip-hop crew Brockhampton have been one of rap’s most artistically and socially progressive groups. But considering their record-label woes, the 2018 sexual-assault allegations against founder Ameer Vann (who subsequently left the group), and the unruly creative climate of a relentlessly evolving, 13-member musical collective, the group’s breakup isn’t a shock. Still, on their final album, The Family, they’re going down swinging in the most refreshingly honest way possible, and they’re having...
Top 25 Doom Metal Albums of All Time
During Black Sabbath's rise in the '70s, there was no foretelling the immeasurable impact those four from Birmingham, England, could have had. Universally credited with inventing heavy metal, Black Sabbath's riff-intensive sound also wielded a major influence in the development of doom metal. The genre is expansive, encompassing a myriad...
Kiss celebrate Creatures Of The Night's 40th birthday with kountless kollektibles
The 40th Anniversary Super Deluxe edition of Kiss's Creatures Of The Night boasts 103 total tracks and your choice of new doorbell ring
Ayoni Shares Her Musical ‘Vision’ With New EP & Exclusive Playlist Of Songs That Inspired Her
When the final curtain falls on 2022, Ayoni will make sure to take a bow. In the past six months, the Barbados-born singer released The Vision EP, a new collection of music heralded by singles “You Said I Love You Too Soon” and “Before I Prosper.” With the arrival of The Vision in September, Ayoni continued her path toward music superstardom, pairing her dynamic voice against production that weaves between the genres. There are touches of R&B, soul, dance, pop, and psychedelia, all pieced together to create a captivating listening experience from start to finish.
Sporting News
World Cup 2022 song: Name, lyrics, artists, official video and what the anthem means
World Cup songs are an institution almost as old as the competition itself. Like mascots, they are a way to build hype and share in the excitement around an upcoming World Cup, and that has continued ahead of the Qatar showpiece. The official song for World Cup 2022 was announced...
