In a bizarre story out of China, a sizeable flock of sheep mysteriously walked in a circle for twelve straight days. The very peculiar case reportedly occurred at a farm located in the community of Baotou in the country's Inner Mongolia region. The owner of the animals says that the strangeness initially began with just a few of the sheep forming a circle around the flock. Over time, however, more and more of the creatures joined in on the eerie procession until they numbered in the hundreds.

2 DAYS AGO