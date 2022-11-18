ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

soultracks.com

Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single

(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
NME

DJ and producer Janette Slack dies, aged 42

DJ and producer Janette Slack has died, aged 42. Her brother Trevor Slack confirmed her death over the weekend in a Facebook post. He wrote: “On behalf of the family, it is with great sadness that I announce the tragic and sudden passing of Janette Slack on the 13th of November 2022 in Hong Kong.
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Rejoice With Gospel Singer Tamela Mann And These Note-Worthy Records

Over the years, gospel singer, songwriter, and actress Tamela Jean Mann has become a powerhouse in the genre after first displaying her talents singing with fellow Soul Train Awards nominee Kirk Franklin and his choir, The Family. For over three decades, the Texas native has been blowing out hits and racking up the awards and recognition deservingly bestowed upon her.
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Learn Why CeCe Winans Is A Trailblazing Gospel Star

It won’t be long before soul and r&b music take center stage at the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by Deon Cole. Ahead of this year’s ceremony, set to be filled with surprise guests, show-stopping performances, and must-see speech acceptance moments, we’re getting familiar with nominees, including legendary contemporary gospel singer and songwriter Cece Winans.
NME

Bruce Springsteen ends 50-year ‘Thunder Road’ lyric debate

Bruce Springsteen has finally put an end to the debate about his lyrics on his 1975 single, ‘Thunder Road’. Springsteen’s fans have been confused by the opening lyric on ‘Thunder Road’ for quite some time, with many debating whether or not he sings ‘sways’ or ‘waves’.
iheart.com

Video: Flock of Sheep Mysteriously Walk in Circle for Twelve Straight Days

In a bizarre story out of China, a sizeable flock of sheep mysteriously walked in a circle for twelve straight days. The very peculiar case reportedly occurred at a farm located in the community of Baotou in the country's Inner Mongolia region. The owner of the animals says that the strangeness initially began with just a few of the sheep forming a circle around the flock. Over time, however, more and more of the creatures joined in on the eerie procession until they numbered in the hundreds.
iheart.com

Elijah Runako: The Rapper On Everyone’s Playlist

Talent always finds a way to shine through, and for Elijah, also known as Elijah Runako, he could only dream for so long. Elijah is living his dreams and entertaining the world with his multiple talents while at it. The Chicago-born musician has worked hard for years, built connections, and is prepared to take the music industry by storm.
Rolling Stone

Brockhampton Look Inward as They Say Goodbye on ‘The Family’

From the Beatles to Odd Future, when a beloved, successful, and ceiling-shattering group parts ways, it always feels bittersweet. Since arriving in the early 2010s, Texas-bred alternative hip-hop crew Brockhampton have been one of rap’s most artistically and socially progressive groups. But considering their record-label woes, the 2018 sexual-assault allegations against founder Ameer Vann (who subsequently left the group), and the unruly creative climate of a relentlessly evolving, 13-member musical collective, the group’s breakup isn’t a shock. Still, on their final album, The Family, they’re going down swinging in the most refreshingly honest way possible, and they’re having...
Noisecreep

Top 25 Doom Metal Albums of All Time

During Black Sabbath's rise in the '70s, there was no foretelling the immeasurable impact those four from Birmingham, England, could have had. Universally credited with inventing heavy metal, Black Sabbath's riff-intensive sound also wielded a major influence in the development of doom metal. The genre is expansive, encompassing a myriad...
HollywoodLife

Ayoni Shares Her Musical ‘Vision’ With New EP & Exclusive Playlist Of Songs That Inspired Her

When the final curtain falls on 2022, Ayoni will make sure to take a bow. In the past six months, the Barbados-born singer released The Vision EP, a new collection of music heralded by singles “You Said I Love You Too Soon” and “Before I Prosper.” With the arrival of The Vision in September, Ayoni continued her path toward music superstardom, pairing her dynamic voice against production that weaves between the genres. There are touches of R&B, soul, dance, pop, and psychedelia, all pieced together to create a captivating listening experience from start to finish.

