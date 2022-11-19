ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

Related
nbc11news.com

Grand Junction Rec Center Update

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We told you how the City of Grand Junction approved a rec center plan costing an estimated $70 million. The council voted six to one to adopt the plan. The community center would be built at Matchett Park. It will be funded by a cannabis tax and a sales tax increase of 0.15 percent. The increase would be less than half of what voters turned down in 2019, 0.39 percent.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Sunshine and dry conditions to continue with some light cloud cover

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Very little has changed over the past few days. Conditions remained dry, and sunshine has been the story. High pressure continues to be the dominant factor resulting in clear skies and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures today have started to warm across the Western Slope. In Grand Junction, the high sat at 45, while Montrose was a few degrees cooler at 43.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Grand Junction Breaks Ground on New Tennis Courts

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–The city of Grand Junction broke ground on new tennis courts at Canyon View Park this morning. This will add 4 new courts at Canyon View, bringing the total to 16. Grand Junction Parks and Recreation will also be adding new high-efficiency lights to the courts.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch results coming in

Republican Lauren Boebert maintains a narrow lead by just 556 votes over Democrat Adam Frisch as the lengthy battle for Colorado’s 3rd District comes to a close. Yesterday was the 8th and final day for voters to submit cured ballots. Montrose County is finished counting their ballots. In the...
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Little change this weekend; slightly warmer temperatures next week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We saw plenty of sunshine throughout the entire day across the Western Slope except for some cloud cover. Conditions have remained dry, and temperatures remained in the lower 40s for Grand Junction and upper 30s for Montrose. High pressure will start to move into tonight, clearing any remaining clouds.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Missing person last seen in Grand Junction

Melissa Gonzales (70) was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. Melissa was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2022 at 2915 Orchard Avenue. Melissa’s phone battery is now dead, but her last ping was reportedly from the Thompson Springs, Utah area. Melissa was last seen driving a black 2007 Honda Element, license plate BQW-808.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

CBI issues alert for missing Grand Junction woman

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Alert on Wednesday afternoon for Grand Junction resident Melissa Gonzalez. The CBI states that Gonzalez was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at the 29 Mile Apartments at 2915 Orchard Avenue. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, a black jacket, jeans, and sandals.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Less than a week until Powderhorn Mountain Resort opens

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The 2022-23 winter season at Powderhorn Mountain Resort is aimed to have the earliest opening date in the resort’s history. On Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, the resort will begin operating seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. During early season operations,...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Gephardt Daily

Grand County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing woman

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Grand County Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s help in locating a missing 70-year-old woman. They seek Melissa L. Gonzales of nearby Grand Junction, Colorado, according to the sheriff’s missing person alert issued Thursday evening on social media.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
KREX

New Entrepreneur Center coming to Olathe

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Olathe is a small town you may know for its famous sweet corn – now, it may gain fame for something else. Region 10, the League for Economic Assistance and Planning just set its sights on Olathe to start up a powerful new center designed to attract and grow new […]
OLATHE, CO
1037theriver.com

What’s The One Place to Take Someone Visiting Montrose Colorado

Montrose Colorado has so many beautiful spots to visit. You really need more than just a weekend to pack it all in. We asked the question and received some great suggestions. Such a beautiful spot. I love to just gaze across the canyon from many areas. My favorite time of year to visit their is the winter. Love the snow capped Canyons.
MONTROSE, CO
westernslopenow.com

Easy No Bake Cheesecake just in Time for Thanksgiving

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Blake Leany from Starvin’ Arvin’s showed us this morning how to make a simple and quick cheesecake for a thanksgiving desert. He said this is a good way to contribute a dessert without too much hastle. The recipe is simple he says you take:
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Cold starts relaxing this weekend, but warming will be limited

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Cold will last through Saturday night and Sunday morning before warmer changes arrive. The warmer changes won’t be warm - just warmer than we’ve been. A Flurry Overnight?. A disturbance sliding from north to south across Colorado tonight and Friday morning will bring...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Update: Bray Property Management not victimized in recent HOA scandal but helped clean up afterwards

Bray Property Management responded to a recent request from KREX to comment on a story we published involving Debra Campbell of Grand Junction and a wire fraud scam involving her company, A Better Alternative Management. The story, published Monday detailed Campbell’s sentencing along with a district court judgement, which listed Bray HOA Management among other several other local management companies and the HOA’s they manage, as recipients of restitution. We reached out to Bray, Monday, at the time of writing, and received a response Wednesday.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra Chamber Players concert

Members of the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra are set to play at the First Presbyterian Church. The concert starts at 7:30 PM Friday. The setlist features three pieces from three generations of work including:. Bohuslav Martinů – Nonet #2. Martinů, a modern classical composer, was born on December...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Montrose Colorado’s Dream Country Music Festival

As a strong proponent of live music, I went on record a lot during the COVID-19 lockdown I was desperate to see some live music. I believe a direct quote from me in October 2021 was: "Bruno Mars could be playing bongos outside the Coffee Trader, and I'd be happy to see him."
MONTROSE, CO
yellowscene.com

Investigation reveals State Patrol Sgt. changed reports

Grand Junction Daily Sentinel (via AP Storyshare) A Fruita-based Colorado State Patrol sergeant is no longer employed by CSP after an internal investigation found at least 13 instances of altering subordinates’ reports over the past two years. Sgt. Aaron Laing formerly oversaw CSP’s Smuggling, Trafficking and Interdiction unit in...
FRUITA, CO

