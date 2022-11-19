Read full article on original website
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction Rec Center Update
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We told you how the City of Grand Junction approved a rec center plan costing an estimated $70 million. The council voted six to one to adopt the plan. The community center would be built at Matchett Park. It will be funded by a cannabis tax and a sales tax increase of 0.15 percent. The increase would be less than half of what voters turned down in 2019, 0.39 percent.
Does this Grand Junction Colorado Home Have the Best View of the Grand Valley?
A Grand Junction home was recently added to the listings at Realtor.com which claims to have the best 360 views in town. Finding a location with views that include most of the Grand Valley is not as easy as it might seem. This spot seems to have it all. This...
KJCT8
Sunshine and dry conditions to continue with some light cloud cover
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Very little has changed over the past few days. Conditions remained dry, and sunshine has been the story. High pressure continues to be the dominant factor resulting in clear skies and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures today have started to warm across the Western Slope. In Grand Junction, the high sat at 45, while Montrose was a few degrees cooler at 43.
Local Organ Donor Gets Place On Rose Parade Float
After a 2016 accident ended his life, Tanner Denton's status as an organ, eye, and tissue donor has touched the lives of 122 people all over the world.
westernslopenow.com
Grand Junction Breaks Ground on New Tennis Courts
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–The city of Grand Junction broke ground on new tennis courts at Canyon View Park this morning. This will add 4 new courts at Canyon View, bringing the total to 16. Grand Junction Parks and Recreation will also be adding new high-efficiency lights to the courts.
westernslopenow.com
Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch results coming in
Republican Lauren Boebert maintains a narrow lead by just 556 votes over Democrat Adam Frisch as the lengthy battle for Colorado’s 3rd District comes to a close. Yesterday was the 8th and final day for voters to submit cured ballots. Montrose County is finished counting their ballots. In the...
KJCT8
Little change this weekend; slightly warmer temperatures next week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We saw plenty of sunshine throughout the entire day across the Western Slope except for some cloud cover. Conditions have remained dry, and temperatures remained in the lower 40s for Grand Junction and upper 30s for Montrose. High pressure will start to move into tonight, clearing any remaining clouds.
westernslopenow.com
Missing person last seen in Grand Junction
Melissa Gonzales (70) was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. Melissa was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2022 at 2915 Orchard Avenue. Melissa’s phone battery is now dead, but her last ping was reportedly from the Thompson Springs, Utah area. Melissa was last seen driving a black 2007 Honda Element, license plate BQW-808.
KJCT8
CBI issues alert for missing Grand Junction woman
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Alert on Wednesday afternoon for Grand Junction resident Melissa Gonzalez. The CBI states that Gonzalez was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at the 29 Mile Apartments at 2915 Orchard Avenue. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, a black jacket, jeans, and sandals.
KJCT8
Less than a week until Powderhorn Mountain Resort opens
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The 2022-23 winter season at Powderhorn Mountain Resort is aimed to have the earliest opening date in the resort’s history. On Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, the resort will begin operating seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. During early season operations,...
Gephardt Daily
Grand County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing woman
GRAND COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Grand County Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s help in locating a missing 70-year-old woman. They seek Melissa L. Gonzales of nearby Grand Junction, Colorado, according to the sheriff’s missing person alert issued Thursday evening on social media.
New Entrepreneur Center coming to Olathe
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Olathe is a small town you may know for its famous sweet corn – now, it may gain fame for something else. Region 10, the League for Economic Assistance and Planning just set its sights on Olathe to start up a powerful new center designed to attract and grow new […]
1037theriver.com
What’s The One Place to Take Someone Visiting Montrose Colorado
Montrose Colorado has so many beautiful spots to visit. You really need more than just a weekend to pack it all in. We asked the question and received some great suggestions. Such a beautiful spot. I love to just gaze across the canyon from many areas. My favorite time of year to visit their is the winter. Love the snow capped Canyons.
westernslopenow.com
Easy No Bake Cheesecake just in Time for Thanksgiving
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Blake Leany from Starvin’ Arvin’s showed us this morning how to make a simple and quick cheesecake for a thanksgiving desert. He said this is a good way to contribute a dessert without too much hastle. The recipe is simple he says you take:
KJCT8
Cold starts relaxing this weekend, but warming will be limited
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Cold will last through Saturday night and Sunday morning before warmer changes arrive. The warmer changes won’t be warm - just warmer than we’ve been. A Flurry Overnight?. A disturbance sliding from north to south across Colorado tonight and Friday morning will bring...
westernslopenow.com
Update: Bray Property Management not victimized in recent HOA scandal but helped clean up afterwards
Bray Property Management responded to a recent request from KREX to comment on a story we published involving Debra Campbell of Grand Junction and a wire fraud scam involving her company, A Better Alternative Management. The story, published Monday detailed Campbell’s sentencing along with a district court judgement, which listed Bray HOA Management among other several other local management companies and the HOA’s they manage, as recipients of restitution. We reached out to Bray, Monday, at the time of writing, and received a response Wednesday.
westernslopenow.com
Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra Chamber Players concert
Members of the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra are set to play at the First Presbyterian Church. The concert starts at 7:30 PM Friday. The setlist features three pieces from three generations of work including:. Bohuslav Martinů – Nonet #2. Martinů, a modern classical composer, was born on December...
Montrose Colorado’s Dream Country Music Festival
As a strong proponent of live music, I went on record a lot during the COVID-19 lockdown I was desperate to see some live music. I believe a direct quote from me in October 2021 was: "Bruno Mars could be playing bongos outside the Coffee Trader, and I'd be happy to see him."
yellowscene.com
Investigation reveals State Patrol Sgt. changed reports
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel (via AP Storyshare) A Fruita-based Colorado State Patrol sergeant is no longer employed by CSP after an internal investigation found at least 13 instances of altering subordinates’ reports over the past two years. Sgt. Aaron Laing formerly oversaw CSP’s Smuggling, Trafficking and Interdiction unit in...
