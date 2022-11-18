ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tobias Harris out for Sixers vs. Bucks matchup due to left hip soreness

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers will return to the floor on Friday to play host to the Milwaukee Bucks after sitting for four days since their last contest. They will be looking to build off their previous two wins and build a bit of a winning streak.

As they get set to take on the Bucks, they knew they would be without James Harden and Furkan Korkmaz due to injuries, but they now will be down another key piece for this one.

Tobias Harris, who was originally listed as questionable with left hip soreness, is now listed as out as he will miss the matchup at home. The versatile forward is averaging 14.7 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 46.2% from the floor and 39.7% from deep.

The Sixers fell to the Bucks earlier in the season and they will be looking to avenge that loss. Without Harris, their job is going to be a bit tougher out on the floor.

