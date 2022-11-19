ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronado, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coronadonewsca.com

Paul Piepenkotter

Native Coronado resident Paul Piepenkotter passed away from natural causes on September 28th of this year. He was 52 years old. Paul — Pablo to his family and friends — was a deep-rooted Coronadoan through and through. He was born and resided in Coronado his entire life. He attended Central Elementary, Coronado Middle and High Schools, and was a Little League baseball superstar, gifted with strength, speed, and grace.
CORONADO, CA
coronadonewsca.com

Dear CUSD School Board

An open letter to the new School Board, from a Coronado High School Class of 1944 grad: Putting you on notice. For decades and generations this school system has been Coronado’s pride and joy. Navy kids, like me, learned the difference early on because we were moved around. Transferring to a place like Pensacola for instance, in the fifth grade in 1936, the public school classes there were almost a year behind. Coronado teachers in all 12 levels back in the day stayed for decades, and would remember us when we chanced to meet again. During my real estate years here in the 60s, big families could afford more for a Coronado house because they would never need private school tuitions.
CORONADO, CA
coronadonewsca.com

Developer’s Disastrous “Cottages At The Cays” Hotel Proposal

Arizona businessman Keith Mishkin has proposed a massive hotel complex on North Grand Caribe Isle in the Coronado Cays. I attended a promotional “open house” for the proposed project on November 3 in the Cays, along with more than 200 fellow Coronado residents. Attendees were appalled by Mishkin’s plans which show the proposed hotel complex as row after row of hideous boxy structures (42 now depicted) that strongly resemble enormous shipping containers.
CORONADO, CA
coronadonewsca.com

Coronado’s “Avenue Of The Heroes” ... Cdr. Cherie B. Collins, USN

She was a Mustang, a Shellback and a master training specialist. She wanted to go to the Naval Academy, but in the early 1970s that was not an option for women. So, Cherie Bowlin Collins enlisted in the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service, or WAVES, military unit as a seaman recruit, to do her four years and earn the GI Bill to go to college. Thirty years later, she retired as a commander.
CORONADO, CA
coronadonewsca.com

Coronado Boys Water Polo Falls To Mt. Carmel In CIF Finals

One win. That’s all that separated the Coronado Islander boys water polo team from claiming the CIF DI Title this past Friday. Going into the game, Coronado would perhaps be looked at as “underdogs” due to the fact that they were going against the High seeded No.2 overall, Mt. Carmel. But with three blowout wins en route to reaching the title game, the Islander’s confidence was as high as it could be.
CORONADO, CA
coronadonewsca.com

CIF Division 1 Runners-Up ...

Coronado Boys Water Polo Falls To Mt. Carmel In CIF Finals. One win. That’s all that separated the Coronado Islander boys water polo team from claiming the CIF DI Title this past Friday. Going into the game, Coronado would perhaps be looked at as “underdogs” due to the fact...
CORONADO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy