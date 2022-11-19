Read full article on original website
coronadonewsca.com
Reflections On A Year In Coronado, A Conversation With Tina Friend
A year ago the City welcomed Tina Friend as Coronado’s new City Manager. I had a chance to catch up with Friend and talk to her about her experience in the position so far, as well as what’s ahead for the City in 2023. “It has gone very...
coronadonewsca.com
First Of Two Community Outreach Events Held For Coronado Cays Resort Proposal
On Thursday November 3, developer Keith Mishkin of Cays Resort, LLC held the first of two public meetings regarding a proposal for a resort at Grand Caribe in the Coronado Cays. The Coronado Cays Yacht Club hosted the meeting, which had many Cays residents in attendance. Mishkin and members of...
coronadonewsca.com
Paul Piepenkotter
Native Coronado resident Paul Piepenkotter passed away from natural causes on September 28th of this year. He was 52 years old. Paul — Pablo to his family and friends — was a deep-rooted Coronadoan through and through. He was born and resided in Coronado his entire life. He attended Central Elementary, Coronado Middle and High Schools, and was a Little League baseball superstar, gifted with strength, speed, and grace.
coronadonewsca.com
Dear CUSD School Board
An open letter to the new School Board, from a Coronado High School Class of 1944 grad: Putting you on notice. For decades and generations this school system has been Coronado’s pride and joy. Navy kids, like me, learned the difference early on because we were moved around. Transferring to a place like Pensacola for instance, in the fifth grade in 1936, the public school classes there were almost a year behind. Coronado teachers in all 12 levels back in the day stayed for decades, and would remember us when we chanced to meet again. During my real estate years here in the 60s, big families could afford more for a Coronado house because they would never need private school tuitions.
coronadonewsca.com
Developer’s Disastrous “Cottages At The Cays” Hotel Proposal
Arizona businessman Keith Mishkin has proposed a massive hotel complex on North Grand Caribe Isle in the Coronado Cays. I attended a promotional “open house” for the proposed project on November 3 in the Cays, along with more than 200 fellow Coronado residents. Attendees were appalled by Mishkin’s plans which show the proposed hotel complex as row after row of hideous boxy structures (42 now depicted) that strongly resemble enormous shipping containers.
coronadonewsca.com
Coronado’s “Avenue Of The Heroes” ... Cdr. Cherie B. Collins, USN
She was a Mustang, a Shellback and a master training specialist. She wanted to go to the Naval Academy, but in the early 1970s that was not an option for women. So, Cherie Bowlin Collins enlisted in the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service, or WAVES, military unit as a seaman recruit, to do her four years and earn the GI Bill to go to college. Thirty years later, she retired as a commander.
coronadonewsca.com
Coronado Boys Water Polo Falls To Mt. Carmel In CIF Finals
One win. That’s all that separated the Coronado Islander boys water polo team from claiming the CIF DI Title this past Friday. Going into the game, Coronado would perhaps be looked at as “underdogs” due to the fact that they were going against the High seeded No.2 overall, Mt. Carmel. But with three blowout wins en route to reaching the title game, the Islander’s confidence was as high as it could be.
coronadonewsca.com
