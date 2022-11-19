Read full article on original website
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Oil Producer Diamondback Energy Agrees Bolt On Acquisition Focused On Northern Midland Basin
Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) has agreed to acquire Lario Permian LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lario Oil & Gas Company, in cash and stock. The deal consideration includes 4.18 million Diamondback shares and $850 million of cash. "Lario is an attractive bolt-on to our existing Martin County position,...
Unexpected News Reported By Popular Minnesota Based Company
If you love going on Target runs, Target would love it if you'd do a few more of those right now. Earnings were just announced for Minnesota-based Target and according to CNN Business, that bullseye is not quite as bright as it used to be. Profits Tanked 52% in the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Share of Long-Term Investments on Robocash Increase Significantly, Company Claims
Since March of this year, the share of investments in long-term loans on the Robocash platform has “been increasing,” the company claims. Along with this, the investor earnings are also growing, the team at Robocash reveals in a blog post. Robo.cash added that for the past eight months,...
Jacobs Solutions' Robust Cash Flow In-Line With Expectations, Issues Annual Guidance Under Two FX Scenarios
Jacobs Solutions Inc J has reported Q4 sales of $3.9 billion, up 8.2% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $3.82 billion. Net revenue is up 11% in constant currency. Adjusted EPS reached $1.80, up 14% Y/Y and 18% in constant currency, beating the consensus of $1.77. Adjusted EBITDA of $350 million,...
As Oil Prices Fall, ExxonMobil Holds Up: 'It May Be Time To Ring The Register'
With crude oil futures getting slaughtered, the PreMarket Prep crew discussed when this trend would finally spill over into the oil sector. With that in mind, Exxon Mobil Corp XOM is Friday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Crude Oil Futures Cave During The Show: The discussion was instigated by...
Got $5,000? This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer.
Philip Morris International is one of the most compelling tobacco stocks on the market right now.
CNBC
Employers are planning pay increases of 4.6% in 2023, slightly above this year's 4.2%, study shows
A new forecast shows companies are planning 4.6% salary increases in 2023, up from a mid-year estimate of 4.1%. The latest inflation reading showed a 7.7% rise in prices in October from a year earlier. The Federal Reserve has raised a key interest rate six times this year in an...
NASDAQ
The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Oil stocks have taken a victory lap throughout 2022. Surging commodity prices are bolstering profits at a time when many companies are getting hit with inflation and softening demand. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) each not only pay a dividend but have beaten the S&P 500 over the past year.
kitco.com
Silver market to hit multi-decade high deficit this year on strong demand - report
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. These were some of the key findings reported by Philip Newman, Managing Director at Metals Focus, and Adam...
U.S. equity funds record biggest weekly inflow in over 10 months
(Reuters) - U.S. equity funds drew massive inflows in the week to Nov. 16 as signs of cooling inflation soothed investor worries of more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
CNBC
Wells Fargo mortgage staff brace for layoffs as U.S. loan volumes collapse
Mortgage volumes at Wells Fargo slowed further in recent weeks, leaving some workers idle and sparking concerns that the lender will need to cut more employees as the U.S. housing slump deepens. The bank had about 18,000 loans in its retail origination pipeline in the early weeks of the fourth...
kitco.com
Unemployment to almost double, recession to end by 2024 - Alfonso Peccatiello
The U.S. unemployment rate rose to 3.7 percent in October, and industry data suggest that such job trends will continue, with companies like Twitter, Amazon, and FedEx laying off thousands of workers. This will result in unemployment almost doubling to “six-and-a-half percent,” while the ensuing recession will last until 2024,...
BlackRock increases investment grade credit overweight
NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Asset manager BlackRock said on Monday it had increased its strategic overweight on investment grade credit due to attractive valuations and the income potential coming from corporate bonds' higher yields.
TJX Companies Says Its Inventory Position Will ‘Bode Well’ For Holiday Sales in Q4
TJX Companies topped profit estimates in the third quarter, despite sales coming in lower than the same period last year. The Framingham, Mass.-based off-price retailer reported a net profit of $1.062 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, up from $1.023 billion the same time last year. Net sales for the third quarter of 2023, however, were $12.2 billion, a decrease of 3% from $12.5 billion versus the third quarter of 2022. By division, net sales at Marmaxx, which includes the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and Sierra banners in the U.S., were up 3% in the quarter to $7.455 billion, driven mostly...
freightwaves.com
LTL carriers point to shrinking tonnage in November
Some of the nation’s largest less-than-truckload carriers are seeing demand continue to retreat from the all-time highs recently established. Following third-quarter reports, which showed year-over-year (y/y) tonnage declines at most LTL shops during September and October, the trend appears to have hastened so far in November. “The last few...
NASDAQ
FedEx's freight unit to furlough workers
Nov 14 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp's FDX.N freight division is furloughing employees in some U.S. markets as current business conditions are hurting its volumes, the package-delivery company said on Monday. The move comes barely a week after the Memphis, Tennessee-based company warned of lower-than-expected delivery volumes in the United States...
theindustry.fashion
Foot Locker raises outlook in Q3 results
Foot Locker has updated its guidance for FY22 following "better than expected" results for the third quarter ending 29 October 2022. The company's total sales decreased by 0.7% to £1.83 billion ($2.17 billion), compared to £1.84 billion ($2.18 billion) in 2021. Excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations, total sales increased by 3.3%.
tipranks.com
FUTU Rises on Strong Q3 Showing
Shares of digital brokerage and wealth management services provider Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) are rising in the pre-market session today after the company delivered better-than-expected third-quarter numbers. Revenue rose 11.5% year-over-year to $247.9 million, comfortably outperforming estimates by ~$19.7 million. EPADS at $0.68 too, rose past expectations by $0.010. Impressively, total...
CNET
Here Are Today's Refinance Rates, Nov. 17, 2022: Rates Slide
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates slump over the last week. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also sank. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate six times in 2022 to try to hit the brakes on the economy. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
