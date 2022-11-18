In every community we depend on the brave and selfless men and women who are firefighters. We can sleep at night knowing that if there is an emergency of any kind, they will respond immediately and assess our needs and save lives. But what if all is not as it seems? Suddenly, Islanders become aware that the demands of the population are not balanced with the equipment and personnel available within our fire department. What’s your next step?

CORONADO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO