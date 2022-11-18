Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
coronadonewsca.com
CHS Senior To Represent USA In Junior Championships
Bowls USA is proud to announce our first teenager to participate in an international tournament. Angel Gomez, who is 17 years old and a senior at Coronado High School will be participating in the International Indoor Bowls Council Junior Championships, U25 in Northern Ireland on December 5-9, 2022. Angel was...
coronadonewsca.com
coronadonewsca.com
Coronado Blood Drive Nov. 26
Coronado Community will host a blood drive with the San Diego Blood Bank on Saturday, November 26, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 1000 Orange Avenue, Coronado 92118 – Parked on Isabella Avenue. Donors will receive a voucher for a FREE Entrée (up to $15), courtesy of The Broken Yolk.
coronadonewsca.com
On the Road Again: The Real Mayberry
Coronado has often been dubbed “Mayberry by the Sea.” It’s a reference to the idyllic town portrayed in the Andy Griffith Show television series that ran from 1960 through 1968. If you want a healthy dollop of nostalgia, the show can still be found on TV and online with characters that are hilarious – I’m talking about you, Barney Fife – along with heartwarming life lessons.
coronadonewsca.com
Coronado Firefighters Local 1475 Talk On Public Safety Services In Coronado ... A Multi-part Series
In every community we depend on the brave and selfless men and women who are firefighters. We can sleep at night knowing that if there is an emergency of any kind, they will respond immediately and assess our needs and save lives. But what if all is not as it seems? Suddenly, Islanders become aware that the demands of the population are not balanced with the equipment and personnel available within our fire department. What’s your next step?
coronadonewsca.com
coronadonewsca.com
Avoid A Holiday Tragedy
The holiday season comes with family gatherings, social time with friends, and office parties. These joyful events can lead to life-altering consequences, like drunken driving. When I was 16 years old in 1992, a drunken driver hit me. I had a four month coma, broken bones, paralysis and brain injuries....
Comments / 0