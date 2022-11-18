I would like to add my concern regarding Jim Korver’s article “What is That Black Stuff in Coronado’s Air?”. I too, have noticed this black stuff, not only on my car, but also on the patio and my plants. It is all over and yes, we are breathing it. I wonder if there has been an increase in some cancers in Coronado. For some practical information, the black oily stuff on my plants will not come off merely with spraying water. One needs to wipe off each leaf. (I use a wet paper towel soaked in milk- this will also put a shine on the leaf.) Where do we go to ask about this health concern?

