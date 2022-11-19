ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
CoinTelegraph

Billionaires lose billions: What’s happening with Elon Musk and Sam Bankman-Fried?

In a matter of weeks, two major players in the tech industry have seen their net worth drop by billions of dollars — partly the result of their own business decisions. Sam “SBF” Bankman-Fried, the now former CEO of crypto exchange FTX, reportedly had a net worth of roughly $24 billion in March and $16 billion as recently as Nov. 7, but now he no longer even qualifies for a listing on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Some reports suggest that with his stakes in crypto and stock trading platform Robinhood, FTX companies and Alameda Research, SBF could be facing serious financial difficulties in the days to come.
GAMINGbible

Elon Musk is ready to rage quit Twitter

The last few weeks on Twitter have been quite something, and we all know why. Right at the end of October, after months of will-he-won’t-he discussion, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk officially bought the social media platform, and chaos promptly ensued. It was announced that many Twitter employees...
Daily Mail

Twitter CEO Elon Musk U-turns on his WFH ban after more staff than expected quit: Fury at billionaire's 'extremely hardcore' vision after demanding they all agree to work 'long hours at high intensity' or LEAVE

Elon Musk backed down on his work from home ban hours before the deadline for Twitter employees to commit to his 'extremely hardcore' vision for the company arrived. In an email, Musk gave all Twitter staff until 5pm ET on Thursday to either click a link confirming their willingness to work 'long hours at high intensity', or leave the company with three months severance pay.
The Verge

Read Elon Musk’s first email to Twitter employees

Elon Musk sent his first email to Twitter employees on Wednesday evening, warning of a “challenging economic climate” ahead and the need for the company to launch Twitter Blue verified subscriptions to help “survive the upcoming economic downturn.”. After laying off half of Twitter’s workforce and gutting...
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — Musk shares new ‘hate tweet’ rules

Twitter CEO Elon Musk says “hate tweets” will be demonetized on the platform, but users will still be able to find them if they want. Meanwhile, a new poll found more than half of Americans said they wouldn’t buy items from advertisers that promote them on platforms with hate speech.
Deadline

Elon Musk Concedes Twitter’s Move To Paid Blue-Check Verification May Be A “Dumb Decision”, Intends To Get “80% Of Humanity” On Platform

New Twitter owner Elon Musk presided over a rambling, hourlong appeal to advertisers, defending the newly instituted $8-a-month blue-check verification program and vowing to make the social platform “a force for good.”. The conversation convened on the company’s Spaces audio platform (listen to full audio below) came as a...
AOL Corp

How Elon Musk came to own Twitter: A timeline of the Tesla CEO's takeover

The $44 billion takeover of Twitter by Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has created a series of chaotic events for the social media platform. Musk first expressed interest in acquiring the company in January 2022, citing a desire to restore free speech. Since then, the company has had a volatile...

Comments / 0

Community Policy