ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTKR News 3

Senate antitrust chair: Ticketmaster abused market power in Swift ticket chaos

By Douglas Jones
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CaXkF_0jGMBZzU00

Senator Amy Klobuchar accused Ticketmaster in an open letter of having a harmful impact on its customers following multiple days of problems with the company's e-commerce site as fans tried to buy tickets for shows in Taylor Swift's new tour.

Klobuchar wrote in the letter , “Ticketmaster’s power in the primary ticket market insulates it from the competitive pressures that typically push companies to innovate and improve their services. That can result in the types of dramatic service failures we saw this week, where consumers are the ones that pay the price.”

Around 10 years ago, ticketing and events giants Ticketmaster and Live Nation merged. It was Klobuchar who said that the company had promised to “develop an easy-access, one-stop platform” for selling tickets to events.

Klobuchar said, “When Ticketmaster merged with Live Nation...it was subject to an antitrust consent decree that prohibited it from abusing its market position.”

She said, “Nonetheless, there have been numerous complaints about your company’s compliance with that decree.”

The letter read, "I have been skeptical of the combination of these companies since you merged in 2011, when the Senate held a hearing into the merger. At that hearing, you appeared as a witness and pledged to “develop an easy-access, one-stop platform that can deliver … tickets.” And you said that you were 'confident this plan will work.' It appears that your confidence was misplaced."

As Reuters reported , the U.S. Department of Justice has opened an antitrust investigation into Live Nation Entertainment, Ticketmaster's owner, citing information from a New York Times report.

In 2019, the Times examined if the U.S. government could play a stronger roll in trying to regulate the ticketing industry in the United States.

The Federal Trade Commission, at that time, came together to examine the topic and look at fees added by companies like Ticketmaster and StubHub, Vox reported .

Senators asked the DOJ to investigate competition in the ticketing business, focusing on Live Nation Entertainment.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology economist Sara Fisher Ellison called it a "textbook place...where a regulator could made a big difference."

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Sara Haines Calls On Taylor Swift To ‘Speak Up’ About Ticketmaster After Tour Debacle

(UPDATE: 11/17/22 AT 5:30 P.M. ET): Ticketmaster has canceled the general ticket sale for Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated and record-breaking Eras Tour, which was set to begin on Nov. 18. “Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled,” the company tweeted on the evening of Nov. 17. It is unclear what will happen to the few remaining tickets.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Kait 8

Ticketmaster apologizes to Taylor Swift, fans for ticket fiasco as attorneys general probe breakdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The breakdown in Ticketmaster’s sales of Taylor Swift tickets is a mess some attorneys general aren’t shaking off. With fans sharing outrage and heartache over the fruitless hours they spent trying for seats for Swift’s upcoming concert tour, top legal chiefs in Nevada, Tennessee and Pennsylvania have launched investigations into the fiasco.
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

Tennessee’s AG Investigating Ticketmaster After Taylor Swift Presale Fiasco

Tennessee’s Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is investigating both Ticketmaster and Live Nation after the Taylor Swift Era’s Tour presale turned into a fiasco. Tens of thousands of fans registered for presale codes on Ticketmaster. On Tues (Nov 15), those codes were emailed. When people attempted to use them, they spent hours in online waiting rooms or dealt with a site that wouldn’t load.
TENNESSEE STATE
Deadline

Amy Klobuchar Seizes On Taylor Swift Snafu To Press Ticketmaster On Concerns Over Lack Of Industry Competition

UPDATE: Ticketmaster canceled plans for a public sale of Taylor Swift tickets. Read the full story here. PREVIOUSLY, 12:02 PM PT: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), the chair of the Senate antitrust subcommittee, fired off a letter to Ticketmaster on Thursday amid concerns that the outages on its site for Taylor Swift concerts reflect a lack of competition in the business.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Taylor Swift breaks silence over Ticketmaster debacle

Taylor Swift broke her silence via Instagram on Friday regarding Ticketmaster’s handling of her ‘The Eras Tour’, ticket sales. “Well. It goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans. We’ve been doing this for decades together and over the years, I’ve brought so many elements of my career in house. I’ve done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans’ experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do,” she wrote. “It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse.
MarketRealist

Ticketmaster Is Under the Microscope Amid Taylor Swift Ticket Issues

You have to quite literally be living under a rock to not hear about the discourse surrounding Ticketmaster nowadays. Sparked by the outrage that thousands of fans felt when they went to purchase tickets to Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour and were met with website crashes, long lines, and inflated prices, droves of people are questioning if Ticketmaster's monopoly over the industry should even be legally allowed.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

53K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy