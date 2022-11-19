ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelicans F Zion Williamson sits for third consecutive game

By Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson did not play Friday against Boston, missing his third consecutive game with a bruised right foot.

“It’s a bruise. It’s not feeling good enough for him to go out and play,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said Friday.

Williamson is averaging 23.5 points per game in 2022 after missing all of last season recovering from a broken fifth metatarsal in his right foot, which required surgery.

He signed a five-year “supermax” contract extension worth up to $231 million in July despite a history of durability concerns.

The 22-year-old Williamson played just 96 games (all starts) for the Pelicans entering the season. He missed the first three months of the 2019-20 season due to a knee injury and sat out all of the 2021-22 season.

–Field Level Media

