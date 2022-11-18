Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Decision in Wendy Howard case postponed 2 weeks
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — No decision was announced Friday as to what will happen next in the case of Wendy Howard, the Tehachapi woman acquitted last month of murder but who still faces a voluntary manslaughter charge in the shooting death of an ex-boyfriend. Prosecutors may decide to retry Howard or dismiss the case. It’s […]
Man acquitted of felony assault in Delano incident
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has acquitted a man of felony assault and criminal threats charges filed in connection with an incident in Delano last year. The jury on Thursday convicted Emanuel Velez of two misdemeanors: exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a gun and being under the influence of a drug, […]
Woman pleads no contest to stealing from Lamont Public Utility District
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of stealing money from the Lamont Public Utility District has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor grand theft charge, according to court records. In 2017, prosecutors charged Tracie White, the district’s former office manager, following an investigation into $228,000 that went unaccounted for between 2010 and 2013. The […]
KGET 17
Arrest made in death of woman run over in Jefferson Park
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have made an arrest in the death of a woman who was run over while sleeping in Jefferson Park. Hector Robles, 21, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and is held on $100,000 bail. He’s due in court next week.
Woman pleads not guilty to murder in Rosamond slaying
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman arrested in connection with a homicide in Rosamond pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a charge of first-degree murder. Superior Court Judge Gloria Cannon ordered Gabriela Martinez held on $1 million bail and set her next hearing for Nov. 30. Martinez, 28, is accused of fatally shooting Kevin Ramirez, 37, […]
2 Arrested for Alleged DUI at Scene of Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A three-vehicle traffic collision occurred on California Avenue and Oak Street around 10:07 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 in the city of Bakersfield where two people were seen taken into custody for alleged DUI by Bakersfield Police officers at the scene. It is unknown if any of...
Bakersfield Californian
'Lives at risk': Sideshows pose problems for arrests, prosecutions
Tires squealing, onlookers cheering and troublemakers filming the car stunts that fill Bakersfield’s roads with smoke all unfold when so-called sideshows or takeovers block major intersections. But a dearth of resources by local law enforcement doesn’t lead to wide-scale arrests and the prosecution or perpetrators, according to The Californian’s...
Suspect in Custody After Hour-Long Standoff at Motel
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: At approximately 10:00 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, Bakersfield Police officers were on scene of a suspect inside a motel room refusing to come out after a call was received for shots fired in the area. After an approximate hour-long standoff and multiple call outs, Bakersfield PD...
Man pleads not guilty to threatening church members
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who allegedly threatened to kill members of a Pentecostal church pleaded not guilty Thursday to two felonies, including a hate crime offense. Superior Court Judge David Zulfa ordered Miguel Campos, 31, held on $150,000 bail after a prosecutor said Campos made “aggressively sexual” comments to a young woman at […]
FOUND: Ashley Jasmine Morales, 14
Ashley Jasmine Morales was last seen in the 2700 block of Occidental Street on November 18, 2022. Morales is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away.
Bakersfield Now
Man threatens to kill members of church: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Officers arrested a man that threatened to kill members of a church, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The incident happened Tuesday when officers responded to a threat at a church, and they learned that Miguel Campos, 31, of Bakersfield made threats to kill members of the Pentecostal faith, said officials.
DEVELOPING: Unconfirmed shooting at Bakersfield Walmart, one injured
When Bakersfield Police asked the injured man what happened, he claimed to have randomly started bleeding.
Missing at-risk teen, 16, found
Update: Autumn Heflen has returned home, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help searching for 16-year-old Autumn Heflen. According to the police department, Heflen is at risk because she has no prior history of running away. She was last seen on Union […]
Shooting Leaves 1 Wounded at Walmart in East Bakersfield
East Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A shooting at a busy Walmart left one person wounded Thursday evening, Nov. 17, in East Bakersfield. Bakersfield Police Department responded to the 6:45 p.m. call for a shooting at the Walmart on Fashion Place where officers found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg who was then transported to a local hospital.
Wasco couple indicted in nearly $1M credit card scheme: DOJ
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A couple from Wasco was arrested Thursday after being indicted by a federal grand jury for bank fraud, access device fraud and identity theft in connection with a credit card fraud scheme, according to the Department of Justice. Between February of 2016 and August of 2022 Miguel Leyva, 35, and Karina […]
Authorities search for missing 11-year-old Lancaster boy
Authorities are searching for a critically missing 11-year-old boy who disappeared in Lancaster on Friday. Marion Mykes, 11, was last seen near the area of 45th Street West and Avenue K, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Mykes is described as 4 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds and has black hair […]
CHP: Stolen vehicle pursuit reaches three counties
Just before 6:20 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received a report that an Isuzu stake bed truck had been stolen from Ferguson Enterprises in Templeton.
Bakersfield Now
GoFundMe set up for man shot and killed in east Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A GoFundMe was made for Alexis Herrera, the man who was shot and killed in east Bakersfield in early November. On Sunday, November 6, 2022, deputies responded to the 2600 block of Lynwood Street, just east of Fairfax Road regarding a man who was shot in apparent drive-by shooting. He was listed initially in critical condition.
The Abandoned Hidden Tunnel in Kern County With View of 2 Ghost Towns
Burro Schmidt Tunnel - South entranceBurro Schmidt Tunnel/ Wikipedia. The historic Burro Schmidt Tunnel is located in eastern Kern County, southern California, in the El Paso Mountains of the northern Mojave Desert.
Kern County Fire Department celebrates new batch of graduated recruits
The Kern County Fire Department is celebrating a new batch of recruits who just celebrated their graduation.
Comments / 0