Tehachapi, CA

KGET

Decision in Wendy Howard case postponed 2 weeks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — No decision was announced Friday as to what will happen next in the case of Wendy Howard, the Tehachapi woman acquitted last month of murder but who still faces a voluntary manslaughter charge in the shooting death of an ex-boyfriend. Prosecutors may decide to retry Howard or dismiss the case. It’s […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Man acquitted of felony assault in Delano incident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has acquitted a man of felony assault and criminal threats charges filed in connection with an incident in Delano last year. The jury on Thursday convicted Emanuel Velez of two misdemeanors: exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a gun and being under the influence of a drug, […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Woman pleads no contest to stealing from Lamont Public Utility District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of stealing money from the Lamont Public Utility District has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor grand theft charge, according to court records. In 2017, prosecutors charged Tracie White, the district’s former office manager, following an investigation into $228,000 that went unaccounted for between 2010 and 2013. The […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET 17

Arrest made in death of woman run over in Jefferson Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have made an arrest in the death of a woman who was run over while sleeping in Jefferson Park. Hector Robles, 21, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and is held on $100,000 bail. He’s due in court next week.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman pleads not guilty to murder in Rosamond slaying

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman arrested in connection with a homicide in Rosamond pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a charge of first-degree murder. Superior Court Judge Gloria Cannon ordered Gabriela Martinez held on $1 million bail and set her next hearing for Nov. 30. Martinez, 28, is accused of fatally shooting Kevin Ramirez, 37, […]
ROSAMOND, CA
Bakersfield Californian

'Lives at risk': Sideshows pose problems for arrests, prosecutions

Tires squealing, onlookers cheering and troublemakers filming the car stunts that fill Bakersfield’s roads with smoke all unfold when so-called sideshows or takeovers block major intersections. But a dearth of resources by local law enforcement doesn’t lead to wide-scale arrests and the prosecution or perpetrators, according to The Californian’s...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to threatening church members

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who allegedly threatened to kill members of a Pentecostal church pleaded not guilty Thursday to two felonies, including a hate crime offense. Superior Court Judge David Zulfa ordered Miguel Campos, 31, held on $150,000 bail after a prosecutor said Campos made “aggressively sexual” comments to a young woman at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man threatens to kill members of church: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Officers arrested a man that threatened to kill members of a church, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The incident happened Tuesday when officers responded to a threat at a church, and they learned that Miguel Campos, 31, of Bakersfield made threats to kill members of the Pentecostal faith, said officials.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Missing at-risk teen, 16, found

Update: Autumn Heflen has returned home, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help searching for 16-year-old Autumn Heflen. According to the police department, Heflen is at risk because she has no prior history of running away. She was last seen on Union […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Key News Network

Shooting Leaves 1 Wounded at Walmart in East Bakersfield

East Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A shooting at a busy Walmart left one person wounded Thursday evening, Nov. 17, in East Bakersfield. Bakersfield Police Department responded to the 6:45 p.m. call for a shooting at the Walmart on Fashion Place where officers found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg who was then transported to a local hospital.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Wasco couple indicted in nearly $1M credit card scheme: DOJ

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A couple from Wasco was arrested Thursday after being indicted by a federal grand jury for bank fraud, access device fraud and identity theft in connection with a credit card fraud scheme, according to the Department of Justice. Between February of 2016 and August of 2022 Miguel Leyva, 35, and Karina […]
WASCO, CA
KTLA

Authorities search for missing 11-year-old Lancaster boy

Authorities are searching for a critically missing 11-year-old boy who disappeared in Lancaster on Friday. Marion Mykes, 11, was last seen near the area of 45th Street West and Avenue K, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Mykes is described as 4 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds and has black hair […]
LANCASTER, CA
Bakersfield Now

GoFundMe set up for man shot and killed in east Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A GoFundMe was made for Alexis Herrera, the man who was shot and killed in east Bakersfield in early November. On Sunday, November 6, 2022, deputies responded to the 2600 block of Lynwood Street, just east of Fairfax Road regarding a man who was shot in apparent drive-by shooting. He was listed initially in critical condition.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

