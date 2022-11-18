Update: Autumn Heflen has returned home, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help searching for 16-year-old Autumn Heflen. According to the police department, Heflen is at risk because she has no prior history of running away. She was last seen on Union […]

