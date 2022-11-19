ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Hunters brace for cold weather as gun deer season kicks off

By Bruce Harrison
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQN7a_0jGMBTh800

Gun deer season begins Saturday morning, and unlike last year's mild temperatures it's going to below freezing with snow on the ground.

Snow can offer an advantage — less camouflage for deer, for one — but the chilly conditions needed to keep it around will test hunters, especially those out in the open.

Chris Michalski is heading up to Wisconsin Rapids to hunt. It will feel (with the windchill) like 5° Fahrenheit when he sets out at 4 a.m. on Saturday.

He pulled off the interstate and popped into the Oconomowoc Fleet Farm on Friday to buy a new hat, gloves, and boots.

"I need all the help I can get to stay warm," said Michalski. "It was not [this cold last year]. Not even close."

Fleet Farm Logistic's Manager Don Smith said his shopper's biggest focus is the cold.

“Boy I tell ya, most of the needs for the hunters would be right now heat warmers and anything to bundle up with," said Smith.

Smith spent much of the week and especially Friday working to keep blaze orange hats, gloves, and hand warmers on the shelves.

In Wisconsin, hunters must wear blaze orange or fluorescent pink over 50 percent of their upper body.

The store was also running through small propane tanks for portable heaters.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), sales for gun, bow, crossbow, sports, and patron licenses reached 665,661 by 10 a.m. on Friday. Of all those licenses, 310,862 are for gun privileges only.

The DNR said it expected that number to rise through Friday — a big day for license purchases — and through the remainder of deer season. Last year, preliminary numbers showed the state issued 551,809 licenses for gun privileges only.

Michalski said he hasn't had too much luck the past few years in Wisconsin Rapids. He'll be hunting with his father and brother.

The cold weather won't deter him at all.

"Hopefully we'll have more luck this year," he said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Wisconsin Deer Hunting Season Opens, State’s DNR Gives Surprising Update

This morning, Wisconsin’s winter firearm deer hunting season opened, and surprisingly, DNR reported that fewer orange-clad sportsmen and women headed out to their stands than is typical for the state. Right now, the state is seeing snow showers and 20-degree weather, though the wind chill makes it feel like single digits. While Wisconsin natives are no strangers to tough winters, an extra chilly and snowy opening day may keep deer hunters cuddled up under the blankets rather than shivering in the woods.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Cold and snowy conditions greet Wisconsin deer hunters

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY/AP) - Hunters couldn’t ask for better conditions when Wisconsin’s annual nine-day gun deer season opens Saturday. Wisconsin Public Radio reports that temperatures in the 20s and 30s along with snow-covered ground will allow hunters to sit in one area comfortably if they choose and make deer more visible.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

11-year-old killed in Wisconsin hunting incident

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. - An 11.year-old boy was shot in the chest in a hunting-related incident in Green Lake County Sunday morning, Nov. 20. It happened in the Township of Seneca. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials said a man, 41, was trying to unload the firearm in the...
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Hunters Be On Lookout For Bodies

The start of gun deer season yesterday morning means a lot of hunters are heading into the wilderness, but they need to be on the lookout for more than just deer. According to WAOW-TV, authorities recommend hunters watch their path to see if there are any bodies in their spot in the woods that could be identified as missing people. Authorities are asking hunters to keep an eye out in the woods because of past trends. Scott Goldberg, an investigative lieutenant for the Wood County Sheriff's Department said "A lot of times, bodies, along with other items that are connected to crimes are found in wooded areas."
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Police seek new info in 2006 central Wisconsin cold case

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the lone suspect’s alleged involvement in the death of Diedre Harm, whose remains were found five months after she vanished in 2006. “Recently Diedre would have celebrated her 38th birthday,” Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said, in a statement....
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Things to know for Wisconsin’s 2022 Gun Deer Hunt

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a tradition unlike any other. Wisconsin’s nine-day gun-deer hunt starts Saturday, Nov. 19. More than half a million hunters will take to the woods and fields of Wisconsin, and there are some promising signs ahead of this year’s hunt. Here are...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Snow chances aren’t over just yet

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’ve seen a lot of little snow systems move through over the past couple of days, and we have another one headed our way today. Similar to the last few systems, most of us will likely see a dusting of snowfall and scattered showers move through the region. With strong northwesterly winds, we could see some blowing snow in more open areas which could limit visibility on the roadways. A few icy spots on the roads are also possible.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

New Addition to Wisconsin Snow Plows

(Robert Kennedy, WRN/WTAQ) As winter snow arrives across Wisconsin, and snowplows share the road with the rest of us, you may notice a new addition to their lighting. Thanks to a newly-passed law in Wisconsin, motorists could see green lights added to county and municipal highway snowplows this winter. The green lights are intended to make roads safer for workers who are trying to clear the roads.
WISCONSIN STATE
merrillfotonews.com

Lincoln County deer farm confirmed with CWD

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) confirms that a Lincoln County deer farm has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). The samples were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa. The positive result came from a five-year-old white-tailed...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Most commonly seen birds in Wisconsin

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Wisconsin from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WISCONSIN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy