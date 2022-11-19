ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Star chef creates beef and haggis pie to celebrate St Andrew’s Day

By Emma Lawson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mcL76_0jGMBSoP00

A leading Scottish chef has created a special pie to celebrate St Andrew’s Day.

Gary Maclean, who won Masterchef: The Professionals in 2016, has created his special St Andrew’s Pie as part of a campaign to raise the profile of Scotland’s national day.

He created the pie, which combines Scotch beef and haggis, as part of the ongoing campaign led by Glasgow’s Kestrel Brewing Company to revitalise the saint’s day.

He hopes it will become a signature dish in households, bars and restaurants on the day.

The pie takes about one hour to prepare and is the star of a three-course St Andrew’s Day menu designed by Mr Maclean.

The starter is a one-pan, winter veggie dish with roasted Scottish roots, kale, pearl barley and pickled shallots; while the dessert is a simple-to-make custard tart with bramble sorbet.

The chef said: “Burns Night has haggis, tatties and neeps. It’s time for our National Day to have our own dish.

“I love a good steak pie, but I wanted to make it even more Scottish, so I decided to add haggis, which brings a real depth of flavour, without it overtaking the dish.

“It’s easy, comforting, and a great winter dish that people can gather around at the table at home or in a pub or restaurant.

“In these tough times, it’s more important than ever that we all get together. St Andrew’s Day is a great time to celebrate both our friends and family but also our Scottish heritage.

“It’s time we had a celebration worthy of our patron saint and I hope this St Andrew’s Pie can help.”

Kestrel have estimated that Scottish supermarkets and the hospitality industry would be missing up to £40 million by not making St Andrew’s Day more of a celebratory occasion.

Nigel McNally, CEO of Kestrel Brewing Company, said: “St Andrew’s Day generally slips by as a bit of a non-event, which is a great shame for a very proud nation, but also a missed opportunity for everyone to come together and express how wonderful modern-day Scotland is and what it means to be Scottish.”

“We asked Gary to come up with something authentically Scottish that would be easy to prepare, but special enough to live up to the occasion and he’s done it with typical spirit and passion. We think it’s an absolute winner.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire

The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
The Independent

Gordon Ramsay’s three-star Michelin restaurant occupied by Animal Rebellion

Climate change activists have occupied Gordon Ramsay’s three-star Michelin restaurant in Chelsea.Members of Animal Rebellion entered Restaurant Gordon Ramsay on Hospital Road, Chelsea at around 6pm on Saturday.Wearing smart casual clothing they sat at tables reserved for guests of the high-end restaurant.They held mock menus outlining the environmental costs of items served on the restaurant’s menu, including steak and veal.This restaurant is the perfect example of the inequality we face in the UK right nowLucia Alexander, Animal RebellionIn a statement, the group said that they are campaigning for a plant-based food system and the creation of a mass-rewilding programme.Lucia Alexander,...
BBC

MasterChef: The Professionals winner launches pop up restaurant in Birmingham

MasterChef: The Professionals champion Daniel Lee has returned to his home city for a kitchen takeover before opening a new restaurant. A three-day pop up restaurant has been launched at 1000 Trades, in the Jewellery Quarter, Birmingham, from Thursday to Saturday. Within 24 hours of being announced, bookings were sold...
The Independent

Brooklyn Beckham fans accuse aspiring chef of ‘trolling’ with recipe for gin and tonic: ‘Very experimental’

Brooklyn Beckham fans have accused the aspiring chef of “trolling” after he shared his recipe for a classic gin and tonic.Beckham, 23, the son of David and Victoria Beckham, showed fans how to make the cocktail in a new video for Bustle, in which he began by claiming that he is “very experimental” and loves “trying to make new drinks,” and “trying new recipes”.However, Beckham, who described himself as a “nutter in the kitchen,” then proceeded to share how to make two of his “favourite” cocktails, a lychee martini and a gin and tonic, with the latter similar to...
BBC

South Scotland makes Lonely Planet top travel list

The south of Scotland is included among 30 global destinations in the Lonely Planet's Best in Travel guide for 2023. It said many people made the "big mistake" of driving through the area on their way elsewhere. However, it said that meant you could find "breathing room" even in summer...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Delish

Morrisons' New Festive Gin Is Infused With Frankincense and Myrrh

You Need A "Mistletoe Mule" In Your Hand ALLLL Christmas Day You Need A "Mistletoe Mule" In Your Hand ALLLL Christmas Day. With the festive season just around the corner, Morrisons has announced the launch of an exclusive new winter tipple: The Best Spiced Gin with Frankincense and Myrrh. Customers can pick up a bottle for £18 in-store now and we reckon it'll make the perfect fireside festive serve (or an extra special stocking filler for a fellow gin lover).
BBC

Birmingham's Grand Hotel restoration praised at awards

The intricate restoration of Birmingham's landmark Grand Hotel has won a top award. The ornate building in Colmore Row underwent a £45m transformation before opening its doors in 2020. It included the restoration of suspended ceilings in its ballroom and elaborate balcony. Artisan Plastercraft, the firm behind the painstaking...
The Independent

The Great British Bake Off star Janusz Domagala says he ‘pinched nine whisks’ from the tent

The Great British Bake Off star Janusz Domagala has admitted that he didn’t come away from the iconic tent empty-handed.Domagala, 34, made it to the semi-finals to compete against Syabira Yusoff, Sandro (real name Nelsandro) Farmhouse, and Abdul Rehman Sharif.However, Patisserie Week saw the end of his chance for the winning title, despite Domagala being crowned Star Baker multiple times throughout the series.But just before leaving the show, the Polish baker took nine whisks home with him.The charismatic baker clarified to The Sunday Times: “I need to say that those whisks are different sizes!”Domagala also said that, during his...
Eater

One of London’s Best Bakeries Is Permanently Closing

One of the best bakeries in London waves goodbye to the city on 26 Saturday, when Flor closes its retail and production arch in Spa Terminus. Announcing the closure on Instagram, and as reported by Code, the bakery — led by Helen Evans — said:. We’re so proud...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Milton Keynes pub in Good Beer Guide 2023 faces uncertain future

A Buckinghamshire pub appears to have closed just weeks after being named in the prestigious Good Beer Guide 2023. The Chequers in Milton Keynes faces an uncertain future after the pub's general manager announced he was leaving. Robert Furmage told customers and regulars via Facebook that he would no longer...
The Independent

The Independent

928K+
Followers
303K+
Post
471M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy