ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Senate antitrust chair: Ticketmaster abused market power in Swift ticket chaos

By Douglas Jones
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CaXkF_0jGMBLsY00

Senator Amy Klobuchar accused Ticketmaster in an open letter of having a harmful impact on its customers following multiple days of problems with the company's e-commerce site as fans tried to buy tickets for shows in Taylor Swift's new tour.

Klobuchar wrote in the letter , “Ticketmaster’s power in the primary ticket market insulates it from the competitive pressures that typically push companies to innovate and improve their services. That can result in the types of dramatic service failures we saw this week, where consumers are the ones that pay the price.”

Around 10 years ago, ticketing and events giants Ticketmaster and Live Nation merged. It was Klobuchar who said that the company had promised to “develop an easy-access, one-stop platform” for selling tickets to events.

Klobuchar said, “When Ticketmaster merged with Live Nation...it was subject to an antitrust consent decree that prohibited it from abusing its market position.”

She said, “Nonetheless, there have been numerous complaints about your company’s compliance with that decree.”

The letter read, "I have been skeptical of the combination of these companies since you merged in 2011, when the Senate held a hearing into the merger. At that hearing, you appeared as a witness and pledged to “develop an easy-access, one-stop platform that can deliver … tickets.” And you said that you were 'confident this plan will work.' It appears that your confidence was misplaced."

As Reuters reported , the U.S. Department of Justice has opened an antitrust investigation into Live Nation Entertainment, Ticketmaster's owner, citing information from a New York Times report.

In 2019, the Times examined if the U.S. government could play a stronger roll in trying to regulate the ticketing industry in the United States.

The Federal Trade Commission, at that time, came together to examine the topic and look at fees added by companies like Ticketmaster and StubHub, Vox reported .

Senators asked the DOJ to investigate competition in the ticketing business, focusing on Live Nation Entertainment.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology economist Sara Fisher Ellison called it a "textbook place...where a regulator could made a big difference."

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Sara Haines Calls On Taylor Swift To ‘Speak Up’ About Ticketmaster After Tour Debacle

(UPDATE: 11/17/22 AT 5:30 P.M. ET): Ticketmaster has canceled the general ticket sale for Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated and record-breaking Eras Tour, which was set to begin on Nov. 18. “Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled,” the company tweeted on the evening of Nov. 17. It is unclear what will happen to the few remaining tickets.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Business Insider

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tells pissed-off Swifties to demand the Justice Department break up Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift tickets debacle

Ticketmaster cancelled its general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on Thursday, prompting outcry. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged fans to "take action" on the "Ticketmaster monopoly." Lawmakers have previously called for the Justice Department to investigated the company. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged Taylor Swift fans to tell the Department of...
The Week

Swiftie fury at Ticketmaster prompts congressional responses

As the debacle over Ticketmaster's bungled handling of ticket presales for Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour continues this week, Swifties across the country can take heart that their frustration has not gone unnoticed by those in a position to actually do something about it: members of Congress.  The uproar from one of pop music's most rabidly dedicated fandoms over the ticket distribution giant's choppy rollout for Swift's upcoming tour has led lawmakers from the House and Senate to chime in. They've used the occasion to point out Ticketmaster's near-total dominance in its field, and the regulatory failings they claim contributed to the...
Rolling Stone

Ticketmaster Apologizes to Taylor Swift and Fans Over ‘Terrible Experience’ With Eras Tour Tickets

Hours after Taylor Swift blasted Ticketmaster over the disastrous ticket rollout for The Eras Tour, the company issued an apology to both the singer and her fans. “We strive to make ticket buying as easy as possible for fans, but that hasn’t been the case for many people trying to buy tickets for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour,” the company said in a statement Friday night.  “First, we want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans – especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets.” The crux of the problem, according to Ticketmaster, is that they...
Kait 8

Ticketmaster apologizes to Taylor Swift, fans for ticket fiasco as attorneys general probe breakdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The breakdown in Ticketmaster’s sales of Taylor Swift tickets is a mess some attorneys general aren’t shaking off. With fans sharing outrage and heartache over the fruitless hours they spent trying for seats for Swift’s upcoming concert tour, top legal chiefs in Nevada, Tennessee and Pennsylvania have launched investigations into the fiasco.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Taylor Swift: US Justice Department to investigate Ticketmaster’s parent company amid concert chaos

The US Justice Department has opened an inquiry into Ticketmaster’s parent company and will look into whether Live Nation Entertainment has abused its power in the live music industry. The antitrust investigation comes amidst the recent chaos that ensued after the ticket seller’s site crashed while Taylor Swift fans tried to purchase presale tickets for her 2023 Eras Tour. This led to the cancellation of Friday’s (18 November) general ticket sales, which Swift has angrily addressed.However, according to a new report by The New York Times, the investigation predates the latest fiasco. In recent months, members of the Justice...
Aron Solomon

Will Taylor Swift Avenge Pearl Jam’s Loss to Ticketmaster?

The legal issue here is very simple: Ticketmaster has become a monopoly. For the upcoming Taylor Swift concert tour, Ticketmaster is the only way to buy first-run, rather than resale tickets. To be clear, many sites, such as Stubhub, SeatGeek, and the like have become legal ticket resellers - basically digital scalpers, as we used to think of them. But to actually go online and buy a Taylor Swift concert ticket, it’s Ticketmaster or nothing.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Taylor Swift breaks silence over Ticketmaster debacle

Taylor Swift broke her silence via Instagram on Friday regarding Ticketmaster’s handling of her ‘The Eras Tour’, ticket sales. “Well. It goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans. We’ve been doing this for decades together and over the years, I’ve brought so many elements of my career in house. I’ve done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans’ experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do,” she wrote. “It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse.
MarketRealist

Ticketmaster Is Under the Microscope Amid Taylor Swift Ticket Issues

You have to quite literally be living under a rock to not hear about the discourse surrounding Ticketmaster nowadays. Sparked by the outrage that thousands of fans felt when they went to purchase tickets to Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour and were met with website crashes, long lines, and inflated prices, droves of people are questioning if Ticketmaster's monopoly over the industry should even be legally allowed.
TENNESSEE STATE
Salon

"Break up Ticketmaster": AOC calls out ticket monopoly over Taylor Swift fiasco

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Without explicitly mentioning pop star Taylor Swift and her upcoming tour, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke up for fans who spent hours on Monday trying to get concert tickets only to wait in a queue of thousands of people and in some cases be automatically logged out by ticketing giant Ticketmaster before they could make a purchase.
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy