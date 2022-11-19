ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Public backs nurses striking over pay and patient care, poll suggests

By Joe Gammie
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bTg08_0jGMBKzp00

More than seven in 10 people say it is acceptable for nurses to go on strike over pay and better patient care, according to a new poll.

The Ipsos survey for the PA news agency found 74% of British adults felt it was acceptable for nurses to strike for better patient care, while 71% said it was acceptable for them to take industrial action for a pay rise.

Only 13% of people polled said it was unacceptable for nurses to strike for better standards of care, while 16% said it was unacceptable for a pay increase.

Around one in 10 remained neutral on the issue.

But the survey of 1,083 adults found that 47% of people felt the level of pay rise nursing unions are asking for was too high, compared to 38% who thought it was about right and 9% who said it was too low.

Younger people were more likely to say the figure was about right than those who were aged 55 and over.

The Ipsos poll showed that older people and Conservative voters were most likely to say that the pay rise the RCN is asking for is too high, with 57% of 55 to 75 year olds and 64% of Tory voters saying this.

This compares to 37% of Labour voters and 38% of 18 to 34-year-olds who said the union’s pay demands were too high. Almost half of Labour voters thought the pay demands were at the right level.

The new figures come after the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) announced last week that nursing staff at the majority of NHS employers across the UK had voted to take strike action over pay and patient safety.

Overall, 59% of people surveyed said they strongly supported or tended to support the planned strikes by nurses, while 14% neither opposed or supported them and 24% opposed them.

Support was strongest among younger adults, with 67% of 18 to 34-year-olds broadly supporting strikes, dropping in every age bracket down to 49% of those aged 55 to 75.

Three quarters of people who voted Labour in the 2019 election (75%) strongly or tended to support the nursing strikes, compared to 45% of Conservative voters, the poll found.

The RCN is calling for a pay rise of 5% above inflation, saying that despite a pay rise earlier this year, experienced nurses were worse off by 20% due to successive below-inflation awards since 2010.

It has called for “detailed negotiations” on pay in the next five days or it will announce strike dates for December.

Pat Cullen, the RCN’s chief executive, said: “The public can see that nurses are the voice of patients in this dispute. Decent treatment of nursing staff – fair pay and safe working conditions – is integral to safe and high quality care of patients.

“The Health Secretary has until next week to open formal, detailed negotiations on pay and patient safety or we will announce our first strike dates and locations in December.

“Nursing has had enough – enough of a financial knife-edge at home and a raw deal at work. They won’t stand idly by when their patients are put at risk by low pay and staff shortages.

“Across the country, politicians have the power to stop strike action, but their time to do this is running out fast.”

Unison is also currently balloting over 300,000 of its members on industrial action, with voting closing Nov 25.

We strongly urge both parties in these talks to come together and reach agreement - avoiding prolonged industrial action

Miriam Deakin, NHS Providers

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: “We are all hugely grateful for the hard work and dedication of healthcare staff, including nurses, and we have prioritised the NHS in the autumn statement with an additional £6.6 billion over the next two years, alongside a commitment to publish a comprehensive workforce strategy next year with independently verified forecasts.

“We deeply regret some union members have voted for industrial action.

“These are challenging times, which is why we accepted the recommendations of the independent NHS Pay Review Body in full and have given over one million NHS workers a pay rise of at least £1,400 this year.

“This is on top of a 3% pay increase last year when public sector pay was frozen and wider government support with the cost of living.

“Our priority is keeping patients safe during any strikes. The NHS has tried and tested plans in place to minimise disruption and ensure emergency services continue to operate.”

Miriam Deakin, director of policy and strategy at NHS Providers, said: “Trust leaders have been planning for industrial action and are focused on maintaining patient safety during strikes as well as the wellbeing of all their staff.

“Trust leaders do understand why many nurses have voted to take strike action. This polling shows the public understands too: below-inflation pay awards amid the rising cost of living, severe staff shortages and ever-increasing workloads have all taken their toll.

“We strongly urge both parties in these talks to come together and reach agreement – avoiding prolonged industrial action.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

NHS forced to pay high rates for agency staff ‘to keep patients safe’

A lack of doctors and nurses in the NHS is forcing bosses to pay high rates for agency staff, new analysis shows.Dr Sarah Clarke, president of the Royal College of Physicians, said there is a “significant cost” to paying agency workers to fill rota gaps but the move is needed to keep patients safe.Figures from the BBC show spending on agency staff rose 20% last year to hit £3 billion in England.It said that, for many shifts, bosses have been so short-staffed they have been willing to breach Government pay caps for agency workers, most of whom are doctors and nurses.Separate...
Daily Mail

Hospital doctors refuse to do more weekend shifts in a bid to protect their 'work-life balance': Critics claim that low weekend staffing increases death rate for NHS patients

Doctors have rejected calls to work weekends to resolve the NHS crisis, saying it would harm their 'work-life balance'. NHS bosses have come under pressure to switch to a seven-day working rota to help clear a record backlog of seven million people waiting for vital tests and treatment. Former Health Secretary Lord Lansley told The Mail on Sunday: 'We owe it to patients to provide the best possible care at weekends.'
The Guardian

Nurses like me aren’t just striking over pay – we’re striking to save lives

I wanted to be a nurse after seeing multiple members of my family being treated by the NHS. I also had multiple surgeries as a teenager under the NHS, and the treatment I received was second to none. The staff I remembered the most were the nurses. They were the ones who comforted me and my family when we were scared and made sure the care I needed was delivered. I actually went on a placement as a student to the hospital where I was treated, and was amazed to find that the nurses who had cared for me still remembered me years later.
The Independent

Pancreatic cancer survivor reveals five early signs as he battles the disease for a second time

A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Mr Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, is set to speak to MPs on in the Commons on Wednesday to urge the government to...
The Independent

Nurse gets shock pancreatic cancer diagnosis after noticing ‘Minion-like’ yellow skin

A nurse only discovered she had cancer after her husband joked she “looked like a Minion” when she came out the shower, because her skin had turned yellow.Becki Buggs, 43, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was “completely devastated” by the news.Becki, from Colchester, Essex, said: “Everything was adding up to the fact that it was not going to be a good diagnosis. It didn’t make it any easier.“In fact, it made it harder for me to tell people because I’m the person that they normally look to, to reassure them that everything’s going to be okay.“I couldn’t do...
The Guardian

My wife almost died because I delayed a visit to ER – but there’s a reason I avoid US hospitals

Last week I almost killed my wife. It was the middle of the night and E poked me awake (grounds for murder in itself) to tell me that she wasn’t feeling well and there was an agonising pain in her stomach. I made a few sympathetic noises, gestured towards some painkillers and went back to sleep. An hour later she budged me awake again to say that she thought she should go to the emergency room. “Are you sure?” I asked. The idea of rousing our sleeping toddler and Uber-ing to a Philadelphia hospital at 3am seemed a little extreme. “It’s probably just gas or something,” I said. “See how it is in the morning!”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Guardian

When nursing staff head for the door, senior doctors are right behind

Sometimes, staff turnover is crucial to improving organisations: 10 Downing Street, for example. But high turnover is clearly not a good thing everywhere. Workers learn how to do their roles well over time and recruitment costs in both cash and management time. Hospitals are clearly in the “we don’t want...
Ars Technica

Nurse who called 911 on her ER talks chaos, fear amid understaffing crisis

The charge nurse who called 911 last month when her emergency department became overwhelmed with patients is speaking candidly about the chaos, fear, and unsafe conditions that continue to plague her hospital and others around the country. Further Reading. Kelsay Irby, the ER charge nurse at St. Michael’s Medical Center...
SEATTLE, WA
studyfinds.org

Half of nurses consider quitting as labor shortages take toll on mental health — and patient care too

NEW YORK — A new survey of 1,000 American nurses finds that nine in 10 believe the quality of patient care often suffers due to nursing shortages (90%). In fact, the majority add that they feel guilty about taking a break because they think they must always be on call (55%). Almost six in 10 nurses have even noticed their patients have suffered because they have too much on their plate (56%).
The Independent

State pensions to increase in line with inflation in April, Jeremy Hunt announces

Jeremy Hunt has said he will increase state pensions in line with inflation in April.On top of the “biggest ever cash increase in the state pension”, the chancellor also said that he would uprate universal credit and benefits by inflation, with a jump of 10.1 per cent next year. “I’ve talked a lot about British values of compassion, hard work, dignity, fairness. There is no more British value than to protect and honour those who built the country in which we live. So to support the poorest pensioners I have decided to increase the pension credit by 10.1 per...
CBS News

Hospitals face dire nursing shortage

Nurses are considered the backbone of the U.S. health care system, but there's an unprecedented shortage. The U.S. needs more than 200,000 new registered nurses every year until 2030 to meet the demand. Norah O'Donnell reports.
The Independent

Sunak promises action on ambulance waiting times as NHS braces for winter

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said extra funding would help the NHS “get on with the job” of tackling ambulance queues outside hospital A&E departments.The PM, who promised a “bold and radical” approach to the NHS, acknowledged the problems of bed-blocking, with patients unable to be discharged into the community.He said the £8 billion package set out in Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement for the NHS and social care would “tackle some of these problems”.Speaking during a visit to the Erasmus Darwin Academy in Burntwood, Staffordshire, Mr Sunak said: “One of the most important things we need to do is support...
The Guardian

Hospital patients are paying the price for social care crisis

Regarding your article on patients stuck in hospital, I was cured in three weeks, but not discharged for 16 (Up to one in three English hospital beds occupied by patients fit for discharge, 13 November). After three weeks, the nurses who had cared for me when I needed to be cared for had to spend 10 minutes every day chatting and checking up on me to make sure that I wasn’t becoming depressed. Add on other patients in the same position and this takes up a significant part of the exhausting 12-hour shifts that most of these overworked, underpaid and dedicated people have to work.
BBC

March for Midwives protest in Birmingham over lack of staff and pay

Midwives and others have demonstrated to highlight what they call a crisis in maternity services. The campaigners in Victoria Square, Birmingham, from the March for Midwives movement said the number of midwives have continued to fall in England. "There's not enough staff to be able to safely care for women...
The Independent

The Independent

928K+
Followers
303K+
Post
471M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy