ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Union leader says Government ‘caught out’ as it fails lorry drivers

By Alan Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47KR1n_0jGMBGSv00

A multi-million pound Government scheme to improve toilet facilities for lorry drivers is “entirely unspent” after a year, according to a leading trade union.

Unite said that in the October 2021 Budget , then chancellor Rishi Sunak allocated £32.5 million to the Department for Transport (DfT) for roadside facilities at service stations and truck stops for lorry drivers.

The union said that in a Freedom of Information (FoI) request, the DfT admitted: “No companies have as yet received funding from the £32.5 million match funding scheme.”

The Government has been caught out in failing to deliver for lorry drivers. It promised to make improvements to facilities but after 12 months not only have no improvements been made, the budget is entirely untouched

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham

Unite said the FoI also showed that the £32.5 million was over a three-year period and that only £5 million was allocated for the current financial year.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The Government has been caught out in failing to deliver for lorry drivers. It promised to make improvements to facilities but after 12 months not only have no improvements been made, the budget is entirely untouched.

“Access to clean toilets, when required, is a basic human right. Not only are lorry drivers being routinely denied this right but problems are getting worse not better.”

Unite said poor facilities were a key reason why there has been a crisis in lorry driver numbers and why the industry has both a recruitment and retention problem.

A survey by the union found that around two in five lorry drivers believed access to toilets had got worse since the pandemic

We are working closely with operators on allocating the funding and provide more details in due course

DfT spokesperson

Unite national officer for road haulage Adrian Jones said: “Lorry drivers will be incensed to learn that despite all the Government’s spin on improving facilities it has not spent a penny for over a year. This is a fresh stain on the Government’s record.

“Lorry drivers can’t hold out any longer, the promised funding needs to be allocated and spent now and not at some far off point in the future. Equally, highly profitable companies shouldn’t be waiting for government cash, they should be investing in their facilities and their drivers.”

A DfT spokesperson said: “Hauliers are vital to this country and deserve a good supply of facilities that are safe and clean.

“That’s why we’re investing over £52 million to improve roadside facilities, enhance security and improve welfare for HGV drivers.

“We are working closely with operators on allocating the funding and provide more details in due course.”

John Rowe, head of operational strategy at the Health and Safety Executive, said: “Drivers must have access to toilet facilities to sites where they deliver – any failure to do so is unacceptable and should be reported to us.”

Road Haulage Association managing director Richard Smith said: “Commercial vehicle drivers continue to put up with poor facilities out on the road and it’s just not good enough. People at work should feel respected; our drivers expect better and deserve better.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Border Force and Home Office staff prepare to go on strike

Civil servants at the Home Office, Border Force and two other government departments will begin a month of industrial action from mid-December. The PCS trade union said on Friday it had built up a “substantial strike fund” and was raising more cash to cover the dispute.Workers, including those in the Department for Transport and Defra, will take action in a bid to stop their wages from plunging in real terms.With inflation at 11.1 per cent – a 41-year high – staff are seeking a 10 per cent pay rise as well as assurances on job security, pensions and redundancy...
Daily Mail

'We really need your help. Please help us': Child migrant throws message in a bottle over fence at Manston processing centre saying desperate families have been held there for a MONTH - as Kent councils warn county is at 'breaking point'

Migrants being held in the Manston processing centre begged for help yesterday. A young girl broke past security to throw a bottle containing a letter over the perimeter fence of the Kent asylum holding centre to the Press gathered outside yesterday. It claimed there were pregnant women and sick detainees...
Daily Mail

Furious residents who live near migrant detention centre in Kent call for tougher action by authorities over claims asylum seekers 'are escaping on daily basis'

Furious residents who live near a migrant detention centre in Kent are calling for tougher action by authorities over claims that asylum seekers 'are escaping on a daily basis'. Some of the community living around Manston, a processing centre for migrants crossing the Channel, have reported seeing migrants wandering around...
Daily Mail

Illegal immigrants? Not our problem, say police after 999 callers concerned about alleged crimes by migrants were directed to the Border Force as more than 600 asylum seekers land in Dover on Saturday

Worried residents who call 999 over suspicious behaviour and even alleged crimes by illegal migrants are being told it is a matter for Border Force – not the police, a leading MP has told The Mail on Sunday. The revelation by Natalie Elphicke comes as more than 600 asylum...
The Independent

Councils take legal action to stop government putting asylum seekers in local hotels

Councils are taking legal action to stop the government using local hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four local authorities have secured temporary injunctions against Home Office plans, blocking the department’s efforts to find accommodation for asylum seekers. The home secretary Suella Braverman has come under scrutiny for her handling of the Manston immigration centre in Kent. The site is at least three times over capacity because asylum seekers were not being moved on quickly enough to hotel accommodation. However, councils have pushed back against Home Office plans to transfer asylum seekers to hotels in their area. Great...
The Independent

Shamima Begum should have been treated as child trafficking victim, court told

Shamima Begum was influenced by a “determined and effective Isis propaganda machine” and should have been treated as a child trafficking victim, a court has heard.Ms Begum, now 23, was 15 when she and two other east London schoolgirls travelled to Syria to join the so-called Islamic State group in February 2015.Her British citizenship was revoked on national security grounds shortly after she was found, nine months pregnant, in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019.Ms Begum is challenging the Home Office’s decision to remove her British citizenship, with her lawyers arguing that the Home Office had a legal duty...
The Independent

Covid conspiracy theorist planned to ‘topple government’ with attacks on phone masts and M1, court hears

A conspiracy theorist planned to “topple the British government” with a series of coordinated attacks on phone masts, communications networks and motorways, a court has heard.Oliver Lewin, 38, is accused of trying to recruit like-minded people across the country for the operation in 2021.Birmingham Crown Court heard that he wanted to “topple the government” because he believed it was dominated by a Jewish elite who took orders from Israel, and thought the Covid pandemic was causing a “Chinese communist system” to emerge.Mr Lewin allegedly wrote online that Jewish people were “running the show” and claimed they wanted white people to...
The Independent

Further rail strikes ‘highly likely’, rail union warns

A leading rail workers’ union has warned it is “highly likely” that more strikes will be called after accusing employers of refusing to make an offer aimed at resolving the long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said train operators and Network Rail had promised to make proposals following “intensive talks” which ended last week.The RMT said it suspended strike action on the basis that new proposals would be made by November 17.The union said it has no new proposals to consider or put to its members.The RMT’s National Executive Committee will meet on...
The Independent

Keir Starmer pledges to ‘abolish the House of Lords’ as prime minister

Sir Keir Starmer has reportedly vowed to abolish the House of Lords and replace it with an elected chamber if he becomes prime minister.The Labour leader said he would enact this plan to “restore trust in politics”, according to The Observer.He told his party’s peers at a meeting last week that he wants to transfer power from politicians to people by allowing them to vote on who to appoint to the upper chamber, the paper reported.Sir Keir reportedly said: “I want to be clear that we do need to restore the trust of the public in every part of...
The Independent

Tory MP broke rules over £150,000 loan from Russian businessman, watchdog finds

Conservative MP David Warburton has been found to have breached code of conduct rules over a £150,000 loan he received from Russian-born businessman Roman Joukovski.The MP, currently suspended by the Tories, failed to properly register the loan received via an off-shore trust in the Seychelles, according to the Commissioner for Parliamentary Standards Kathryn Stone.The watchdog said he also failed to declare the loan when lobbying in favour of Mr Joukovski in a letter to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).The MP has avoided any punishment, however, with Ms Stone saying the matter was closed after Mr Warburton apologised for breaking the...
The Independent

Shamima Begum was trafficked to Syria for ‘sexual exploitation’ by adult Isis fighters, court hears

Shamima Begum was trafficked to Syria to have sex with adult Isis fighters and bear their children in a form of “sexual exploitation”, a court has heard.Lawyers representing the 23-year-old, who travelled to join Isis in Syria aged 15, argue that she was “groomed” by the terrorist group, but an MI5 agent claimed she “knew what she was doing”.Ms Begum was married to an Isis fighter quickly and her first two children died as infants. The third, born shortly after she was found in a detention camp in 2019, died at less than three weeks old.The British government did not...
The Independent

Train cancellations hit record-breaking high in the UK

Rail cancellations in the UK hit a record high during 2022, new data shows.Figures obtained from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) shows that one in 26 journeys by train were disrupted this year, double the number in 2015.The numbers are based on the year to 15 October 2022. The ORR figures also showed that, in the 12 weeks to 15 October, Avanti West Coast ran just 60.2 per cent of services compared to the same period in 2019.TransPennine Express, another operator recently accused of poor management, was found to have run 69.2 per cent of services compared to...
BBC

Immigration will be very important for the economy, says Jeremy Hunt

Immigration will be important for the UK economy in the years ahead but the government still wants to bring numbers down, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said. Official forecasts say net migration in 2026 will be 205,000, higher than previously predicted. The Office for Budget Responsibility said it would help "offset...
BBC

Plans for A57 Link Roads Mottram bypass one step closer

The long-awaited construction of a bypass to ease congestion on a busy route will bring substantial benefits for local communities and the economy, Transport for the North (TfN) has said. The plans for the A57 Link Roads bypass have now moved one step closer after Transport Minister Huw Merriman agreed...
The Independent

The Independent

928K+
Followers
303K+
Post
471M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy