Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Frozen pipe burst in SandyRoderick BoydSandy, UT
3 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
World of Illumination at the Utah State Fair ParkS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
3 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
KSLTV
2 charged in ‘Western-style shootout,’ including man once arrested for shooting young girl
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Two men who were injured in what prosecutors described as a “Western-style shootout” with each other outside a crowded apartment complex will soon be co-defendants in court. Timothy Roy Begay Jr., 18, of West Valley City, and Enrique Soto-Bernabe, 27, of West...
KSLTV
Woman was killed in a shooting that is being investigated as homikcide
SALT LAKE CITY — A 29-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning, police are investigating her death as a homicide. It started at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 when Salt Lake City police responded to a shooting near 300 South West Temple. \. The shooting...
KUTV
Suspect arrested in West Valley hit-and-run that left new father dead; DA files charges
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect is in custody almost a week after a hit-and-run in West Valley that left a new father dead. The West Valley City Police Department issued a statement Saturday that Jose Julian Marin Flores, 21, has been booked into jail, and the district attorney has officially filed charges against him.
One dead after accidental shooting in Ogden, police say
One person died due to an accidental shooting in Ogden early Saturday morning, according to the Ogden Police Dept.
29-year-old woman killed in alleged argument turned shooting near Salt Lake City nightclub
The Salt Lake City Police Dept. is investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman as a homicide after a shooting that allegedly occurred in a parking lot near a nightclub early Sunday morning.
Woman dead after shooting near Salt Lake City nightclub
Salt Lake City Police are investigating after a 29 year-old woman was killed in a shooting near a nightclub early Sunday morning.
Man who allegedly killed two boys in DUI crash claims drug tests taken illegally
Kent Barlow, the man charged of killing two Eagle Mountain boys in a fatal DUI crash in May, is now claiming the blood and urine samples taken during a drug test after the incident were taken illegally.
KSLTV
One dead after accidental gun shot
OGDEN, Utah — A person is dead from an accidental gunshot wound. Ogden police said there were two parties involved, but they don’t know all the details about how the gunshot occurred. Everyone involved has been cooperative in the investigation, and there is no evidence that suggests another...
Gephardt Daily
New details released in murder of Tooele man, 60
TOOELE, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal new information on the arrest of a Tooele man in the beating death of his male roommate. Richard Perales, 55, has been charged with the murder of his 60-year-old roommate, whose name has not been released. The suspect and victim also lived with the victim’s girlfriend, according to Perales’ probable cause statement.
Gephardt Daily
Police: Video shows Taylorsville day care employee abusing 2-year-old boy
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 67-year-old employee at a Taylorsville day care was arrested Thursday after police say she abused a 2-year-old boy in her care. Taylorsville police say surveillance video from Nov. 2 shows Juana Petatan Noyola handling the boy “aggressively and roughly, hitting...
Suspect in fatal West Valley City hit-and-run confesses, turns himself in
A suspect has been charged in the West Valley City hit-and-run that left Joel Lewis, 39, dead, after the man allegedly confessed to fleeing the scene of the accident and turned himself in, according to the West Valley City Police Dept (WVCPD).
KUTV
Taylorsville daycare worker arrested after allegedly abusing 2-year-old
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A daycare employee in Taylorsville has been arrested after allegedly abusing a child under her care. Police said Juana Noyola, 67, worked at ABC/Tilley Time Daycare located at 4579 S 1175 W in Taylorsville. They said a mother picked up her children from the daycare...
ksl.com
Police: Woman shot, killed outside Salt Lake nightclub
SALT LAKE CITY — A 29-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday when an argument between her boyfriend and another person escalated outside of a nightclub. About 2 a.m., dispatchers received a report of "an incident" at 300 S. West Temple, according to a news release from Salt Lake police. The person who called 911 later told dispatchers a person had been shot.
KUTV
Shelter in place order lifted after SWAT responds to shots fired in Herriman
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — Residents were asked to shelter in place after SWAT responded to an incident at a home in Herriman. The order was lifted just before 10 p.m. on Sunday. They said just before 6 p.m. that people in the area of 13000 S 5100 W should...
Gephardt Daily
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Salt Lake City’s Fairpark community
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 22-year-old man was arrested in Salt Lake City’s Fairpark community Tuesday after police found a distributable amount of illegal drugs in his vehicle. A Salt Lake City police officer patrolling the area of 1000 West and North...
KUTV
Orem police seeking suspect after shooting injures two at off-campus student apartment
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Utah County are searching for a suspect who allegedly fled after a shooting that injured two people at an off-campus student apartment complex. They said officers responded to Axis Luxury Student Living at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Saturday after a report that two people had been shot.
ksl.com
West Valley man surrenders, faces charges in fatal auto-pedestrian crash
WEST VALLEY CITY — A West Valley man has been identified as the person who police say hit and killed a pedestrian crossing a road earlier this week and then drove off. Jose Julian Flores, 21, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving death, a third-degree felony; obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor; and failing to exercise due care around a pedestrian, an infraction. He was taken into custody Saturday morning after surrendering to police.
KUTV
51-year-old man arrested for following teen girls into Utah high school to 'hurt kids'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 51-year-old Matthew Alex Kirkham is accused of following two female students into Highland High School and said he was there to "hurt kids." That’s according to court records alleging this happened on Thursday. Police believe Kirkham has a possible mental health issue and...
ksl.com
Lehi police arrest man after shot fired through neighbor's wall
LEHI — A gunshot fired through the wall of a townhome Wednesday led officers to arrest the neighbor, following the discovery of greater destruction inside that man's home next door. Noel Mendez said he and his family awakened Wednesday morning to find a hole in his wall near the...
Driver dies after crashing at 100 mph on Woods Cross city street
One person died Friday night after crashing his car while driving at an extremely high speed on a city street in Woods Cross.
Comments / 2