Read full article on original website
Related
KUTV
GALLERY: Long-awaited Costco opens doors in Logan as customers camp out night before
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A long-awaited wholesale store opened its doors in Cache Valley on Friday. Despite frigid temperatures and even some flurries, folks camped out overnight to get a chance to be the first inside the new Costco. The new store is located at 1160 North and 1000...
KUTV
One Wasatch Front county sees year-over-year drop in home prices
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It hasn’t happened for a long time. A county along the Wasatch Front actually recorded a drop in housing prices year over year. According to the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, Weber County’s median price for a single-family home was $409,000 last month. That’s down from $410,000 in October 2021 – a decrease of 0.24 percent.
KUTV
Four big factors revealing how extreme Utah winter weather could be
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Four Utah ski resorts are now open for business! Another four more are opening up this weekend! November winter storms dumped snow in our mountains. But will it last?. Meteorologist use four main tools when looking toward the winter season. So what can you...
KUTV
Washington Commanders settle with Md. AG office over security deposit practices
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced a settlement was reached with the Washington Commanders over the team's security deposit practices. The team agreed to return the security deposits to fans and pay a $250,000 penalty. The team collected security deposits from season ticket holders and...
Comments / 0