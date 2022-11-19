ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

One Wasatch Front county sees year-over-year drop in home prices

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It hasn’t happened for a long time. A county along the Wasatch Front actually recorded a drop in housing prices year over year. According to the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, Weber County’s median price for a single-family home was $409,000 last month. That’s down from $410,000 in October 2021 – a decrease of 0.24 percent.
Four big factors revealing how extreme Utah winter weather could be

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Four Utah ski resorts are now open for business! Another four more are opening up this weekend! November winter storms dumped snow in our mountains. But will it last?. Meteorologist use four main tools when looking toward the winter season. So what can you...
