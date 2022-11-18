Read full article on original website
wach.com
Fire officials determine cause of Rusty Mill Road house fire
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department Officials have determined the cause of a fire in Elgin that left six people homeless. According to reports on Wednesday, the house fire on Rusty Mill Drive was caused by discarded smoking materials, that then started near the back porch before spreading to the roof, according to the official CFRD Twitter page.
Sumter city, county employees pick up hundreds of bags of trash off the road
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter city and county employees are hoping to lead by example by picking up trash around the community during Wednesday's Stash the Trash. Wednesday, dozens of volunteers like Emily Banar picked up almost 200 bags of litter along the road. "This is a road I actually...
WIS-TV
Fight at pizza restaurant leaves one injured in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fight in the parking lot of a pizza restaurant left one person injured. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they were searching for a man in a photograph Wednesday. Investigators said a woman was hurt during an altercation at Cici’s Pizza in Sandhills. RCSD said the dispute was over parking.
WYFF4.com
SC woman eating lunch with husband killed when car drives through restaurant, officials say
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina woman eating lunch with her husband inside a Wendy's restaurant died after being hit by a car that drove into the restaurant. Janie Kirkland, 70, of Hartsville, was hit at the Lee County restaurant on Tuesday, according to the Lee County coroner.
wach.com
Lexington Police searching for missing River Bluff student
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington officials say they are looking for a runaway teen last seen at a Lexington County high school. Police say 17-year-old Jay'la Clark was last seen Tuesday morning at River Bluff High School. Clark is 5'3" and weighs roughly 120 pounds; she was last seen...
wach.com
3 people displaced after house fire in Cayce
CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — Three people are homeless after a house fire in Cayce on Saturday. The Cayce Fire Department responded to a house fire on Brookcliff Dr. Assisted by West Columbia Fire Department and Lexington County Fire Service, the fire was brought under control quickly. There were no...
abccolumbia.com
Richland deputies looking for man involved in Cici’s Pizza altercation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in an altercation at Sandhill’s Cici’s Pizza. Deputies say they are looking for the man after a woman was injured at the restaurant on Fashion...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police searching for missing 17-year old
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police Department is searching for 17 year-old Jay’la Clark who was last seen the morning of Nov. 22 at River Bluff High School. Officials say Clark was wearing blue jeans, a grey/black jacket with pink, purple and white Crocs at the time of her disappearance. She weighs 120 pounds and is 5’3″.
WRDW-TV
Family pleads for justice after Saluda County slaying
SALUDA, S.C. - The suspicious death of a 22-year-old Saluda County man has been ruled a homicide, and his family is torn with heartache over it. The Saluda County Coroner’s Office said the autopsy Tuesday morning revealed that he died of a gunshot wound. A hunter discovered Zonnie Cyrus’...
wach.com
"Very disappointing": Kershaw County church targeted by thief
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A Kershaw County church was targeted by thieves during this time of giving. “Very disappointing, but I believe a thief is going to be a thief. It doesn’t matter who his target is,” said Dean Elliott, Pastor of Cassatt Baptist Church. Surveillance...
wach.com
'It tears me up': Neighbors react to deadly shooting in Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – Some people who live in a Columbia apartment community tell WACH FOX News they are still on-edge tonight and are filled with grief after gunfire killed a woman. Columbia police say a 31-year-old woman was shot in the chest at the Stone Ridge Apartments Friday....
WIS-TV
Death of Saluda County man whose body was found near pond ruled a homicide, family pleads for justice
SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - The suspicious death of a 22-year-old Saluda County man, whose body was found next to a pond over the weekend, has been ruled a homicide. According to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, a hunter discovered Zonnie Cyrus’ body on Hiland Farm Road in Monetta shortly after 11 A.M. Saturday.
abccolumbia.com
SLED: Columbia man arrested for threatening life of public official employee
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of 19 year-old Michael Scott for Threatening the Life of a Public Official Employee and their family. Deputies say they responded to the Fairfield County Detention Center (FCDC) after several inmates did not want to return...
abccolumbia.com
Car crashes into Wendy’s, one killed, several injured
Lee Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Troopers with the Highway Patrol and the Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office are investigating after an elderly man drove his car into a Wendy’s. Sheriff Daniel Simon says it happened around 12:30 this afternoon on Sumter Hwy. According to Sheriff Simon one person was...
Remembering former Orangeburg County Sheriff Vance Boone
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Communities in Orangeburg County are mourning the loss of Sheriff Vance Boone. He died of cancer on Monday morning. Boone served more than a decade's long tenure with the department starting in 1972. “He’s always been a man of character. Whatever Vance Boon said, you can...
wach.com
Saluda County man's death ruled a homicide, autopsy reveals gunshot wounds
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A man is dead in Saluda County after a body was found near a pond off of Hi-Land Farm road Saturday morning. Officials identified the victim as 22 year old Zonnie Cyrus. An autopsy later revealed Tuesday morning Cyrus died from gun shot wounds.
WLTX.com
SCDOT seeks public input on bridge repairs in Clarendon and Orangeburg counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is seeking public input regarding proposed bridge repairs in Clarendon and Orangeburg counties. SCDOT is proposing repairs to the SC260 Bridge over Second Water-Lake Marion. Portions of the bridge have deteriorated to the point that repairs are necessary, according to SCDOT engineers.
abccolumbia.com
Richland County government offices and drop-off sites closed for Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Government offices are set to close Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. There will be no recycling collection services or curbside waste pickup on Thursday. Materials that are scheduled for Thursday will be picked up Friday and Friday’s pick-up will be collected on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Sharing stories of homelessness in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — November has been recognized as Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Month in Orangeburg. The Samaritan House in Orangeburg highlighted the stories of some of its residents who are working toward getting back on their feet. The Samaritan House helps house the unhoused. Resident Bruce Smalls says he's...
wach.com
Oliver Gospel Mission helps serve Thanksgiving meals to over 100 homeless
Thanksgiving came early in Columbia. The Oliver gospel mission served an important holiday meal to over a hundred of the homeless in Columbia. People in need were getting the full holiday meal. “Thanksgiving is one of the most important parts of the year for us", said Geno Pickard, the Food...
