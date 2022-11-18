ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
wach.com

Fire officials determine cause of Rusty Mill Road house fire

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department Officials have determined the cause of a fire in Elgin that left six people homeless. According to reports on Wednesday, the house fire on Rusty Mill Drive was caused by discarded smoking materials, that then started near the back porch before spreading to the roof, according to the official CFRD Twitter page.
ELGIN, SC
WIS-TV

Fight at pizza restaurant leaves one injured in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fight in the parking lot of a pizza restaurant left one person injured. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they were searching for a man in a photograph Wednesday. Investigators said a woman was hurt during an altercation at Cici’s Pizza in Sandhills. RCSD said the dispute was over parking.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Lexington Police searching for missing River Bluff student

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington officials say they are looking for a runaway teen last seen at a Lexington County high school. Police say 17-year-old Jay'la Clark was last seen Tuesday morning at River Bluff High School. Clark is 5'3" and weighs roughly 120 pounds; she was last seen...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

3 people displaced after house fire in Cayce

CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — Three people are homeless after a house fire in Cayce on Saturday. The Cayce Fire Department responded to a house fire on Brookcliff Dr. Assisted by West Columbia Fire Department and Lexington County Fire Service, the fire was brought under control quickly. There were no...
CAYCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police searching for missing 17-year old

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police Department is searching for 17 year-old Jay’la Clark who was last seen the morning of Nov. 22 at River Bluff High School. Officials say Clark was wearing blue jeans, a grey/black jacket with pink, purple and white Crocs at the time of her disappearance. She weighs 120 pounds and is 5’3″.
LEXINGTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Family pleads for justice after Saluda County slaying

SALUDA, S.C. - The suspicious death of a 22-year-old Saluda County man has been ruled a homicide, and his family is torn with heartache over it. The Saluda County Coroner’s Office said the autopsy Tuesday morning revealed that he died of a gunshot wound. A hunter discovered Zonnie Cyrus’...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
wach.com

"Very disappointing": Kershaw County church targeted by thief

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A Kershaw County church was targeted by thieves during this time of giving. “Very disappointing, but I believe a thief is going to be a thief. It doesn’t matter who his target is,” said Dean Elliott, Pastor of Cassatt Baptist Church. Surveillance...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED: Columbia man arrested for threatening life of public official employee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of 19 year-old Michael Scott for Threatening the Life of a Public Official Employee and their family. Deputies say they responded to the Fairfield County Detention Center (FCDC) after several inmates did not want to return...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Car crashes into Wendy’s, one killed, several injured

Lee Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Troopers with the Highway Patrol and the Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office are investigating after an elderly man drove his car into a Wendy’s. Sheriff Daniel Simon says it happened around 12:30 this afternoon on Sumter Hwy. According to Sheriff Simon one person was...
LEE COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland County government offices and drop-off sites closed for Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Government offices are set to close Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. There will be no recycling collection services or curbside waste pickup on Thursday. Materials that are scheduled for Thursday will be picked up Friday and Friday’s pick-up will be collected on Saturday, Nov. 26.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Sharing stories of homelessness in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — November has been recognized as Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Month in Orangeburg. The Samaritan House in Orangeburg highlighted the stories of some of its residents who are working toward getting back on their feet. The Samaritan House helps house the unhoused. Resident Bruce Smalls says he's...
ORANGEBURG, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy