BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported a woman died Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash south of Brookings. According to the DPS report, a 2020 Chevy Equinox was stationary in the driving lane of I-29 around 10:50 a.m. when it was rear-ended by a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed into the east ditch and came to rest against a sign. The truck and tanker also went into the east ditch, traveled across a service road, and came to rest on the railroad tracks.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO