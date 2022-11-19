Read full article on original website
Related
kelo.com
Minnehaha County Comission to hear reports
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — It will be a morning for presentations for the Minnehaha County Board of Commissioners. On the agenda will be a County Ambulance Service Providers Presentation, followed by a Helpline Center Presentation. Additionally, there will be a Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety Presentation, then...
kelo.com
Woman wanted for aggravated assault
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There is a wanted woman on the loose, and the Minnehaha County Sheriff needs your help. Authorities are looking for Abigail Garneaux. Garneaux is wanted for aggravated assault. She is 36 years old, stands five foot eight and weighs 160 pounds. If you have...
kelo.com
Names released in Brookings County fatal crash
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Names have been released in the fatal two-vehicle crash south of Brookings Wednesday morning. 40-year-old Kelley Rodriguez of Lincoln, Nebraska died when her Equinox was pushed into the east ditch of Interstate 29 after being rear-ended by a Mack truck and tanker. Her vehicle was stopped in the driving lane at the time of the crash. The Mack truck, driven by James Vaniperen of Davis also went into the east ditch, crossing a service road and stopping on railroad tracks. He sustained serious non-life threatening injuries.
kelo.com
Driver identified in fatal Hamlin County crash
ESTELLINE, S.D. (KELO.com) — Authorities have released the name of the man who died as a result of a one-vehicle crash in Hamlin County Monday morning. 41-year-old Gabriel Hernandez, of Castlewood, died after losing control of his pickup on 465th Avenue in Estelline. The vehicle went into the ditch and rolled. Hernandez, who was the only occupant in the pickup, was pronounced dead at the scene.
gowatertown.net
Watertown man found NOT GUILTY of felony theft
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A Codington County jury has found a Watertown man NOT GUILTY of Felony Grand Theft. Thirty six year-old Michael Alan Lawrence was indicted by a Grand Jury in July for allegedly taking property from a Watertown home in 2018. The indictment indicated the property was valued at more...
KELOLAND TV
Work to begin on restoring 150-year-old covered wagon
MADISON, S.D. (KELO) – Thanks to the help of donations, a piece of South Dakota history will now be restored. This covered wagon is on the move once again. “I would say it’s been in that spot for a few decades,” director of Lake County Museum, Julie Breu said.
KELOLAND TV
Miner County Sheriff called for a refuse to leave
HOWARD, S.D. (KELO) — One person was arrested for multiple charges after an incident in Howard Monday morning. The Miner County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home just before 3 a.m. for someone refusing to leave. While on scene, they learned that a fire had...
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested for receiving marijuana through the mail
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of trying to use FedEx to get ten pounds of marijuana. 43-year-old Willie Jackson appeared in court this afternoon in Minnehaha County. A prosecutor called him a career criminal with a history of drugs and violence.
KELOLAND TV
Wanted man accused of threatening officer with hatchet
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man wanted for questioning in connection with an Aberdeen disappearance is in the Minnehaha County jail, accused of threatening a police officer with a hatchet. Sioux Falls Police arrested Joshua Ortley Monday afternoon. Court documents, filed this morning, say Ortley not only had...
KELOLAND TV
Court orders man to stay away from minors
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnehaha County judge has ordered a Sioux Falls man to stay away from the YMCA and anyone under the age of 18. 62-year-old Craig Brockel is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, stalking and indecent exposure. Court papers say the alleged crimes...
KELOLAND TV
One person killed in Brookings County crash
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Brookings Wednesday morning. The Department of Public Safety says a Chevy Equinox was stationary in the driving lane on I-29 when it was rear-ended by a Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal crash reported south of Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported a woman died Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash south of Brookings. According to the DPS report, a 2020 Chevy Equinox was stationary in the driving lane of I-29 around 10:50 a.m. when it was rear-ended by a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed into the east ditch and came to rest against a sign. The truck and tanker also went into the east ditch, traveled across a service road, and came to rest on the railroad tracks.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities respond to ‘active situation’ in Howard
HOWARD, S.D. (KELO) — One person was arrested after what officials describe as an “active situation” in Howard over the weekend. In a statement posted to Facebook, the Miner County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:45 Friday night. The subject had left the scene before...
kelo.com
One dead after fatal crash along I-29 in Brookings County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One woman died Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash south of Brookings. Authorities say that a Chevy Equinox was stationery in the driving lane of Interstate 29 when it was rear-ended by a semi truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed into the east...
Fundraiser held at Pizza Ranch for SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais
We have an update on a story we first brought you back in October. That's when an SDSU cheerleader had part of her right leg amputated due to a rare condition. Since then, people have rallied around her to raise money and get her back on the sidelines cheering.
SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais is on the mend
Brianna DeMarais started fall on the sidelines at SDSU football games. Today, she's learning to navigate life without part of her right leg.
Comments / 0