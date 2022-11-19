ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings County, SD

kelo.com

Minnehaha County Comission to hear reports

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — It will be a morning for presentations for the Minnehaha County Board of Commissioners. On the agenda will be a County Ambulance Service Providers Presentation, followed by a Helpline Center Presentation. Additionally, there will be a Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety Presentation, then...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
kelo.com

Woman wanted for aggravated assault

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There is a wanted woman on the loose, and the Minnehaha County Sheriff needs your help. Authorities are looking for Abigail Garneaux. Garneaux is wanted for aggravated assault. She is 36 years old, stands five foot eight and weighs 160 pounds. If you have...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
kelo.com

Names released in Brookings County fatal crash

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Names have been released in the fatal two-vehicle crash south of Brookings Wednesday morning. 40-year-old Kelley Rodriguez of Lincoln, Nebraska died when her Equinox was pushed into the east ditch of Interstate 29 after being rear-ended by a Mack truck and tanker. Her vehicle was stopped in the driving lane at the time of the crash. The Mack truck, driven by James Vaniperen of Davis also went into the east ditch, crossing a service road and stopping on railroad tracks. He sustained serious non-life threatening injuries.
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
kelo.com

Driver identified in fatal Hamlin County crash

ESTELLINE, S.D. (KELO.com) — Authorities have released the name of the man who died as a result of a one-vehicle crash in Hamlin County Monday morning. 41-year-old Gabriel Hernandez, of Castlewood, died after losing control of his pickup on 465th Avenue in Estelline. The vehicle went into the ditch and rolled. Hernandez, who was the only occupant in the pickup, was pronounced dead at the scene.
HAMLIN COUNTY, SD
gowatertown.net

Watertown man found NOT GUILTY of felony theft

WATERTOWN, S.D.–A Codington County jury has found a Watertown man NOT GUILTY of Felony Grand Theft. Thirty six year-old Michael Alan Lawrence was indicted by a Grand Jury in July for allegedly taking property from a Watertown home in 2018. The indictment indicated the property was valued at more...
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Work to begin on restoring 150-year-old covered wagon

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) – Thanks to the help of donations, a piece of South Dakota history will now be restored. This covered wagon is on the move once again. “I would say it’s been in that spot for a few decades,” director of Lake County Museum, Julie Breu said.
LAKE COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Miner County Sheriff called for a refuse to leave

HOWARD, S.D. (KELO) — One person was arrested for multiple charges after an incident in Howard Monday morning. The Miner County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home just before 3 a.m. for someone refusing to leave. While on scene, they learned that a fire had...
HOWARD, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man arrested for receiving marijuana through the mail

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of trying to use FedEx to get ten pounds of marijuana. 43-year-old Willie Jackson appeared in court this afternoon in Minnehaha County. A prosecutor called him a career criminal with a history of drugs and violence.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Wanted man accused of threatening officer with hatchet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man wanted for questioning in connection with an Aberdeen disappearance is in the Minnehaha County jail, accused of threatening a police officer with a hatchet. Sioux Falls Police arrested Joshua Ortley Monday afternoon. Court documents, filed this morning, say Ortley not only had...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Court orders man to stay away from minors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnehaha County judge has ordered a Sioux Falls man to stay away from the YMCA and anyone under the age of 18. 62-year-old Craig Brockel is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, stalking and indecent exposure. Court papers say the alleged crimes...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

dakotanewsnow.com

Fatal crash reported south of Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported a woman died Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash south of Brookings. According to the DPS report, a 2020 Chevy Equinox was stationary in the driving lane of I-29 around 10:50 a.m. when it was rear-ended by a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed into the east ditch and came to rest against a sign. The truck and tanker also went into the east ditch, traveled across a service road, and came to rest on the railroad tracks.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Authorities respond to ‘active situation’ in Howard

HOWARD, S.D. (KELO) — One person was arrested after what officials describe as an “active situation” in Howard over the weekend. In a statement posted to Facebook, the Miner County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:45 Friday night. The subject had left the scene before...
HOWARD, SD
kelo.com

