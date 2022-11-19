Read full article on original website
2 North Carolina river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
What we know about the Raleigh Christmas Parade float accident that left 1 dead
The 20-year-old driver now faces multiple charges, and police say they are continuing to investigate.
The 2022 ABC11 Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh canceled
The final preparations are complete. Sit back, relax and enjoy this year's Raleigh Christmas Parade.
The Many Grocery Chains of Cary, NC
One of the essential things to note about your town is what grocery stores are available for you to shop in. Most towns might have a couple of chains, but Cary has many options, ranging from broad to niche markets. Here's a list of 9 different grocery stores you can find in Cary.
Driver in Raleigh Christmas parade death had multiple tickets for violating Va. vehicle rules
Landen Glass, 20, faced four separate infractions for failing to have his vehicle inspected.
Young dance troupe member dies after being hit by truck at Raleigh Christmas parade
The truck was pulling a float when its brakes reportedly failed. The driver has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.
Witnesses post photos, videos of Raleigh Christmas Parade incident where 1 died
Raleigh Police say a young girl was hit by a truck towing a float.
Clyde Cooper's Barbeque starts selling 'pink meat' merchandise after woman called 911 on restaurant
RALEIGH, N.C. — Clyde Cooper's Barbeque in Raleigh became the center of a viral moment when a customer called 911 because of "pink meat." Now, the restaurant is selling pink meat-themed merchandise. Owner Debbie Holt said it includes cups, stickers and hoodies. "We are really excited," Holt said. "We're...
Girl dies after being hit by float during NC Christmas parade, police say
Raleigh police say they're investigating an incident involving a parade float hitting a girl who was in the Raleigh Christmas Parade.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North Carolina
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest North Carolina location in Raleigh.
cbs17
Durham group helps feed hundreds of families with Thanksgiving grocery giveaway
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite the dark and cold temperatures, volunteers stepped outside Friday night to make sure people won’t go hungry this Thanksgiving. “I wanted to contribute positivity and hope to what everybody was going through,” said Katina Parker of Durham. Parker said she found others...
birchrestaurant.com
18 Best Restaurants in Raleigh, NC
Raleigh is one of North Carolina’s most diverse cities and there are many things to do, including eating great food. When you’re visiting Raleigh, NC, one of the top things to do is to find a good spot to grub. Raleigh has the cool distinction of being one of the state’s top foodie destinations. Fortunately, the cuisine choices are just as diverse as the people that live there.
Girl taken to hospital after being hurt in Raleigh Christmas Parade
RALEIGH, N.C. — First responders were attending to a call on the Raleigh Christmas Parade route on Saturday morning. Around 10:25, the parade was stalled as police and medics responded to the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Boylan Avenue. A girl who was dancing was hurt. The girl was...
cbs17
Social district for Cary Downtown Park, surrounding areas will be up for a vote in December
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Cary is the latest municipality to consider implementing a social district — a concept that’s made its way into many council meetings across the state as they continue to grow in popularity. Town Council members gathered for a meeting Thursday...
cbs17
Here’s how Wake County families in need can get free over-the-counter medicine Saturday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina nonprofit organization wants to provide free over-the-counter-medicine to families in need in Wake County. It comes as doctors expect a spike in RSV, flu and COVID cases after Thanksgiving. NC MedAssist, a statewide non-profit pharmacy, is holding a Mobile Free Pharmacy Event...
Bundle up like it’s 1914: Raleigh, Triangle to face frigid temps early Monday
Durham and Chapel Hill may actually be colder.
Driver charged after girl, 11, dies after being struck during Christmas parade in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — An 11-year girl died after she was struck by a pickup truck towing a float during a Christmas parade in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday, authorities said. The 20-year-old driver of the pickup is in custody. According to the Raleigh Police Department, Landen Christopher Glass, 20,...
'The girls were just hysterical': Witnesses describe chaos, heartbreak after child hit by pickup truck during Raleigh Christmas Parade
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Christmas Parade was canceled on Saturday morning after a tragic turn of events led to an 11-year-old girl's death. Around 10:15, the parade was paused as police and medical personnel responded to the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Boylan Avenue. An out-of-control pickup truck...
Surprise! Durham homeowner gets new roof after 5 On Your Side report
DURHAM, N.C. — A WRAL viewer got a big surprise after a 5 On Your Side report. In September, WRAL's 5 On Your Side reported the shingle manufacturer TAMKO denied warranty claims on the shingles for a Durham homeowner after roofing contractors told him the shingles were breaking down prematurely.
North Carolina woman falls victim to rental scam
A Cumberland County family needs a home after falling victim to an apparent rental house scam.
