Columbia, SC

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

An ode to Benedict College, an HBCU where this student's dreams were rekindled

Every October, you open your gates and welcome your children home. Friends and alumni sprinkle photos and stories on social media, reminiscing on the days we walked your yard while making travel arrangements on work computers to sit in our favorite hangout spots one more time. I never told you this, but if it were not for someone on your admissions team taking a chance on me — a young woman from Bed-Stuy Brooklyn with terrible grades, low SAT scores and big dreams of becoming a reporter and photographer — none of these memories would belong to me and October would be just another month.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia Fireflies kick off first year of annual light show

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today kicks off the start of a new holiday tradition for the Columbia Fireflies. Fireflies Holiday Lights will be held on 42 nights throughout November and December. According to a release, Segra Park will be decked out in over one million LED lights and feature 10...
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Chappell to be inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame

SOUTH CAROLINA — The Greater Columbia Chapter of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association will host its annual Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame and Benefit Dinner on November 21 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Five individuals, representing four Midlands restaurants, will be presented with Lifetime Achievement Awards...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Camden art shop highlighting Native American Art

CAMDEN, S.C. — The Camden Arts Shoppes hopes to teach people about Native American Art by hosting two artists on the last two Saturdays of the month. Michael Cruz is a Native American artist who says most of the art he is showcasing comes from hunting activities he learned from his grandpa on the reservation.
CAMDEN, SC
wach.com

Midlands turkey giveaways hopes to give families food for Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A couple of Midlands group has come together to ease the burden of holiday costs for families this holiday season. Saturday was a day of giving in the city of Columbia. Living Faith Christian Center, and Chophouse 75 each hosted free turkey drives with hundreds of turkeys handed out to those in need.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Art Expo to teach creatives strategies to succeed in industry

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Calling all artists. This Saturday, the Creative Culture Brand’s annual Art Expo will take place at Allen University. It’s a chance for creatives at all levels to learn from industry professionals, including artists, designers and photographers, and network in one place. Shawn Merrick is...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Giving thanks turkey drive at Boss Tribe Fitness

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thanksgiving is a week away and all week long we have been sharing details about community events aimed at providing food and resources to families in need. Boss Tribe Fitness and Royalty Mobile Wash and Wax have partnered up to provide turkeys and other food items...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program kicks off at Columbiana Centre

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — ABC Columbia News is proud to partner with the Salvation Army of the Midlands for the annual Angel Tree program, providing new clothes and toys for children of families in need. As the first angel tree went up in Columbiana Centre today, Major Mark Craddock...
COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Christmas Craft Fair Saturday

Harbison Community Center is hosting a free Christmas Craft Fair this Saturday, November 19, 8 am – 1 pm. If you’re looking to do some early Christmas shopping, look no further. The Craft Fair will consist of various vendors displaying an array of merchandise. Harbison Community Center is...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Running event to close several intersections in Columbia on Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are advising that a Saturday morning running event will mean temporary closures along several Columbia roads. According to the department, the Daybreak 10K and 5K races, as well as a youth race, will have starting times ranging from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. During this time, Columbia Police will be monitoring the event around several intersections.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Here's why two twin sisters in Chapin are being recognized

CHAPIN, S.C. — A simple question posed by a former fourth-grader at Lake Murray Elementary school is why one competition is now a tradition for students: Designing the school flag. The school has recently learned that it's home to some very creative and artistic students. "Two years ago, we...
CHAPIN, SC
News19 WLTX

