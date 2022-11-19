ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

TheDailyBeast

It’s Time We Burn the UN Climate Conference to the Ground

If it wasn’t literally your job to cover it, you’d be forgiven for missing this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP27. The convergence of flashy news items—Elon Musk taking control of Twitter and promptly unleashing chaos throughout the company, the U.S. midterm elections, even the implosion of a major cryptocurrency exchange—leave little remaining oxygen for an annual climate conference.And, if we’re being honest, the two-week gathering of world leaders in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, hasn’t had much going for it. Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, the respective leaders of China and Russia, were not in attendance, even as the environmental...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — For the first time, the nations of the world decided to help pay for the damage that climate change has done to poor countries, but they finished marathon climate talks on Sunday with a deal does not further address the root cause of global warming — the burning of fossil fuels.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

As climate warms, a China planner advocates "sponge cities"

BEIJING — (AP) — To cushion the impact of extreme weather due to climate change, a Chinese landscape architect has been making the case for China and other countries to create so-called “sponge cities.”. Yu Kongjian, who spoke to The Associated Press in Beijing, uses sweeping language...
CNET

President Biden Heckled by Protestors Demanding Climate Reparations at COP27

This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. President Biden arrived at the UN's COP27 climate summit in Egypt on Friday with a message for the world about the US's role as a climate leader, and about its 2022 climate achievements -- namely, the successful passing of the Inflation Reduction Act.
Reuters

China should pay up for climate damage - German minister

BERLIN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Countries like China should contribute more to compensation payments for countries hit by climate-fuelled disasters, German Development Minister Svenja Schulze told broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk on Friday.
The Associated Press

EU shakes up climate talks with surprise disaster fund offer

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Climate talks appeared stalled late night Thursday on major issues going into the final day, but possibilities for a deal were buoyed by an unexpected proposal by the European Union on two of the thorniest issues, tying compensation for climate disasters to tougher emissions cuts. Minutes after the United Nations summit’s chairman warned delegates that “we are not where we need to be in order to close this conference with tangible and robust outcomes,” the EU’s top climate official made a surprise offer. To applause, he proposed a two-pronged approach that would create a pot...
CNET

At COP27, Historic Deal to Compensate Poor Nations for Climate Impacts

This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. Developing countries, climate NGOs and activists celebrated a victory more than 30 years in the making on Sunday, as they welcomed the news that this year's UN climate summit, COP27, has resulted in the establishment of a funding mechanism for loss and damage.
The Guardian

Australia told to end new fossil fuel subsidies if it wants Pacific support to host climate summit

Australia must stop subsidising new fossil fuel developments if it is to win a key Pacific nation’s support for its plan to co-host a major UN climate summit in 2026. The Albanese government has launched a campaign at the Cop27 climate talks in Egypt to co-host the annual climate conference with Pacific neighbours in four years. The proposal could bring tens of thousands of people to an Australian city for climate negotiations and advocacy and has won support from the Pacific Islands Forum.
eenews.net

U.S. silent on surprise aid plan as climate talks stagger

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Climate talks here were thrown into disarray by a surprise proposal from the European Union that would support calls for sending climate aid to vulnerable nations by getting countries including China and the U.S. to pay up. The move deepened schisms with China as the...
Grist

Climate change made deadly rainfall in West Africa 80% more likely to happen

The deadly rainfall and flooding that devastated parts of West Africa this fall was 80 percent more likely to happen because of climate change, according to an international climate science collaborative. The study from the World Weather Attribution, or WWA, also concluded that 2022’s seasonal rainfall in two major West...

