It’s Time We Burn the UN Climate Conference to the Ground
If it wasn’t literally your job to cover it, you’d be forgiven for missing this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP27. The convergence of flashy news items—Elon Musk taking control of Twitter and promptly unleashing chaos throughout the company, the U.S. midterm elections, even the implosion of a major cryptocurrency exchange—leave little remaining oxygen for an annual climate conference.And, if we’re being honest, the two-week gathering of world leaders in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, hasn’t had much going for it. Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, the respective leaders of China and Russia, were not in attendance, even as the environmental...
CNBC
A showdown over climate reparations is brewing — and it will determine the success of the COP27 summit
The annual gathering of the U.N. Climate Change Conference will see more than 30,000 delegates convene in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh to discuss collective action on the climate emergency. One core issue likely to dominate proceedings concerns climate reparations, sometimes referred to as "loss and damage"...
Fossil-fuel companies have more people at the UN's climate summit than the 10 countries most affected by climate change do combined
Natural gas is mostly methane, a greenhouse gas 80 times more effective at warming the planet than carbon dioxide. But lobbyists say it's clean.
Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — For the first time, the nations of the world decided to help pay for the damage that climate change has done to poor countries, but they finished marathon climate talks on Sunday with a deal does not further address the root cause of global warming — the burning of fossil fuels.
Kerry announces -- and is immediately criticized for -- a new plan to raise money for climate action
US climate envoy John Kerry announced a new, controversial plan Wednesday to raise cash for climate action in the developing world -- by selling carbon credits to companies wishing to offset their polluting emissions.
As climate warms, a China planner advocates "sponge cities"
BEIJING — (AP) — To cushion the impact of extreme weather due to climate change, a Chinese landscape architect has been making the case for China and other countries to create so-called “sponge cities.”. Yu Kongjian, who spoke to The Associated Press in Beijing, uses sweeping language...
CNET
President Biden Heckled by Protestors Demanding Climate Reparations at COP27
This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. President Biden arrived at the UN's COP27 climate summit in Egypt on Friday with a message for the world about the US's role as a climate leader, and about its 2022 climate achievements -- namely, the successful passing of the Inflation Reduction Act.
China should pay up for climate damage - German minister
BERLIN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Countries like China should contribute more to compensation payments for countries hit by climate-fuelled disasters, German Development Minister Svenja Schulze told broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk on Friday.
EU shakes up climate talks with surprise disaster fund offer
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Climate talks appeared stalled late night Thursday on major issues going into the final day, but possibilities for a deal were buoyed by an unexpected proposal by the European Union on two of the thorniest issues, tying compensation for climate disasters to tougher emissions cuts. Minutes after the United Nations summit’s chairman warned delegates that “we are not where we need to be in order to close this conference with tangible and robust outcomes,” the EU’s top climate official made a surprise offer. To applause, he proposed a two-pronged approach that would create a pot...
CNET
At COP27, Historic Deal to Compensate Poor Nations for Climate Impacts
This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. Developing countries, climate NGOs and activists celebrated a victory more than 30 years in the making on Sunday, as they welcomed the news that this year's UN climate summit, COP27, has resulted in the establishment of a funding mechanism for loss and damage.
The Australian reheats discredited climate claims in Cop ‘fact check’
International climate summits always spark a flurry of reports, analysis and stock-takes on the climate crisis. They’re also a cue for some conservatives to signal their own virtues. In segments on Sky News Australia, the Cop27 talks in Egypt – now in their final days – were variously described...
Australia told to end new fossil fuel subsidies if it wants Pacific support to host climate summit
Australia must stop subsidising new fossil fuel developments if it is to win a key Pacific nation’s support for its plan to co-host a major UN climate summit in 2026. The Albanese government has launched a campaign at the Cop27 climate talks in Egypt to co-host the annual climate conference with Pacific neighbours in four years. The proposal could bring tens of thousands of people to an Australian city for climate negotiations and advocacy and has won support from the Pacific Islands Forum.
How will U.N. climate deal on 'loss and damage' work?
The establishment of a fund to help poor nations getting hit hard by extreme weather events was one of the most significant decisions to come out of U.N. climate talks in the last 30 years
eenews.net
U.S. silent on surprise aid plan as climate talks stagger
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Climate talks here were thrown into disarray by a surprise proposal from the European Union that would support calls for sending climate aid to vulnerable nations by getting countries including China and the U.S. to pay up. The move deepened schisms with China as the...
Climate protesters are chucking food at priceless paintings. A social movements expert says these tactics only convince people who already think climate change is serious.
A string of protests involved hurling food at famous artwork. Activists say they hope the demonstrations are a wake-up call about the climate crisis.
Pacific leaders celebrate Cop27 victory on loss and damage fund after decades of advocacy
Pacific countries have fought for fund to provide assistance to poor nations hit by climate disasters for three decades
COP27: New climate fund proposal targets "particularly vulnerable" nations
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 19 (Reuters) - A newly published COP27 draft proposal on Saturday on funding arrangements to help poorer countires affected by climate disasters said they would help "those that are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change".
Climate change made deadly rainfall in West Africa 80% more likely to happen
The deadly rainfall and flooding that devastated parts of West Africa this fall was 80 percent more likely to happen because of climate change, according to an international climate science collaborative. The study from the World Weather Attribution, or WWA, also concluded that 2022’s seasonal rainfall in two major West...
COP27 summit agrees to help climate victims. But it does nothing to stop fossil fuels
Negotiators at the UN's COP27 climate summit have reached a tentative agreement to establish a loss and damage fund for nations vulnerable to climate disasters, according to officials and observers.
Nations Must Increase Funding to Cope With Climate Shocks, U.N. Warns
Wealthy nations need to give as much as 10 times current levels of funding to help developing countries adapt to climate change or face widespread suffering and displacement as well as increased conflict, the United Nations said in a report issued Thursday.
