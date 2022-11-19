ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska Examiner

Provisional ballots boost Nebraska Dems’ margins in urban races

OMAHA — In the end, voters in Nebraska’s most populous counties helped Democratic state senators hold onto the ability to filibuster legislation they oppose.  On Friday, the election commissioners in Douglas and Lancaster Counties finished the counts of provisional ballots from the Omaha and Lincoln areas that needed to be verified. As a result: The […] The post Provisional ballots boost Nebraska Dems’ margins in urban races appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska

New vote totals keep NE Republicans from potentially filibuster-proof majority

It’s all but official, Nebraska Republicans have been prevented from acquiring the 33-votes needed to garner a potentially filibuster-proof majority in the Legislature. According to the latest numbers out of Omaha, Democrat John Fredrickson has defeated Republican Stu Dornan in District 20, an area made up of many neighborhoods surrounding Westside High School.
North Platte Telegraph

Rick Windham: Should Nebraska require the use of slug guns?

I’m finishing up my deer camp. Good luck to all the firearms hunters out there. You don’t often hear about anyone talking about using slug guns for deer hunting in Nebraska, but I got to thinking about this topic while watching for deer the last few days. I think there may be some practical applications for slug guns in the Cornhusker state.
WOWT

Nebraska’s incoming governor filling cabinet posts

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - In the days since he was voted into the state’s top office, Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen has been assembling his cabinet. Friday, Team Pillen announced that Tony Goins, currently part of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ administration, will continue to serve as director of the state Department of Economic Development. He has served there since 2019, according to the news release from Pillen’s team.
NBC News

Nebraska's Ricketts is open to appointment to fill Sasse seat

ORLANDO, Fla. — Outgoing Nebraska GOP Gov. Pete Ricketts left the door open to accepting an appointment to fill departing Sen. Ben Sasse's seat early next year. "Well, we’ll see what happens," Ricketts said in a brief interview with NBC News at the Republican Governors Association conference when asked if he'd be open to accepting a nod. "He’s not going to resign until January so that’ll be [an incoming GOP Gov.] Jim Pillen decision."
KETV.com

Nebraska LGBTQ Community reacts to Colorado Nightclub Shooting

Nebraska LGBTQ organizations are reacting to the deadly mass shooting at a nightclub in Colorado Saturday. Police say a gunman killed five people and injured at least 25 before being subdued by patrons at 'Club Q' in Colorado Springs. In a post on Facebook, OutNebraska writes "we are absolutely heartbroken...
WOWT

New effort by Nebraska business leaders to address the national worker shortage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new effort is underway to help ease the worker shortage in Nebraska. State business leaders are coming together to push for change at a national level. “We have 50,000 to 80,000 jobs in Nebraska today that we can’t fill because we don’t have the workers,” said President of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce Bryan Slone.
KSNB Local4

No nitrate police: State and local regulators can’t, or won’t, stop our drinking water from getting worse

LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -The farmer was growing impatient. He and dozens of other central Nebraska farmers had gathered for mandatory training in Columbus a few weeks before last Christmas. In response to high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a “Phase 3 area.” That led to new requirements – like this training to help farmers manage their nitrogen fertilizer use.
klkntv.com

University of Nebraska asks for $3 billion in new fundraising campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska is looking to the future, but first, it needs $3 billion. President Ted Carter, alongside the four university chancellors, announced the launch of “Only in Nebraska: A Campaign for Our University’s Future” on Thursday. The university describes the...
klin.com

Nebraska 10th-Kindest State in New Survey

A study commissioned by Verizon and Nextdoor and led by Kindness.org, an organization that champions good will in life and work, finds Nebraska to be the 10th-kindest states in the nation. The survey, in which 10,000 people from all 50 states took part, puts Nebraska between Texas at number nine and Oklahoma at 11.
kmaland.com

NE Groups Take on a New Kind of Pipeline Fight

(KMAland) -- A Nebraska group that led the fight against the Keystone X-L Pipeline has turned its attention to a different environmental cause. Bold Alliance, a project of Bold Nebraska, is part of a coalition fighting plans for four carbon-capture pipelines in the Midwest. Last week, they protested at a conference held in Iowa for carbon pipeline developers.
Daily Nebraskan

BREAKING NEWS: University announces historic statewide $3 billion fundraising campaign

The University of Nebraska’s top executives announced the largest fundraising campaign in the history of the university on Tuesday. The 30-minute address detailed the university’s plans to raise $3 billion across 150,000 unique donors through its “Only in Nebraska” campaign, according to University President Ted Carter. The chancellors of the university’s four campuses, including Ronnie Green, Chancellor for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln each detailed what areas of their campuses would benefit from the funding.
klkntv.com

Nebraska’s second hunting accident in two days sends Omaha man to hospital

Lincoln, NEB. (KLKN) – A hunting accident Saturday morning left a 22-year-old Omaha man with injuries that were not life-threatening. This is the second hunting accident reported in two days in Nebraska, and the third reported this year. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. southeast of Yutan, along the...
agupdate.com

21-year-old Nebraskan shines as social media ag influencer

Laura Wilson is a social media influencer growing interest in agriculture across Nebraska, throughout the U.S. and even across the world. Born and raised in Hamilton County, Nebraska, Wilson farms with her husband, her father and grandfather on her home ground. The 21-year-old, whose calls her social media channel Laura...
