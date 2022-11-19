ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

weaa.org

Zoo Lights Is Back In Baltimore

(Baltimore, MD) -- The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore is lit up for the holidays. "Zoo Lights" returns this evening. The festive event will take place every weekend through New Year's Day. Previously, visitors had to drive through to see the display, but now walking is their only option. Tickets must...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Morgan News Hour: 11-18-2022

The student-led production covers everything within the Morgan Mile to the Baltimore community at large. Stories covered during this Morgan News Hour include:. This week Baltimore City Public Schools announced updates for the district's COVID-19 protocols. Keepers Vintage, Black-owned clothing store in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Body found after explosion, possible criminal act probed

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Officials say a body was found in a Maryland garden-style apartment building a day after an explosion and fire there and investigators are looking into the possibility of a criminal act. News outlets report that Montgomery County fire and police officials say a body was...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
weaa.org

Preview: 2022 Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic

Morgan State men's basketball team is in Montego Bay, Jamaica for the Jersey Mike's Jamaica Classic Tournament. The Bears play against the Utah Valley Wolverines Friday at 7pm. Click the audio to hear from student reporter Julien Johnson.
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

BARCS Waiving Adoption Fees

Baltimore, MD) -- BARCS animal shelter is waiving adoption fees the weekend of Black Friday. The promotion applies to all animals that are in the shelter, at foster homes or at offsite stores. It runs from November 25th through November 27th. All animals up for adoption are posted on the...
BALTIMORE, MD

