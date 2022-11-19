ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Where a dead moose draws a crowd in northern Vermont

When a moose arrives in Island Pond, one of its teeth gets put in a little envelope. Its ovaries go in a jar of alcohol. Hunters have to bring them in after they gut the animal in the field. It can be hard for them to identify the organs. “That's...
Western New York gets buried under 5 feet of snow in some areas

Residents in western New York can expect even more snow Saturday after a major winter storm walloped the region Friday, dropping more than 5 feet in some areas and shutting down schools and businesses. At least two people died from cardiac arrest while shoveling snow. National Weather Service Buffalo Office...
New York redistricting panel chair resigns ahead of deadline to present draft Assembly map

The New York State Independent Redistricting Commission is getting a new member, as the panel nears a deadline to present new draft legislative maps for the state Assembly. The commission’s chair, David Imamura, stepped down last week to run for Westchester County Legislature. His departure comes as the panel is heading for a Dec. 2 deadline to present a draft map for new state Assembly districts.
Georgia election officials breathe a sigh of relief after uneventful voting

In the aftermath of the 2020 presidential race, elections press conferences in the Georgia State Capitol were nationally televised events, as officials defended their work and pushed back on baseless fraud claims. But last week, only a smattering of reporters and members of the public were present to watch the...
