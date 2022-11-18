Revenge of the Birds Podcast #193: Niners or Nothing in Mexico City with @Steph49K of the @49KPod, Bully Ball & @NinersNation

Read full article on original website
Cardinals Prepared to Face 'Scary' 49ers Backfield
The Arizona Cardinals prepare for their biggest game of the season: A Monday night showdown with the San Francisco 49ers. Talk around the Cardinals is mostly placed on the offensive side of the ball, as questions surround the overall health of the offensive line and quarterback position while hoping Marquise Brown can make his return in primetime as well.
49ers Notebook: Why not practice in Mexico City? Is Kyle Shanahan still tough on WRs? Adjusting to the altitude
On Saturday, the San Francisco 49ers finished up their last of three practices this week. They'll depart Colorado Springs, where they have spent the week to get acclimated to the altitude, for Mexico City on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers and Arizona Cardinals play on Monday night at Estadio Azteca, where the elevation is about 7,200 feet above sea level.
Kyler Murray’s official status in Cardinals vs. 49ers Week 11, revealed
It looks like the Arizona Cardinals are preparing for another game with Kyler Murray on the sidelines. Both Murray and backup QB Colt McCoy are dealing with injuries. The former is still nursing a hamstring issue that kept him out in Week 10, while the latter is tending to a knee problem he picked up against the Los Angeles Rams. Interestingly, McCoy isn’t included on the latest injury report, while Murray has been given the questionable tag.
Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert Sound Off Following Chiefs Win Over Chargers On SNF
Hear from Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Chargers QB Justin Herbert after the Chiefs 30-27 win over the Chargers on SNF.
Watch Derek Carr’s game-winning TD pass to Davante Adams in OT for a Raiders win
The Raiders snapped a three-game losing streak
MNF: 49ers and Cardinals Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown
The 49ers are 8.5-point favorites in an NFC West showdown in Mexico City.
Amid Musk Twitter chaos, athletes & celebs cope just like us
No, LeBron James does not want to be traded — that was put into the world by a fake Twitter feed purporting to belong to the Los Angeles Lakers superstar when a pay-$8-and-pretend-to-be-anyone verification system made a brief appearance. And no, actor Edward Norton is not all that worried...
Why is 49ers vs. Cardinals in Mexico City? History of NFL's International Series
The NFL's International Series for 2022 will conclude in Week 11 as the 49ers and Cardinals square off in Mexico City. It will be the fifth regular-season game played in Mexico City all time and the fifth game to be played outside the United States this year. Three games have...
Power Players: San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers front office huddles up, too. They call it the Executive Huddle, a first-of-its-kind game-day control room that is the brainchild of Javaid, who simply wants to know if the 49er fan base is “happy or not.” Through technology designed by SAP, Javaid’s staff can access ticketing, parking, retail and even clogged -restroom data from a “digital boardroom” inside Levi’s Stadium. Javaid’s “Happy or Not” terminal screens also extract instant feedback from fans, and his staff aggregates those analytics to maximize the fan experience. In other words, Javaid is the 49ers’ stadium concourse quarterback.
MNF: 49ers and Cardinals Player Prop Bets
Here are four plays to bank on in this Monday Night Football matchup in Mexico City.
