Revenge of the Birds Podcast #193: Niners or Nothing in Mexico City with @Steph49K of the @49KPod, Bully Ball & @NinersNation

It looks like the Arizona Cardinals are preparing for another game with Kyler Murray on the sidelines. Both Murray and backup QB Colt McCoy are dealing with injuries. The former is still nursing a hamstring issue that kept him out in Week 10, while the latter is tending to a knee problem he picked up against the Los Angeles Rams. Interestingly, McCoy isn’t included on the latest injury report, while Murray has been given the questionable tag.

1 DAY AGO