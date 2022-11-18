ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revenge of the Birds Podcast #193: Niners or Nothing in Mexico City with @Steph49K of the @49KPod, Bully Ball & @NinersNation

By Blake Murphy
Revenge of the Birds
 2 days ago
Cardinals Prepared to Face 'Scary' 49ers Backfield

The Arizona Cardinals prepare for their biggest game of the season: A Monday night showdown with the San Francisco 49ers. Talk around the Cardinals is mostly placed on the offensive side of the ball, as questions surround the overall health of the offensive line and quarterback position while hoping Marquise Brown can make his return in primetime as well.
TEMPE, AZ
49erswebzone

49ers Notebook: Why not practice in Mexico City? Is Kyle Shanahan still tough on WRs? Adjusting to the altitude

On Saturday, the San Francisco 49ers finished up their last of three practices this week. They'll depart Colorado Springs, where they have spent the week to get acclimated to the altitude, for Mexico City on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers and Arizona Cardinals play on Monday night at Estadio Azteca, where the elevation is about 7,200 feet above sea level.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Kyler Murray’s official status in Cardinals vs. 49ers Week 11, revealed

It looks like the Arizona Cardinals are preparing for another game with Kyler Murray on the sidelines. Both Murray and backup QB Colt McCoy are dealing with injuries. The former is still nursing a hamstring issue that kept him out in Week 10, while the latter is tending to a knee problem he picked up against the Los Angeles Rams. Interestingly, McCoy isn’t included on the latest injury report, while Murray has been given the questionable tag.
Sports Business Journal

Power Players: San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers front office huddles up, too. They call it the Executive Huddle, a first-of-its-kind game-day control room that is the brainchild of Javaid, who simply wants to know if the 49er fan base is “happy or not.” Through technology designed by SAP, Javaid’s staff can access ticketing, parking, retail and even clogged -restroom data from a “digital boardroom” inside Levi’s Stadium. Javaid’s “Happy or Not” terminal screens also extract instant feedback from fans, and his staff aggregates those analytics to maximize the fan experience. In other words, Javaid is the 49ers’ stadium concourse quarterback.

