Winlock, WA

thurstontalk.com

People in Public Service: Preston Marion Troy, Olympia Attorney at Law

In turn-of-the-century Olympia, Preston Marion Troy was a lawyer and leading citizen. Although prominent during his lifetime, he has largely been forgotten nearly a century after his death. Preston Troy: Early Life. Preston Marion Troy was born January 22, 1867 to Smith and Laura Bass Weir Troy in Dungeness, Washington....
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

'Most Will See Increases': Lewis County Assessor Revaluation Notices Have Been Mailed to Property Owners

Property revaluation notices for assessment year 2022 for taxes owed in 2023 have been mailed to approximately 60,000 Lewis County property owners. “Most property owners will see increases over the previous year due to the annual revaluation cycle and the increasing market sales in Lewis County largely due to a housing shortage,” said Lewis County Assessor Dianne Dorey in a news release from the county.
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: County Commissioners Were Dead Wrong to Deny YMCA Rezoning

The recent decision by the Lewis County commissioners to deny the rezoning request by the YMCA at Mineral Lake is baffling. To be fair, I’ve got to give the anti-rezoning citizens of Mineral a big round of applause for their tenacity, determination and effective organizing in working to keep their community the way they like it. Very effective community organizing.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Bonneville Proposes Keeping Rates Flat in Coming Years

According to a news release, the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) is proposing to leverage recent success in order to keep rates flat in upcoming years. The administration provides power to entities across the Northwest. The move comes after the Lewis County Public Utility District voted on similar resolutions for the...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
tillamookcountypioneer.net

LAITY CONCEDES RACE FOR HOUSE DISTRICT 32; Thanks Supporters for Hard-fought Campaign and Commitment to Positive Elections.

From the beginning of this campaign we knew that the only way forward was to come together, to run in every corner of our communities and to be grateful for every conversation– no matter party, residency, citizenship, or who we love. With you, we worked to find solutions. With you, we fought for a brighter future. With you, we built a stronger community.
TILLAMOOK, OR
Outsider.com

Forestry Experts Shed Light on ‘Unusual’ Wildfire Activity in Northwest US

In most regions across the Unites States, wildfire season typically runs from April and May through the end of October. However, despite that Thanksgiving is less than a week away and we are rapidly approaching the end of November, areas across the northwestern regions of the country are still experiencing serious wildfire danger. As crews work to put out blazes currently burning in states including Oregon and Washington, forestry experts have begun to shed light on the “unusual” wildfire activity.
OREGON STATE
Chronicle

Lewis County Looking for Great Rivers Behavioral Health Advisory Board Volunteer

Looking to get involved with behavioral health and substance use disorder services in your community? Then Lewis County is looking for you. The Lewis County Board of Commissioners announced it is searching for a new volunteer to serve between one and three hours a month on the Great Rivers Behavioral Health Administrative Services Organization advisory board.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County to Hold Informational Meeting on Annual Budget Tuesday

The Board of Lewis County Commissioners will hold a special meeting in the commissioners’ hearing room on the second floor of the historic courthouse at 351 NW North St., Chehalis, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. Its purpose will be to provide an overview of the county’s budgeting process...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia closer to imposing registration for rental housing

Christa Lenssen, Olympia's housing program specialist, briefed the Land Use and Environmental Committee members on the rental housing registration program the city is considering establishing. At the committee meeting held Thursday, November 17, Lenssen said that in the past months, they had reviewed the program structures and details from other...
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: More Questions on Death of Aron Christensen

I read with interest the letter to the editor from Jerry Berry this morning regarding the botched investigation of the murder of Aron Christensen. I am wondering if the deputy made the decision not to call detectives all by himself? Or if finding a dead body with what he knew was a gunshot wound would have meant he called the sheriff?
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Two Wildfires Reported in Clatsop County

Smoke is visible from two wildland fires that are currently being worked by the Oregon Department of Forestry in Clatsop County. There are no evacuation orders in place. One fire is about two miles northwest of Saddle Mountain State Natural Area near Saddle Mountain Road.The second fire is about six miles southeast of Jewell, near the Clatsop and Columbia counties’ border, between Ginger, Stanley, and Selder Creeks. Clatsop County Emergency Management and Public Health are closely monitoring air quality levels and will provide updates to the public as needed. For more information, visit the Oregon Dept. of Forestry website.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
Chronicle

Locals Plead for Permanent VA Clinic in Lewis County

In a town hall meeting held Wednesday night at the Veterans Memorial Museum in Chehalis, members of the Puget Sound Veterans Affairs (VA) office gathered with a handful of locals from throughout Lewis County to explain how veterans in the county can get access to VA care despite not having a local clinic.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Dry November Leads to Out of Season Fires in Western Washington

For all the brouhaha over the return of the rainy season in the Pacific Northwest, this November has been unseasonably dry in Western Washington, and the region is feeling the effects. Dry east winds drove an "uncommon amount" of fires late in the week that personnel with the Washington State...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Nov. 19, 2022

• BENJAMIN DAVID DRAPER, 44, Centralia, died Nov. 15 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington. • THEODORE M. CARLSON, 84, Centralia, died Nov. 14 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Newell- Hoerling’s Mortuary. • COLLEEN ELIZABETH JOHN, 57, died...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Celebration of Life: Jerry “Twodoggs” Naumann

Jerry Lee “Twodoggs” Naumann passed away Oct. 14, 2022, in Chehalis, Washington, his home of eight years. He was born Feb. 12, 1954, to Herman C. Naumann and Edna Lambert in Centralia, Washington. He was a no-nonsense type of guy. He always said that he ran a “tight...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

State Alternate Winner in Sewing Competition From Chehalis

Ava Humphrey, of Chehalis, was named junior alternate winner at the State Make It With Wool competition held Oct. 22 on the Central Washington University campus in Ellensburg. Humphrey, 14, constructed and modeled a teal wool bomber jacket and fitted black slacks. She won a Pendleton wool yardage, sewing DVD and a pressing tool. State junior winner was Josie Jamieson, from Pasco. Kaitlyn Lawson, 18, from Lakewood, was the state senior winner. Adult winner was Martha Phelps, Mercer Island.
CHEHALIS, WA

