ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wickliffe, OH

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Victim identified in Parma homicide investigation

PARMA, Ohio — The name of an alleged homicide victim has been released by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Last week, 3News reported on a body that had been...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina’s Candlelight Walk was an engaging experience this year

MEDINA, Ohio -- The weather was definitely winter-like this past weekend as Main Street Medina and the city hosted the annual Candlelight Walk, kicking off the holiday season. “It’s grown and grown every year,” Mayor Dennis Hanwell said. “It was a one-day event first, and then a two-day event and now it’s a three-day event kicking off on Friday night.
MEDINA, OH
cleveland19.com

1 dead from 2nd Elyria apartment fire, officials say

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A second apartment fire in Elyria Sunday left a man dead, according to Chief Joseph Pronesti of the Elyria Fire Department. The fire started at 12:58 p.m. in the 100 block of Brunswick Drive on Nov. 20, according to a department press release. Firefighters found a...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria apartment fire leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria firefighters responded to a deadly apartment fire early Sunday morning. Officers said when they arrived to the apartments at 525 Georgetown Avenue, they found heavy smoke coming from the B building of Sherwood Forest Apartments, and a fire in the top floor apartment. They began...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating after a body was found wrapped in plastic in the basement of a home Wednesday morning. According to Parma police, officers responded to the home on W. 26th Street for a domestic violence complaint. Several neighbors told 19 News that’s not uncommon for...
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

First responders battling house fire in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters are currently battling a house fire in Cleveland. The home, located in the 12000 block of Phillips Avenue, is in the city’s Glenville neighborhood. Officials said the fire started at approximately 5:05 p.m., but have not specified the cause. There has been no confirmation...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy