Victim identified in Parma homicide investigation
PARMA, Ohio — The name of an alleged homicide victim has been released by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Last week, 3News reported on a body that had been...
Ohio governor orders flags be lowered to honor slain Cleveland firefighter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Some flags across Ohio will fly at half-staff to honor a Cleveland firefighter who was killed in a hit-and-run crash. On Sunday, Gov. Mike DeWine ordered several public buildings and grounds– the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, Rhodes State Office Tower and those within Cuyahoga County — to lower their flags […]
Parma firefighter details importance of road safety following death of Cleveland firefighter
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders continue to save lives on a daily basis; but the last thing they want to do is have to save one of their own because of an accident that could have been prevented. T.J. Martin, the Public Information Officer of the Parma Fire Department,...
‘Just scary’: Local fire chief talks after accident kills Cleveland firefighter
Austintown Fire Chief Andy Frost spoke about the dangers first responders face during crashes and how drivers can help prevent another tragedy.
Medina’s Candlelight Walk was an engaging experience this year
MEDINA, Ohio -- The weather was definitely winter-like this past weekend as Main Street Medina and the city hosted the annual Candlelight Walk, kicking off the holiday season. “It’s grown and grown every year,” Mayor Dennis Hanwell said. “It was a one-day event first, and then a two-day event and now it’s a three-day event kicking off on Friday night.
Video: Police find suspect after Cleveland firefighter’s death
Police body and dash camera video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows the moment Cleveland and Bratenahl police locked up the suspected hit and run driver officials think struck and killed firefighter Johnny Tetrick.
Teen arrested in Warren shooting death on Saturday
Warren Police Department announced on its Facebook Page Sunday that they arrested a 17-year-old after the victim met with him to buy a cell phone.
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials have identified the body found inside a Parma home as a man missing since August. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body, found Nov. 16 wrapped in plastic in the basement of a home in the 5200 block of W. 26th Street, as 30-year-old Ryan Krebs.
1 dead from 2nd Elyria apartment fire, officials say
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A second apartment fire in Elyria Sunday left a man dead, according to Chief Joseph Pronesti of the Elyria Fire Department. The fire started at 12:58 p.m. in the 100 block of Brunswick Drive on Nov. 20, according to a department press release. Firefighters found a...
Firefighter killed on I-90 identified; arrest made
A firefighter was struck and killed by a car on Saturday, Nov. 19, near Interstate 90 and MLK Jr. Drive in Cleveland.
Woman, 54, and daughter, 24, fight, spilling paint on infant: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
Lake County to open emergency shelter, provide transportation for incoming winter weather
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheriff Frank Leonbruno on Saturday initiated Lake County’s ‘Code Blue’ protocol, providing emergency shelter and free transportation in preparation for the pending winter weather. The emergency center will run from Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. through Nov. 21, according to a department...
Man killed in I-90 W crash identified
Interstate 90 west between State Route 254 and State Route 57 reopened after nearly two hours due to an "incident," according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Restaurant employee accused of breaking and entering: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Breaking and entering: Country Club Boulevard. Officers at 1:17 p.m. on Nov. 6 responded to Chili’s restaurant regarding a suspected theft by an employee. A store manager told the officers that a female employee was suspected of stealing money from the manager’s office on...
Trumbull County police increase security after attempted Walmart shooting
BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Bazetta Township police are assuring community members that there is no “immediate danger” after two shootings in the past two weeks. Police said they do not believe the incidents are related, and investigating them separately. The first of the two police reported taking...
Elyria apartment fire leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria firefighters responded to a deadly apartment fire early Sunday morning. Officers said when they arrived to the apartments at 525 Georgetown Avenue, they found heavy smoke coming from the B building of Sherwood Forest Apartments, and a fire in the top floor apartment. They began...
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating after a body was found wrapped in plastic in the basement of a home Wednesday morning. According to Parma police, officers responded to the home on W. 26th Street for a domestic violence complaint. Several neighbors told 19 News that’s not uncommon for...
Teens are suspects in park restroom vandalism: Rocky River Police Blotter
At 8:25 p.m. Nov. 8, a city service department employee reported damage to restrooms at Tri-City Park, specifically that soap dispensers had been torn from the wall and mirrors broken, leaving glass on the floor. Possible suspects were four high school-aged kids -- two boys and two girls -- who...
Lake County issues Code Blue as temps dip
The Lake County Sheriff's Department has issued a Code Blue due to dipping temperatures this weekend.
First responders battling house fire in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters are currently battling a house fire in Cleveland. The home, located in the 12000 block of Phillips Avenue, is in the city’s Glenville neighborhood. Officials said the fire started at approximately 5:05 p.m., but have not specified the cause. There has been no confirmation...
