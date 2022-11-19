ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wink, TX

cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Crane vs. Idalou

Music City Mall held their annual Christmas Spectacular with arrival of Santa Claus. Castruita is traveling to his second World Cup. Rankin advances to the 3rd round with a 70-24 win over Whiteface. Reigning State Champion Westbrook moves on with a 48-0 win over Imperial Buena Vista.
IDALOU, TX
cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Buena Vista vs. Westbrook

GARDEN CITY, Texas (KOSA) - Reigning State Champion Westbrook moves on with a 48-0 win over Imperial Buena Vista. Watch the video above for highlights from the game.
IMPERIAL, TX
cbs7.com

Play of the Week: One handed TD catch

WINK, Texas (KOSA) - Wink’s Jordan Tally, only needed one hand to make a touchdown catch in Thursday night’s game. Tally has done this kind of thing all season for undefeated Wink. Tally and the Wildcats are headed to the third round of Playoffs. See the play here.
WINK, TX
cbs7.com

Band of the Week: Monahans Loboes band

MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - The Monahans Loboes band is CBS7′s Band of the Week for week 2 of Texas High School playoffs. The Monahans band nearly froze their instruments at this game but that didn’t stop them from cheering on their Loboes football team. See the band in...
MONAHANS, TX
cbs7.com

The 51st Tejano Super Car Show returns to West Texas

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The 51st Tejano Super Car Show is scheduled to kick off this weekend and the city of Odessa is welcoming it back with a ribbon cutting and a proclamation read by Mayor Javier Joven. This show began in the 1950′s in southside Odessa, and it has become...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ROSWELL, NM
cbs7.com

Odessa College celebrated their 2nd annual Turkey Trot

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College celebrated their second annual Turkey Trot in the OC Sports Complex Center on Saturday morning. The first 100 people to donate food or toiletries to the Wrangler Food pantry, received a free navy-blue Turkey Trot t-shirt. Participants also got the chance to enter to...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Fatal crash on Interstate 20 in Reeves County

REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, a fatal crash occurred on IH-20, 19 miles southwest of Toyah, in Reeves County. The investigation determined that Johnny Leeallen Triplett, 65, was traveling westbound on IH-20 near mile marker 3. The second driver, Jerry Don Scroggins, 48, was also traveling...
REEVES COUNTY, TX
KHOU

5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes in West Texas

TOYAH, Texas — The United States Geological Survey is reporting that a magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook much of west Texas around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The quake struck west-southwest of Mentone, about 35 miles northwest of Pecos, at a depth of about 5.5 miles. It was followed by at least...
TEXAS STATE
ABC Big 2 News

7th grader arrested at Nimitz Middle School

ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Thursday students at Nimitz Middle School reported to a teacher that Wednesday after school a student told them he was going to bring a gun to school, thats according to an ECISD spokesperson. ECISD says, “The campus officer was immediately called, and after investigation, it was determined that the student, a 7th grade boy, did make the […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

78 Year old woman dies in Reeves County car crash

REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday evening, 78-year-old Ella Mae Arn died when she was hit while driving and rolled over into a ditch. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Toyota was traveling westbound on IH-20 in the right lane with no rear lights at a low speed (posted speed limit was 80 MPH). A 2022 international truck with a trailer was also traveling westbound on IH-20 quickly approaching the Toyota from behind.
REEVES COUNTY, TX
Outsider.com

West Texas Rattled By Strong Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake

A section of West Texas felt an earthqake as a strong magnitude 5.4 quake hit near 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The earthquake hit the west-southwest area of Mentone, Texas, which is around 35 miles northwest of Pecos. The quake hit at a depth of about 5.5 miles. This was followed up by eight aftershocks. The strongest of those was a 4.1 magnitude.
MENTONE, TX

