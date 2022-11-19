Read full article on original website
HIGHLIGHTS: Crane vs. Idalou
HIGHLIGHTS: Buena Vista vs. Westbrook
GARDEN CITY, Texas (KOSA) - Reigning State Champion Westbrook moves on with a 48-0 win over Imperial Buena Vista. Watch the video above for highlights from the game.
Play of the Week: One handed TD catch
WINK, Texas (KOSA) - Wink’s Jordan Tally, only needed one hand to make a touchdown catch in Thursday night’s game. Tally has done this kind of thing all season for undefeated Wink. Tally and the Wildcats are headed to the third round of Playoffs. See the play here.
Band of the Week: Monahans Loboes band
MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - The Monahans Loboes band is CBS7′s Band of the Week for week 2 of Texas High School playoffs. The Monahans band nearly froze their instruments at this game but that didn’t stop them from cheering on their Loboes football team. See the band in...
The 51st Tejano Super Car Show returns to West Texas
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The 51st Tejano Super Car Show is scheduled to kick off this weekend and the city of Odessa is welcoming it back with a ribbon cutting and a proclamation read by Mayor Javier Joven. This show began in the 1950′s in southside Odessa, and it has become...
Did you feel that? Earthquake reported near Pecos
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake was reported about 29 miles NNW of Toyah around 3:30 this afternoon. Shocks from the earthquake were felt in Odessa, Midland, Andrews and Coahoma, according to viewer reports, and lasted for several seconds, as opposed to the quick and loud booms felt in most of the recent […]
See Video! 5.4 Earthquake In Pecos Texas Sways Shelves At United Supermarket!
Did you feel the Earthquake? Apparently, a lot of people in West Texas did. At approximately 332pm, a 5.3 Earthquake hit the Mentone, Texas area here in WestTexas. • SEE VIDEO OF SHELVES SWAYING AT PECOS SUPERMARKET!. The Earthquake measured at 5.3 and was felt by people from El Paso,...
Wednesday’s earthquake in West Texas was the third-strongest in state history
Wednesday's earthquake in West Texas is the third-strongest ever recorded in the state, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey.
Permian Basin reacts to Wednesday’s earthquake
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ABC News reports that the epicenter of Wednesday’s earthquake was northwest of Pecos and about 170 miles east of El Paso. The U.S. Geological Survey says that people as far east as Dallas and Austin felt the quake as well as people up in Roswell, New Mexico. But ABC Big 2 News […]
Music City Mall held their annual Christmas Spectacular with arrival of Santa Claus
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Despite weather condition, this is an annual tradition in the Odessa community to get everyone in the holiday spirit. General manager of Music City Mall, Greg Morgan, said they wanted families to enjoy all the festivities. “We got a 360 camera, we’ve got good activity books,...
Odessa College celebrated their 2nd annual Turkey Trot
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College celebrated their second annual Turkey Trot in the OC Sports Complex Center on Saturday morning. The first 100 people to donate food or toiletries to the Wrangler Food pantry, received a free navy-blue Turkey Trot t-shirt. Participants also got the chance to enter to...
Are We Getting Some SNOW This Weekend Here In Midland Odessa?
So, you say there's a chance? Are we going to see our first SNOW of the season this weekend? The forecast calls for some SNOW chances this weekend here in the Midland Odessa area. We usually don't average or get SNOW flurries in November, but there is a chance. CHANCE...
Fatal crash on Interstate 20 in Reeves County
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, a fatal crash occurred on IH-20, 19 miles southwest of Toyah, in Reeves County. The investigation determined that Johnny Leeallen Triplett, 65, was traveling westbound on IH-20 near mile marker 3. The second driver, Jerry Don Scroggins, 48, was also traveling...
Railroad Commission of Texas sends inspectors to site of historic earthquake
ODESSA, Texas — A 5.3 magnitude earthquake that hit West Texas Wednesday has the Railroad Commission of Texas investigating. The earthquake, which struck the Mentone area, was big, but not surprising to some experts. "I guess I'd just have to say this doesn't surprise me very much, even though...
5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes in West Texas
TOYAH, Texas — The United States Geological Survey is reporting that a magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook much of west Texas around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The quake struck west-southwest of Mentone, about 35 miles northwest of Pecos, at a depth of about 5.5 miles. It was followed by at least...
7th grader arrested at Nimitz Middle School
ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Thursday students at Nimitz Middle School reported to a teacher that Wednesday after school a student told them he was going to bring a gun to school, thats according to an ECISD spokesperson. ECISD says, “The campus officer was immediately called, and after investigation, it was determined that the student, a 7th grade boy, did make the […]
Texas oil and gas agency investigating 5.4 magnitude earthquake in West Texas, largest in three decades
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Inspectors for the Texas Railroad Commission are investigating a 5.4 magnitude earthquake that was recorded west of Pecos near the border of Reeves and Culberson counties on Wednesday, the agency said. The earthquake, confirmed by the U.S. Geological Survey, was the largest recorded in the state since...
78 Year old woman dies in Reeves County car crash
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday evening, 78-year-old Ella Mae Arn died when she was hit while driving and rolled over into a ditch. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Toyota was traveling westbound on IH-20 in the right lane with no rear lights at a low speed (posted speed limit was 80 MPH). A 2022 international truck with a trailer was also traveling westbound on IH-20 quickly approaching the Toyota from behind.
[WATCH]: Woman Rebukes Man Harassing Her at Crunch Fitness in Odessa, TX
One woman from Odessa, Texas had finally had enough, as you'll see in the video below. It had been going on for awhile. But finally, one young Texas woman from Odessa found the courage to rebuke a man who'd been harassing her during her workouts at her Crunch Fitness location.
West Texas Rattled By Strong Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake
A section of West Texas felt an earthqake as a strong magnitude 5.4 quake hit near 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The earthquake hit the west-southwest area of Mentone, Texas, which is around 35 miles northwest of Pecos. The quake hit at a depth of about 5.5 miles. This was followed up by eight aftershocks. The strongest of those was a 4.1 magnitude.
