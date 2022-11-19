ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Energy & Environment — COP27 stretches into overtime

By Rachel Frazin
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o9soj_0jGM7jkz00
President Joe Biden departs after speaking at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

COP27 climate negotiators go past their scheduled ending date. Meanwhile, Republicans are expected to nix the House Select Climate Crisis Committee when they take over the lower chamber early next year.

This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. For The Hill, we’re Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk. Someone forward you this newsletter?

Climate negotiators yet to reach a deal in Egypt

The global COP27 climate summit is running into overtime as negotiators failed to reach a deal by its slated end on Friday.

On Friday, new draft text of a potential overarching decision was released, but key details were missing on a contentious issue known as “loss and damage.”

  • Developing countries have called for compensation for the “loss and damage” they have suffered. It’s been among the biggest issues discussed at the conference.
  • However, reflecting that countries have not yet agreed on key details, the draft decision listed a “placeholder” instead.
  • As a final deal has not been reached, negotiators are expected to continue their efforts into the weekend.

President Biden addressed the conference last Friday, touting U.S. efforts to rein in emissions.

What we’re watching: It’s not clear how closely the rest of the draft released Friday will mirror what’s eventually agreed upon, given COP decisions require agreement from every country.

The draft calls for “continued efforts to accelerate measures towards the phase down of unabated coal power.” It also calls for countries to “phase out and rationalize inefficient fossil fuel subsidies, in line with national circumstances.”

It is similar to previous negotiating text. The calls for the phase down of unabated coal and phaseout of “inefficient” subsidies were also included in last year’s Glasgow Climate Pact.

Stay with TheHill.com this weekend for any updates from the conference.

ANOTHER HICCUP? KERRY HAS COVID

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry has tested positive for COVID-19 while attending the United Nations COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, his office confirmed Friday.

“Secretary Kerry is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. He is fully vaccinated and boosted and experiencing mild symptoms,” a Kerry spokesperson said.

“He is working with his negotiations team and foreign counterparts by phone to ensure a successful outcome of COP27.”

House GOP poised to scrap climate crisis panel

Republicans are expected to eliminate the House’s Select Committee on the Climate Crisis when they retake power in the lower chamber next year.

“We don’t see a scenario where the ‘Climate Crisis Committee,’ a creature of Pelosi, will continue to exist,” the office of Rep. Garret Graves (La.), the top Republican on the panel, said in a statement to The Hill, referring to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

  • “Garret is committed to delivering on the energy components of the Commitment to America and will be intimately involved in making sure that happens,” the statement continued, referring to a GOP policy plan.
  • That plan includes bolstering oil and gas, mining and hydropower.

Graves told Bloomberg, which first reported on the committee’s likely demise, “The climate crisis committee will not exist.”

“I don’t think that’s really consistent with what we are going to be focused on,” he added.

Current chairwoman Kathy Castor (D-Fla.) released a statement criticizing her Republican counterparts.

“House Republicans ignore the climate crisis to the detriment of America,” Castor said. “Republicans seem eager to go down a path of increasing sweltering hot days, gutting clean air protections, padding the profits of Big Oil, and refusing to take a serious look at the cost-cutting potential of clean energy.”

Some history:

  • Pelosi instituted the panel when Democrats took power in 2019. Previously, Democrats created a Select Committee on Energy Independence and Global Warming, which was also disbanded by Republicans in 2011.
  • The select climate committee has held a series of hearings on climate-related issues, but major climate legislation has instead come from other committees such as Energy and Commerce.

The Hill has reached out to the office of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif).

White House announces $13B for grid resilience

The Biden administration on Friday morning announced $13 billion in funds to modernize the U.S. power grid using allocations from the bipartisan infrastructure law.

The funds will include $10.5 billion in competitive grants and another $2.5 billion through the Transmission Facilitation Program; they represent the biggest federal investment in transmission and distribution in U.S. history, White House senior adviser and infrastructure coordinator Mitch Landrieu told reporters on a press call Thursday.

Department of Energy Grid Deployment Office Director Maria Robinson said the grant program will likely open to submissions with a deadline of February.

White House national climate adviser Ali Zaidi noted that the administration has also issued approvals for several interstate transmission lines that will span Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, Arizona and California and unlock capacity of about six gigawatts.

Read more about the funds here.

WHAT WE’RE READING

  • Pipeline’s path through the Jefferson National Forest to get another look (The Roanoke Times)
  • Fashion brands grapple with greenwashing: ‘It’s not a human right to say something is sustainable’ (The Guardian)
  • U.S. aims for zero-emissions heavy-duty vehicles by 2040 (Reuters) Extreme Heat Will Change Us (The New York Times)
  • Regional grids ‘rolling the dice’ on weather — watchdog (E&E News)

🚀 Lighter click: The Hill’s Photos of the Week

That’s it for today, thanks for reading. Check out The Hill’s Energy & Environment page for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you next week!

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Natural gas: A wellspring for the US and global energy future

Flawed energy policies are harming our ability to meet everyday needs. That is the conclusion of a soon-to-be-released paper focusing on the value of fuels such as natural gas with regard to maintaining and improving human health and welfare. Natural gas, explains the report from the McNair Center at Northwood University and Michigan’s Mackinac Center, is a wellspring for America and the world’s energy future.
TEXAS STATE
CNET

Climate Change Has a Cost. The World Wants the US to Pay Its Share

This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. As the two-week-long United Nations climate summit COP27 kicked off in Sharm-El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Sunday, climate experts and small and developing countries celebrated an early victory. After 27 years of UN-led climate negotiations and 30 years of activist campaigns, the issue of compensation for victims of the climate crisis has made it onto the agenda for the first time.
The Hill

Energy secretary touts US announcements at UN climate conference

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm touted U.S. announcements at the United Nations’s COP27 climate summit on a press call Thursday, striking an optimistic note ahead of what is likely to be a contentious negotiation process on a final agreement. The secretary ran down Energy Department announcements made at the conference...
The Hill

Trump may not make it to the primaries

The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
FLORIDA STATE
ScienceBlog.com

Turning concrete into a clean energy source

Concrete is the most widely used manufactured material worldwide—and one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for at least 8% of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. Maria Konsta-Gdoutos, a University of Texas at Arlington civil engineering professor and associate director of the Center for Advanced Construction...
The Hill

House GOP expected to eliminate climate crisis committee

Republicans are expected to eliminate the House’s Select Committee on the Climate Crisis when they retake power in the lower chamber next year. “We don’t see a scenario where the ‘Climate Crisis Committee,’ a creature of Pelosi, will continue to exist,” the office of Rep. Garret Graves (La.), the top Republican on the panel, said in a statement to The Hill, referring to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
The Hill

Democrats must protect Social Security by raising the debt ceiling

Cutting Social Security is terrible policy and deeply unpopular. Nevertheless, Republican politicians are desperate to cut or, worse, dismember this invaluable institution. Even in the months leading up to the midterm elections, Republicans couldn’t stop themselves from talking about their plans to go after the American people’s earned Social Security benefits.
Matthew C. Woodruff

There is Good News too on Climate Change.

Handing Down the Earth(shutterstock) The annual UN climate summit is underway in Egypt. UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres opened the summit by calling for a new climate pact between developed countries and emerging economies. "Humanity has a choice: cooperate or perish," he said.
The Hill

Rail union rejects Biden deal, sets stage for December strike

Members of a key rail union voted to reject a tentative contract agreement negotiated by the Biden administration, raising the risk of a strike that would shut down the nation’s railroads. Train and engine workers at the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers’s transportation division (SMART-TD) narrowly voted...
People

Congress Promised a Productive Lame-Duck Session: Here's What They're Accomplishing in Final Weeks of Term

Earlier this week, the Republican Party regained the majority of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, just days after Democrats maintained control of the Senate. But while Congress now awaits a shift in the power balance — a period of time often referred to as a "lame-duck" session, when efficiency is at a low just before the term ends — Democrats are working overtime to make strides in a number of areas while they can, tackling issues like marijuana legalization and gay marriage.
thebossmagazine.com

Abe Issa, Entrepreneur and Solar Energy Expert

Talks About How Biden’s Brand New Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 Can Save Homeowners Thousands. Abe Issa, lifelong solar energy expert and industry leader, talks about President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The IRA, as it’s commonly called, is America’s single largest investment in climate and energy savings in American history. “After much deliberation, it was signed into law on August 16, 2022,” Abe Issa recalls. The bill covers work done on the home before September 30, 2031. It’s pretty complex as far as a bill goes, and it’s very lengthy,” Abe says, “but the bottom line is that it allows a whopping 3.6 billion dollars back into the economy in the form of rebates and tax credits for homeowners who make the switch to solar energy.”
Washington Examiner

America must future-proof its energy sector with nuclear power

All eyes have been on Ukraine and its awe-inspiring example of strength against Russia’s heinous aggression this year. The conflict has evolved into a moment of reckoning for the United States and its global partners on a number of fronts: humanitarian aid, military support, the NATO alliance, and even the future of democracy itself.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

774K+
Followers
89K+
Post
555M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy