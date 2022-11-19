Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Cold and flu season impacts small businesses
PORTLAND, Ore. — Kurt Huffman owns 30 restaurants across the Portland area. Right now, Huffman said about 50 of his employees are at home, sick. "Out of 30 there’s probably one closed a week some night. At one of ours, we just got a positive test yesterday, four other cooks tested positive. We close, we scramble for other people to take over," he said.
thatoregonlife.com
All Aboard! The Holiday Express Train Is Departing Soon From Portland
Are you looking for something fun to do to get into the holiday spirit this year? Well, the Holiday Express train, is back for the first time in a while. This magical experience may be just the ticket if you want to try something new with friends and family this year.
KATU.com
Things 2 Do: November 18-20
Shop outside the big box at the Portland Holiday Market! There's more than 100,000 sq. ft. filled with hundreds of exhibitors selling handcrafted, artisan, and unique items. There are also fun things like Christmas movies playing, ZuZu from It's a Wonderful Life, a model train, a wine garden, and even Santa and Mrs. Claus. It's at the Portland Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults and free for kids 12 and under.
These Portland stores have Black Friday deals on appliances
Here are a few local stores, and the deals that they are offering to customers next week.
Portland nonprofit distributing winter gear to those in need
Supporting Our Society is hosting its ninth annual coat distribution at the Montavilla Community Center in Northeast Portland.
pdxmonthly.com
The Portland Area’s Top Acupuncturists, as Chosen by Their Peers
Meet the winners of our annual peer survey, when we ask local providers in acupuncture and other complementary medicine health care fields to tell us the people they turn to. Got a need for needles? These local acupuncturists in Portland, Tigard, and beyond were tops in our survey, and are ready to poke those pressure points for issues including chronic pain, anxiety, migraines, prenatal and perinatal care and more.
portlandsocietypage.com
The 2022 Christmas Ships Parade is Full Steam Ahead
Portland, OR. It’s the most wonderful time of year and Christmas Ships Parade boat captains are getting ready to set sail for the 68th annual event. Organizers say, “We’re busy testing the lights, updating the displays, and polishing our boats, all to get ready to shine for you!” There are new boat displays and participants are bringing back old favorites. All fleet members are enthusiastic volunteers, paying all their own expenses, to put on the colorful show. The Christmas Ship Parades take place on both the Willamette and Columbia Rivers. We’ve got the schedule below.
WWEEK
Imelda’s Shoes Is Closing After 29 Years
It’s official: After 29 years in business, Imelda’s Shoes is closing up shop. The pioneering independent shoe store comprises three adjoining shops on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard: an apparel store, a women’s shoe and accessory store, and a men’s store, Louie’s. “My decision to close wasn’t...
KATU.com
Operation Warm & FedEx deliver winter coats to children in SE Portland
Hundreds of elementary school students were gifted new winter coats on Friday thanks to a collaboration between FedEx and "Operation Warm." The coats were distributed at Portland’s Alder Elementary off Southeast 174th Avenue and Stark Street. Over the next month and a half, FedEx said it will ship more...
KATU.com
Cyclists sue Portland over 'unsafe' streets
PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of cycling advocates filed a lawsuit against the city of Portland on Friday. It says city leaders have failed to make Portland streets safe. The group gathered at the memorial for Sarah Pliner. She's the well-known chef who was killed while riding her bike near Southeast 26th and Powell.
3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Oregon, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
pdxmonthly.com
Beaverton’s Best Bakeries
From breakfast pastries to Swedish cakes to pan dulce, these spots are sweetening up the west side. Whether you’re looking to soothe your morning sweet tooth or searching for an afternoon pick-me-up, there's something in Beaverton for a wide range of tastes, whether that's Japanese-inspired pastries or vegan Swedish treats. These are the bakeries to flock to in Beaverton.
Readers respond: UGB makes housing unaffordable
I found Steve Duin’s column about the unintended consequences of the Urban Growth Boundary very interesting. (“Need for housing exceeds all boundaries: Steve Duin column,” Nov. 12) I have been involved in about a dozen investors groups who focused on development of residential subdivisions since 1973. We were busy buying and developing land when Senate Bill 100 was passed. I remember telling city, county and boundary board commissioners that the boundaries were going to drive up home prices. We said this even though we already owned parcels and, due to the laws of supply and demand, the new boundaries would enrich us. Sure enough, the month after the UGB was in place, a parcel we owned became worth over 10 times per acre what we had paid just months before. That difference is still true today, with farm and forest land outside the boundary selling for roughly $10,000 to $20,000 per acre and land inside the boundary selling for hundreds of thousands of dollars per acre, based on recent sales. All that extra cost – along with System Development Charges imposed by many jurisdictions totaling tens of thousands of dollars per unit – greatly pushes up the cost of building housing.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
ARDENT GOURMET: Review of Taste of Sichuan
EDITOR’S NOTE: Trips to the valley are often accompanied by a stop for particular foodie treats. The Ardent Gourmet introduces us to a great option, conveniently just off Hwy. 26 at the Cornell/Bethany Blvd. exit. Enjoy the Ardent Gourmet’s excursion through a variety of dishes. It is a...
KATU.com
Portland Aerial Tram to close through November 28 for maintenance
PORTLAND, Ore. — Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, the Portland Aerial Tram will close for ten days for routine maintenance. Shuttle buses will run between OHSU's South Waterfront and Marquam Hill campuses. People should give themselves extra travel time if that's part of their commute. This week was selected...
hereisoregon.com
Secret Roller Disco turns empty Lloyd Center department store into rolling dance party
Portland’s not-so Secret Roller Disco temporarily took over an emptied department store at the Lloyd Center this week, turning the former Marshalls into a roller rink and dance party. If you missed Thursday’s event, you can catch the second skating party Saturday night. Secret Roller Disco hosts free...
‘It’s just so selfish’: Couple has wedding items stolen in Portland on honeymoon
A wedding dress and other crucial things from a couple's wedding were stolen in Portland just two days after they exchanged vows.
KATU.com
Meals on Wheels People seeks volunteers for Thanksgiving, ahead of holidays
As we head into the holiday season, Meals on Wheels People continues its work helping provide homebound older adults in the Portland and Vancouver metro areas with nutritious meals and social support. The group serves more than 21,000 meals every week, and they could use your help. They depend on...
Channel 6000
Still cold, breeze for much of Oregon Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Expect another cold morning Friday, with temperatures in the 30s feeling more like the 20s. Friday afternoon wind from the east will not be as strong but still present. Highs are in the mid to upper 40s. The wind advisory for the metro areas and...
KATU.com
Broadway in Portland: "Jagged Little Pill"
Some shows you see. This show you feel. Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE—everything we’ve been waiting to see in a Broadway show— is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette’s world-changing music. Kara Mack caught up with the cast of "Jagged Little Pill" to learn more about the electrifying production about a perfectly imperfect American family.
