Effective: 2022-11-21 03:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Hudson FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Hudson County. In New York, New York (Manhattan), Bronx, Richmond (Staten Island), Kings (Brooklyn), Northern Queens, Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Today marks the end of the growing season for New York City, southern Nassau County and Hudson County, as today marks 10 days after the median date of the first fall freeze.

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO