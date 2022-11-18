Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
14-Year-Old Charged In Sunday’s D.C. Carjacking
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 14-year-old was arrested and charged with an armed carjacking that took place Sunday night in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 8 pm, the suspect approached a victim on the 200 Block of A Street. He displayed a knife and demanded the victim give him their key. The victim did as asked, and the suspect took off in the victim’s vehicle. Shortly after, the suspect was arrested by investigating officers. A 14-year-old male from D.C. was arrested and charged with the crime. The post 14-Year-Old Charged In Sunday’s D.C. Carjacking appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Police Release Photo of Person Of Interest In Murder of Female High School Senior
WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Saturday night, a young woman was shot and killed inside of a hotel room in Northeast, D.C. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police department has now released a photo of a person of interest in reference to the shooting and is asking for help identifying the person. At 9:50 pm police were called to the Hilton Garden Inn for the sound of a gunshot. Inside a hotel room, police discovered 18-year-old Akira Wilson of Southeast D.C. suffering from a gunshot wound. Wilson was pronounced at the scene. The Hilton Garden Inn is located on the 1200 Block The post D.C. Police Release Photo of Person Of Interest In Murder of Female High School Senior appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Police Search For Armed Burglars Caught On Surveillance
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a Burglary One while armed offense that took place Friday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. This incident happened on the 3400 Block of 24th Street. Shortly after 3:30 pm suspects followed a victim inside a residence. One of the suspects displayed a handgun, and the suspects took items from the residence, then fled the scene. Nearby surveillance cameras captured the suspects. If you have any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This incident remains under investigation. The post D.C. Police Search For Armed Burglars Caught On Surveillance appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Man who helped pass DC criminal code overhaul shot, killed in southeast
WASHINGTON - A man who helped pass D.C.'s historic criminal code overhaul was shot and killed hours before council passed the bill last week. Kelvin Blowe, 32, worked with DC Justice Lab, a group that advocates for criminal justice reform in the city. Family said he also did security work,...
WTOP
Photo released of person of interest in shooting death of DC teen
The D.C. police have released a photo from a surveillance camera of a person of interest in the death of 18-year-old Akira Wilson, who was shot and killed in a District hotel room Saturday night. Wilson was shot at the Hilton Garden Inn, on First Street in Northeast, around 10...
WJLA
DC police ramp up patrols near LGBTQ establishments after deadly Colorado shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Police are increasing patrols around LGBTQ establishments in the District following a deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs over the weekend. There are currently no known threats to any D.C. businesses, police said. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released the following statement on...
fox5dc.com
DC police seek person of interest in murder of 18-year-old high school student killed in hotel room
WASHINGTON - Authorities have released images they say show a person of interest in the murder of an 18-year-old high school student who was shot and killed inside a hotel room over the weekend. Officers say Akira Wilson died Saturday night after she was shot inside a room at the...
fox5dc.com
Post office in southeast D.C. robbed at gunpoint, USPS says
WASHINGTON - An armed robbery occurred on Tuesday at a post office in southeast D.C., police say. According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, an armed robbery occurred Wednesday afternoon at the USPS Post Office in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched.
fox5dc.com
18-year-old woman shot, killed in hotel room was DC high school student: officials
WASHINGTON - An 18-year-old woman who was shot and killed in a hotel room in the District was a D.C. high school student, school officials say. D.C. police say they responded to a shooting Saturday night at the Hilton Garden Inn on 1st Street where they found Akira Wilson suffering from gunshot wounds. She later died from her injuries.
Pictures of person accused of firing gun while demanding money in business robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department has released photos of a suspect that robbed a business at gunpoint on Pennsylvania Avenue.
WJLA
Boy taken to hospital with critical injuries after self-inflicted gunshot wound: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — A teenage boy is unconscious and not breathing after a "self-inflicted" shooting incident in Northeast D.C. on Tuesday afternoon, D.C. Police told 7News. The shooting was reported in the 200 block of 58th Street Northeast, near the Maya Angelou Public Charter School. The boy was transported...
Man dies of injuries from April shooting, marking City's 300th homicide
A 24-year-old man shot this past April died Monday as result of his injuries. His death marks Baltimore City's 300th reported homicide in 2022.
18-Year-Old Woman Found Shot Dead In Northeast DC Hotel Room: Police
An 18-year-old woman was found shot to death inside a Northeast DC hotel room over the weekend, authorities said. Officers responded to the 1200 block of First Street on a report of a shooting around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Once inside a...
NBC Washington
‘She Loved Everybody': Family Calls For Justice After Woman Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in District Heights
The family of a woman struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in District Heights, Maryland, gathered for a vigil Monday to remember her, and also to call for action in the cases of “all the hit-and-run victims.”. Marcia Turner, 54, died on Nov. 14, when at around 7...
NBC Washington
Woman Found Fatally Shot Inside DC Hotel: Police
An 18-year-old woman was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a hotel room in Northeast, D.C., authorities say. Reports of hearing a gunshot led police to the 1200 block of 1st Street NE at about 10 p.m. Saturday. At the scene, officers found a woman inside a hotel room, suffering from gunshot wounds, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.
D.C. Armed Robber Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an Armed Robbery that took place yesterday afternoon in Southeast D.C. Police are asking for help identifying the suspect involved. Shortly after 4:30 pm, a store employee was approached by the suspect at an establishment on the 600 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded all of the cash from the register. After discharging the weapon, the employee did as asked. The suspect then left the scene. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please take no The post D.C. Armed Robber Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
Deputies: Man facing attempted murder charges after allegedly firing gun at person in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is facing several charges, including attempted first-degree murder, after an argument turned to gunfire earlier this month in Fort Washington, Maryland. According to a warrant, Prince George's County Police responded to Allentown Road after a report of a shooting in the area...
Attempted Murder, Weapons Charges For Shooter Looking To Settle Dispute In Maryland: Police
Officials say that an attempted murder suspect is in custody in Maryland following a weeks-long investigation into the shooting of a man looking to settle a dispute in Prince George’s County. Rohan Dwayne Patterson has been arrested on an outstanding warrant for attempted first-degree murder following an incident in...
NBC Washington
Suspect Arrested in DC Teen's 2020 Slaying
A suspect has been arrested more than two years after a D.C. teen was killed and his remains dumped in Maryland, police say. Brandon Nguyen, 24, was arrested and charged Monday with second-degree murder while armed in the death of 17-year-old Brian Ward. Ward was last seen getting into a...
Grieving mothers, Prince George’s County community discuss gun violence solutions
On Saturday grieving mothers, and dozens of others, came together at Creative Suitland Arts Center in Prince George's County to discuss possible solutions to gun violence.
Comments / 5