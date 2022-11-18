ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Shore News Network

14-Year-Old Charged In Sunday’s D.C. Carjacking

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 14-year-old was arrested and charged with an armed carjacking that took place Sunday night in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 8 pm, the suspect approached a victim on the 200 Block of A Street. He displayed a knife and demanded the victim give him their key. The victim did as asked, and the suspect took off in the victim’s vehicle. Shortly after, the suspect was arrested by investigating officers. A 14-year-old male from D.C. was arrested and charged with the crime. The post 14-Year-Old Charged In Sunday’s D.C. Carjacking appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Release Photo of Person Of Interest In Murder of Female High School Senior

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Saturday night, a young woman was shot and killed inside of a hotel room in Northeast, D.C. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police department has now released a photo of a person of interest in reference to the shooting and is asking for help identifying the person. At 9:50 pm police were called to the Hilton Garden Inn for the sound of a gunshot. Inside a hotel room, police discovered 18-year-old Akira Wilson of Southeast D.C. suffering from a gunshot wound. Wilson was pronounced at the scene. The Hilton Garden Inn is located on the 1200 Block The post D.C. Police Release Photo of Person Of Interest In Murder of Female High School Senior appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Search For Armed Burglars Caught On Surveillance

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a Burglary One while armed offense that took place Friday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. This incident happened on the 3400 Block of 24th Street. Shortly after 3:30 pm suspects followed a victim inside a residence. One of the suspects displayed a handgun, and the suspects took items from the residence, then fled the scene. Nearby surveillance cameras captured the suspects. If you have any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This incident remains under investigation. The post D.C. Police Search For Armed Burglars Caught On Surveillance appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Post office in southeast D.C. robbed at gunpoint, USPS says

WASHINGTON - An armed robbery occurred on Tuesday at a post office in southeast D.C., police say. According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, an armed robbery occurred Wednesday afternoon at the USPS Post Office in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Woman Found Fatally Shot Inside DC Hotel: Police

An 18-year-old woman was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a hotel room in Northeast, D.C., authorities say. Reports of hearing a gunshot led police to the 1200 block of 1st Street NE at about 10 p.m. Saturday. At the scene, officers found a woman inside a hotel room, suffering from gunshot wounds, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

D.C. Armed Robber Caught On Camera

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an Armed Robbery that took place yesterday afternoon in Southeast D.C. Police are asking for help identifying the suspect involved. Shortly after 4:30 pm, a store employee was approached by the suspect at an establishment on the 600 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded all of the cash from the register. After discharging the weapon, the employee did as asked. The suspect then left the scene. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please take no The post D.C. Armed Robber Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Suspect Arrested in DC Teen's 2020 Slaying

A suspect has been arrested more than two years after a D.C. teen was killed and his remains dumped in Maryland, police say. Brandon Nguyen, 24, was arrested and charged Monday with second-degree murder while armed in the death of 17-year-old Brian Ward. Ward was last seen getting into a...
LAUREL, MD

