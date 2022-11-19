Read full article on original website
Food banks fighting inflation to feed Utahns in need this Thanksgiving
It’s been a busy few weeks for Shawn Clay, Director of Salt Lake City Mission, and his team of volunteers.
Thanksgiving prices have Utahns feeling holiday sticker shock
Martha Sammond is excited to make her fluffy homemade rolls and decadent cranberry sauce for Thanksgiving, but like most Utah residents, she's already wary about the prices she will see at the store
Costco Wholesale opens another new store in Utah
Costco Wholesale just opened another new store location in Utah this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, November 18, 2022, the popular discount warehouse chain Costco Wholesale celebrated the grand opening of its newest Utah store location in Logan.
KSLTV
New specialty license plate would help with Utah Honor Flight funding
SALT LAKE CITY — There’s not a day that goes by where Stephanie Harmon doesn’t think about U.S. Veterans. “Our military is very special to me,” she said. “I grew up in a very military family.”. It’s part of why she now runs the Utah...
kuer.org
Avian flu has hit Utah’s turkey flocks hard this year
Avian influenza has been especially bad in the U.S. Forty-six states and over 50 million birds have been affected since February. The virus occurs naturally in wild birds and is spread through nasal and oral discharges and fecal droppings. It’s almost uniformly fatal to turkeys, chickens, ducks and waterfowl.
3 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for their absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Long-awaited Costco opens doors in Logan as customers camp out night before
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A long-awaited wholesale store opened its doors in Cache Valley on Friday. Despite frigid temperatures and even some flurries, folks camped out overnight to get a chance to be the first inside the new Costco. The new store is located at 1160 North and 1000...
kjzz.com
One Wasatch Front county sees year-over-year drop in home prices
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It hasn’t happened for a long time. A county along the Wasatch Front actually recorded a drop in housing prices year over year. According to the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, Weber County’s median price for a single-family home was $409,000 last month. That’s down from $410,000 in October 2021 – a decrease of 0.24 percent.
KUTV
Utahns 'Crave' cookies but legal showdown sparks 'Dirty Dough' bitter battle
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The so-called Utah Cookie Wars broke out in mid-2022, when Crumbl Cookies filed trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuits against two competitors; Crave Cookies and Dirty Dough. “Obviously, physically I was a little bit ill,” said Trent English, owner of Crave Cookies, describing how...
New meat, poultry investment could help Utah
The Biden-Harris administration recently announced more than $223 million in grants and loans to increase meat and poultry competition and economic opportunities.
World of Illumination at the Utah State Fair Park
Utah State Fair Park Sign(Image is author's) The Utah State Fairpark is the home of the Utah State Fair. When the fair is not having its run at the venue, the Fairpark is often used for other community events. The sign for the Utah State Fairpark is seen for anyone traveling on North Temple from downtown Salt Lake City toward the airport.
Report: Demand, pressure to end fossil fuel use blamed for Utah's high gas prices
(The Center Square) - A report from the Utah Office of Energy Development blames the state's high gas prices on demand and pressure to end the use of fossil fuels. Gov. Spencer Cox requested the report as fuel prices in Utah trend higher than the national average. Utahns have paid...
KSLTV
Free air purifiers are available for Utah schools to help with dirty air, RSV
SALT LAKE CITY — It doesn’t take a website or a special device to see how dirty Utah’s air can be. But some parents, like Brad Plotow, might notice it more than others. “What’s in the air affect my family directly,” Plotow said. “What’s in the air affects my family directly. I’ve got a son who has go induced-asthma and so just allergies can be a trigger for him to miss school.”
Earthquake country: Are Utahns prepared for the ‘big one?’
Early in the morning on Nov. 12, 2022, Brigham City was hit with a 3.6 magnitude earthquake, making it one of five earthquakes around a magnitude of 3.0 since the month started.
kuer.org
Why are Utah gas prices so high? Blame the West Coast and our growing population
The average cost for a gallon of gasoline in Utah is just above $4. It’s down significantly from the record-high price of $5.26 in July, but still about 30 cents more than the national average. To understand why gasoline is more expensive in Utah, the Utah Department of Energy...
Utah families dealing with rise in various sicknesses
The cold weather seems to have brought with it another cold and flu season, and Utah is seeing an increase in respiratory illnesses along with COVID-19.
A weekend chill with a side of haze
Expect sunny skies but temperatures topping out in the upper 30s and low 40s throughout the state, with St. George acting as the hot spot and hitting the low 50s yet again. Seasonal norms are in St. George, this time of year in the low 60s, and in Salt Lake City, it's 49 degrees.
Utah leaders respond to mass shooting at Colorado nightclub
Five people were killed and 25 others were injured in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs late Saturday night.
3 Great Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
kjzz.com
KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team for this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
