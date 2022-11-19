ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reeds Spring, MO

Fans send off Reeds Spring football team for big game

By Ashley Eddy
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pHLpn_0jGM6qed00

REEDS SPRING, Mo. – The community of Reeds Spring is supporting the football team as they leave for the state quarterfinals.

Four Springfield weekend events you won’t want to miss

Fans brought signs and horns to pump up the players as they left Friday afternoon for the game.

The game, which is in Boonville, is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Head Coach Andy McFarland said it’s been some time since a team has made it this far.

“They did win a district championship in 1997, but it’s been 1980 since the last time that we made it all the way to the quarterfinals,” said McFarland. “So, 42 years since.”

He said it’s a special trip, but it doesn’t come without a lot of community support.

“We’re excited,” said McFarland. “It makes the guys feel good to know that their town and their community here has their back.”

Community members said they are glad to see this season turn out the way it is.

“It’s been years, years,” said Heidi Hayward, a community member. “I’m just excited to see them succeed. The seniors that are there now, being able to experience something so awesome.”

The team is trying to bring home some more school history.

“It comes down to our guys have dedicated to themselves to focusing on us,” said McFarland. “Not really focusing on exterior factors.”

Seniors said they’re soaking in every moment.

“I’ve been playing with a lot of these guys since 2nd, 3rd grade,” said football player Caden Wiest. “The younger classmen, we’ve all really came together and gotten a lot closer and grew together as a brotherhood.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ozark Sports Zone

Reeds Spring football advances to first state semifinal since 1980

Reeds Spring football is going to the state semifinals for the first time since 1980 thanks to a strong defensive showing in a 21-7 quarterfinal win over Boonville. “Forty-two years ago, the 1980 team made it to the semi-final, and they lost that game,” said head coach Andy McFarland. “There have been a lot of great Reeds Spring teams the past 42 years, especially in recent history, and they lost to some tough opponents. We are happy to take the banner forward and represent those guys that weren’t able to get to this point, even though they may have really deserved to be here.”
REEDS SPRING, MO
abc17news.com

Mid-Missouri legends included in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame 2022 class

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Class of 2022 was inducted into the the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Sunday during an enshrinement at the Holiday Inn Executive Center. Former Mizzou basketball and football stand out Justin Gage was among the 2022 class. Gage not only had a great career as a duel-sport athlete for the Jefferson City Jays and Mizzou Tigers, but he played in the NFL for both the Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOLR10 News

More opportunities for sports teams around Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Betty and Bobby Allison Sports Town opened up its indoor facility with several courts Friday afternoon. “Post-pandemic construction was really tough,” Owner Stan Liedel said. “It’s getting supplies, having enough help for subcontractors. So it’s a long journey. But we’re super excited to open today and open for the community. There are […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri State roughs up Blue Raiders

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State basketball Saturday afternoon. The Bears hosting Middle Tennessee State. Before the game Bears coach Dana Ford announcing that grad transfer guard Matthew Lee tore his ACL in the loss at BYU and will miss the rest of the season. Dana Ford turning to Alston Mason, the transfer from Oklahoma to run the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Bears hope to end season on winning streak

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–It hasn’t been the football season than anybody expected at Missouri State. The Bears started the season back in august ranked in the top ten and expecting to make the playoffs. But things went south at Arkansas and has only just started to turn around. Last week, the Bears upset the third place team […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Athlete of the Week: Luke Gall

This week’s athlete of the week (11/21) is Luke Gall from Carthage high school. Gall is a senior running back and linebacker on the Tigers football team. And the Air Force commit continued his great season in the state quarterfinals this past Saturday. Against Lebanon, Gall ran the ball 26 times for 158 yards and […]
CARTHAGE, MO
KOLR10 News

Lady Panthers reload for new hoops season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury Lady Panthers are 2-0 this season, ranked tenth in the nation, and will play in the home opener Saturday afternoon. Amy Eagan will start her third year at Drury and as usual she’ll be looking to replace some key players. But what else is new when it comes to Drury womens basketball. […]
DRURY, MO
thecutoffnews.com

Freshman QB Horn makes debut, injuries pile up in Missouri's victory

He finally took off the red hat. With the Tigers up 42-7 in the early fourth quarter, Missouri fans got a glimpse at their future when freshman quarterback Sam Horn entered the game. He picked up a first down on a QB draw and fired a seed to Barrett Banister for 29 yards, but the latter was called back due to an ineligible man downfield penalty on Mitchell Walters. The drive ended in a 43-yard Harrison Mevis field goal.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOLR10 News

Late Creighton surge ends MSU’s soccer campaign

OMAHA, Neb–Missouri State soccer set a team record with a dozen shutouts this season. In Thursday’s NCAA tournament at Creighton, it looked like there might be a 13th. But the Blue Jays cracked the rugged Bears defense late in the game and ended Missouri State’s season for a second straight year. It was a cold, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Cowgirls run away from Lady Bears in second half

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears wrapped up their season opening gauntlet with power five opponents Thursday night. Beth Cunningham’s Lady Bears facing Oklahoma State out of the Big 12. Missouri State lost to Mizzou in the opener, but beat St. Louis earlier this week. And the Lady Bears keeping pace early, Aniya Thomas drives […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Ozark celebrates 57th annual Christmas Parade

OZARK, MO.- It’s the start of the holiday season and the Ozarks Christmas Parade is back again. Families filled the streets and watched the floats pass by. Though the celebration comes a little early, families from all over came out to kick off the holiday season. “I’m from Springfield. I just wanted the kids to […]
OZARK, MO
kmmo.com

MISSOURI VALLEY COLLEGE ANNOUNCE NEXT PRESIDENT

The Missouri Valley College Board of Trustees has announced that Dr. Joseph Parisi will be the college’s next president. Parisi visited the Missouri Valley campus in early November and took part in employee and student forums as well as a community reception and student leader luncheon. Two other finalists visited campus for similar events in early November as well. Missouri Valley’s Board of Trustees elected Parisi as the next president during a special board meeting on Friday, November 11. Parisi currently serves as Vice President for Enrollment Management and Athletics at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri. In that role, his responsibilities include financial and student growth management, education policies, education systems development and alignment, and strategy.
MARSHALL, MO
KYTV

Cement truck overturns in Stone County, Mo.

The Springfield Police Department is currently investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred Saturday morning. O-Zone: Missouri State 75, Middle Tennessee State 51. Branson law enforcement investigates double fatal shooting. Updated: 21 hours ago. Branson first responders are investigating a double fatal shooting that occurred at a home near...
STONE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet & back near normal early this week. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has quiet weather allowing temperatures to finally return to the 50s to start this week out. However, we still have a storm system to keep an eye on by Thanksgiving and perhaps into Black Friday. Springfield...
BOLIVAR, MO
KOLR10 News

Ozark Christmas parade closes roads

OZARK, Mo. – The 57th Annual Ozark Christmas Parade is causing some roads in Ozark to close on Saturday, November 19th. The parade will begin at 5 pm at the intersection of N. 16th St. & Jackson St. and conclude at the intersection of W. Walnut St. & S. 3rd St. Roads closed during the […]
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy