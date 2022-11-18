ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg, ID

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

byuiscroll.org

Books and Buddies’ last family literacy event of the semester

On Nov. 12, families from the Rexburg community gathered in the Gordon B. Hinkley Building gym to experience the last Books and Buddies activity of the semester. Books and Buddies is a community family literacy event that was promoted and organized by BYU-Idaho students in Professor Trevor Rowe’s Program Administration class.
REXBURG, ID
byuiscroll.org

Church donates old meetinghouse to Community Food Basket

After more than 15 years at its current location, the Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls is relocating to a new building donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The meetinghouse is located at 351 W. 14th St. in Idaho Falls. The building is 17,389 square...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

A 30 year family tradition of magical moments returns

Stan Brighton and his father, started a tradition 30 years ago that would become a staple for many families in the Eastern Idaho region, having a team of horses pull a trolley through an 8-10 minute loop in Downtown Idaho Falls. The post A 30 year family tradition of magical moments returns appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Benefit dinner to be held for local heart transplant recipient

IDAHO FALLS — The next year is going to be a difficult one for Jase and Kimorie Sterling and their three children. The Idaho Falls family experienced major upheaval in their lives this year after Jase suddenly became very sick. He was diagnosed in August with congestive heart failure — an ailment that destroys the heart’s ability to effectively pump blood throughout the body.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Winter Magic is Soon to be in Eastern Idaho, See Photos of the Can’t Miss Ice Palace

Do you want to check out some magical winter adventures in Idaho? There is so much to explore and see in the gem state since much of it becomes a winter wonderland. There is one particular place where it really seems like magic... The family-owned land and operation are excited to share their upcoming 5th year of creating lasting winter memories. You've got to see the photos below... wow...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

East Idaho Eats: Satisfy your Mexican craving at Sweeto Burrito in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – For the last four years, Sweeto Burrito at 2090 East 17th Street in Idaho Falls has been a staple for burrito and salad lovers. The menu includes 18 items and its signature item, the sweeto burrito — from which the restaurant gets its name — is the most popular. It comes with sweet, shredded pork, rice, black beans, a blend of three cheeses, salsa and cilantro ranch. Other items include the smoked chicken salad and the sweetest sidekick dessert, a cheesecake-like pastry with deep fried cream cheese filling sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar and smothered in raspberry drizzle.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Memorial service planned for BYU-Idaho grad as medical examiner releases cause of death

CUMMING, Georgia — Loved ones will gather this weekend to remember a Brigham Young University-Idaho graduate who was allegedly killed by his friend. A memorial service is planned for 21-year-old Aaron William Davis at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Cumming, Georgia, at 5 p.m. Sunday. An online fundraiser was set up earlier this week to help Davis’ family cover expenses so he can be buried in a family cemetery plot in Massachusetts.
CUMMING, GA
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Idaho Falls

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When you think of locally-sourced ingredients in Idaho, potatoes might be the first thing that comes to mind. After all, Idaho license plates have promoted its “famous potatoes” for nearly 100 years. And while you can absolutely expect to enjoy delicious baked, mashed, and French-fried versions at just about any eatery in the state, Idaho is also known for its dairy products, beef, and lamb. With the Snake River running through Idaho Falls, you can also expect to find trout on the menu in this beautiful southeastern Idaho town.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
High School Football PRO

Boise, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

RIGBY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Law enforcement holds town hall to address concerns over crime rates, fentanyl and school shootings

IDAHO FALLS – Local law enforcement held a town hall Thursday night at Eagle Rock Middle School to address crime in eastern Idaho and take questions from the public. Idaho Falls Police Department Chief Bryan Johnson, Bonneville County Sheriff Sam Hulse, Idaho State Police Captain Chris Weadick and Bonneville County Prosector Randy Neal answered questions and discussed hot-button issues like the fentanyl crisis, the increase in the local homeless population and the growing population of Idaho Falls.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

What are the most dangerous roads in Idaho Falls?

Those who don’t make the most dangerous mistakes while driving have certainly seen others commit them. A driver on their cellphone, convinced they can deal with one quick call or text, then put it down. Trying to push through a yellow light just as it’s turning red. Creeping into the intersection for a left turn, waiting for an opening in traffic. All are bad, but tempting habits for drivers, and...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
buckrail.com

Wilson local to wed at White House this weekend

JACKSON, Wyo. — President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden, is set to marry Wilson, WY local, Peter Neal on the White House’s South Lawn this Saturday. According to Associated Press, a mutual friend set up Naomi Biden, 28, and Neal, 25, about four years ago in New York City and the White House said they have been together ever since. Naomi Biden is a lawyer; her father is Hunter Biden. Neal recently graduated from the University of Pennsylvania law school and was born and raised in Wilson. Neal attended the Jackson Hole Community School and before heading to the Burke Mountain Academy in Vermont for ski racing. The groom’s parents, Drs. Mary Neal and William C. Neal, are Jackson-based orthopedic surgeons.
WILSON, WY
Idaho State Journal

Police: Blackfoot man arrested for kidnapping after ambushing woman at her apartment

A Blackfoot man has been charged with kidnapping after he reportedly ambushed a woman at her apartment and locked her inside. The victim told Blackfoot police officers that she was returning home at 3 a.m. Sunday when Skyler Smith, 37, grabbed her outside her apartment, took her phone and forced her inside. She said he prevented her from leaving or calling 911. “(The victim) informed me that (Smith) then spent...
BLACKFOOT, ID

