byuiscroll.org
Books and Buddies’ last family literacy event of the semester
On Nov. 12, families from the Rexburg community gathered in the Gordon B. Hinkley Building gym to experience the last Books and Buddies activity of the semester. Books and Buddies is a community family literacy event that was promoted and organized by BYU-Idaho students in Professor Trevor Rowe’s Program Administration class.
byuiscroll.org
Church donates old meetinghouse to Community Food Basket
After more than 15 years at its current location, the Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls is relocating to a new building donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The meetinghouse is located at 351 W. 14th St. in Idaho Falls. The building is 17,389 square...
A 30 year family tradition of magical moments returns
Stan Brighton and his father, started a tradition 30 years ago that would become a staple for many families in the Eastern Idaho region, having a team of horses pull a trolley through an 8-10 minute loop in Downtown Idaho Falls. The post A 30 year family tradition of magical moments returns appeared first on Local News 8.
East Idaho schools work to prevent teen suicide
East Idaho schools are working to prevent teen suicide through the Hope Squad. The post East Idaho schools work to prevent teen suicide appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Benefit dinner to be held for local heart transplant recipient
IDAHO FALLS — The next year is going to be a difficult one for Jase and Kimorie Sterling and their three children. The Idaho Falls family experienced major upheaval in their lives this year after Jase suddenly became very sick. He was diagnosed in August with congestive heart failure — an ailment that destroys the heart’s ability to effectively pump blood throughout the body.
KSLTV
Idaho family says Primary Children’s Hospital nurse was crucial in getting baby to breathe
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — When baby Revie Moala was born, her parents knew something was wrong. But doctors reassured the family that their little girl, despite being a couple weeks early and only weighing 4 pounds, was healthy and sent her home. “I knew from the moment she...
Winter Magic is Soon to be in Eastern Idaho, See Photos of the Can’t Miss Ice Palace
Do you want to check out some magical winter adventures in Idaho? There is so much to explore and see in the gem state since much of it becomes a winter wonderland. There is one particular place where it really seems like magic... The family-owned land and operation are excited to share their upcoming 5th year of creating lasting winter memories. You've got to see the photos below... wow...
Recent vandalism sparks policy changes at Blackfoot Movie Mill
Recent vandalism at the Blackfoot Movie Mill has sparked changes in how the theater owners plan to operate. The post Recent vandalism sparks policy changes at Blackfoot Movie Mill appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Satisfy your Mexican craving at Sweeto Burrito in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – For the last four years, Sweeto Burrito at 2090 East 17th Street in Idaho Falls has been a staple for burrito and salad lovers. The menu includes 18 items and its signature item, the sweeto burrito — from which the restaurant gets its name — is the most popular. It comes with sweet, shredded pork, rice, black beans, a blend of three cheeses, salsa and cilantro ranch. Other items include the smoked chicken salad and the sweetest sidekick dessert, a cheesecake-like pastry with deep fried cream cheese filling sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar and smothered in raspberry drizzle.
eastidahonews.com
WinCo, Walmart, Albertsons, Fred Meyer: which offers the cheapest Thanksgiving groceries
POCATELLO — With Thanksgiving under a week away, many in eastern Idaho will be doing their grocery shopping for family gatherings in the coming days. EastIdahoNews.com decided to help find the most cost-effective options in Pocatello and Idaho Falls. We visited four of the biggest stores in both cities...
eastidahonews.com
Memorial service planned for BYU-Idaho grad as medical examiner releases cause of death
CUMMING, Georgia — Loved ones will gather this weekend to remember a Brigham Young University-Idaho graduate who was allegedly killed by his friend. A memorial service is planned for 21-year-old Aaron William Davis at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Cumming, Georgia, at 5 p.m. Sunday. An online fundraiser was set up earlier this week to help Davis’ family cover expenses so he can be buried in a family cemetery plot in Massachusetts.
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Idaho Falls
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When you think of locally-sourced ingredients in Idaho, potatoes might be the first thing that comes to mind. After all, Idaho license plates have promoted its “famous potatoes” for nearly 100 years. And while you can absolutely expect to enjoy delicious baked, mashed, and French-fried versions at just about any eatery in the state, Idaho is also known for its dairy products, beef, and lamb. With the Snake River running through Idaho Falls, you can also expect to find trout on the menu in this beautiful southeastern Idaho town.
Public invited to review final analysis and draft decision on proposed phosphate mine in eastern Idaho
The BLM will issue a record of decision after the end of the public review period. The post Public invited to review final analysis and draft decision on proposed phosphate mine in eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Boise, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
eastidahonews.com
Law enforcement holds town hall to address concerns over crime rates, fentanyl and school shootings
IDAHO FALLS – Local law enforcement held a town hall Thursday night at Eagle Rock Middle School to address crime in eastern Idaho and take questions from the public. Idaho Falls Police Department Chief Bryan Johnson, Bonneville County Sheriff Sam Hulse, Idaho State Police Captain Chris Weadick and Bonneville County Prosector Randy Neal answered questions and discussed hot-button issues like the fentanyl crisis, the increase in the local homeless population and the growing population of Idaho Falls.
What are the most dangerous roads in Idaho Falls?
Those who don’t make the most dangerous mistakes while driving have certainly seen others commit them. A driver on their cellphone, convinced they can deal with one quick call or text, then put it down. Trying to push through a yellow light just as it’s turning red. Creeping into the intersection for a left turn, waiting for an opening in traffic. All are bad, but tempting habits for drivers, and...
buckrail.com
Wilson local to wed at White House this weekend
JACKSON, Wyo. — President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden, is set to marry Wilson, WY local, Peter Neal on the White House’s South Lawn this Saturday. According to Associated Press, a mutual friend set up Naomi Biden, 28, and Neal, 25, about four years ago in New York City and the White House said they have been together ever since. Naomi Biden is a lawyer; her father is Hunter Biden. Neal recently graduated from the University of Pennsylvania law school and was born and raised in Wilson. Neal attended the Jackson Hole Community School and before heading to the Burke Mountain Academy in Vermont for ski racing. The groom’s parents, Drs. Mary Neal and William C. Neal, are Jackson-based orthopedic surgeons.
Police: Blackfoot man arrested for kidnapping after ambushing woman at her apartment
A Blackfoot man has been charged with kidnapping after he reportedly ambushed a woman at her apartment and locked her inside. The victim told Blackfoot police officers that she was returning home at 3 a.m. Sunday when Skyler Smith, 37, grabbed her outside her apartment, took her phone and forced her inside. She said he prevented her from leaving or calling 911. “(The victim) informed me that (Smith) then spent...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls man stabs woman, leads officers on pursuit, says sheriff’s office
The following is a news release from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office. EastIdahoNews.com is looking into this story and will bring you more details as they become available. On Nov. 17, 2022, at approximately 2:09 p.m., sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence in the area of 900 East...
eastidahonews.com
Multiple crashes reported on I-15, police ask drivers to use caution in winter weather
BLACKFOOT — Police are on the scene of multiple crashes on I-15 near Blackfoot. Falling snow and slick roads contributed to the wrecks and Idaho State Police asks all drivers to use caution. The latest road conditions from the Idaho Transportation Department can be found here. Check out live...
