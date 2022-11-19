Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Suspects in custody in alleged Kearns shakedown, kidnapping; victim rescued during traffic stop
KEARNS, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three men are in custody after an alleged kidnapping attempt in Salt Lake County Saturday night, which began at a Kearns residence near 4300 West 5300 South and ended in a traffic stop near 5400 South and Bangerter Highway. According to...
KSLTV
2 charged in ‘Western-style shootout,’ including man once arrested for shooting young girl
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Two men who were injured in what prosecutors described as a “Western-style shootout” with each other outside a crowded apartment complex will soon be co-defendants in court. Timothy Roy Begay Jr., 18, of West Valley City, and Enrique Soto-Bernabe, 27, of West...
KSLTV
Woman was killed in a shooting that is being investigated as homikcide
SALT LAKE CITY — A 29-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning, police are investigating her death as a homicide. It started at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 when Salt Lake City police responded to a shooting near 300 South West Temple. \. The shooting...
38-year-old man shot, killed following police standoff in Herriman
Police in Herriman confirmed late Sunday night that a suicidal man with whom they were engaged in an hours-long standoff is now dead.
Gephardt Daily
3rd man arrested in fatal gang shooting outside Millcreek convenience store, police say
MILLCREEK, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A third man has been arrested in what police say was a gang-related fatal shooting Nov. 11 outside a Millcreek convenience store. Salman Ahmed, 19, was arrested Friday for investigation of murder, discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice in...
KUTV
Suspect arrested in West Valley hit-and-run that left new father dead; DA files charges
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect is in custody almost a week after a hit-and-run in West Valley that left a new father dead. The West Valley City Police Department issued a statement Saturday that Jose Julian Marin Flores, 21, has been booked into jail, and the district attorney has officially filed charges against him.
One dead after accidental shooting in Ogden, police say
One person died due to an accidental shooting in Ogden early Saturday morning, according to the Ogden Police Dept.
29-year-old woman killed in alleged argument turned shooting near Salt Lake City nightclub
The Salt Lake City Police Dept. is investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman as a homicide after a shooting that allegedly occurred in a parking lot near a nightclub early Sunday morning.
Man who allegedly killed two boys in DUI crash claims drug tests taken illegally
Kent Barlow, the man charged of killing two Eagle Mountain boys in a fatal DUI crash in May, is now claiming the blood and urine samples taken during a drug test after the incident were taken illegally.
Gephardt Daily
New details released in murder of Tooele man, 60
TOOELE, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal new information on the arrest of a Tooele man in the beating death of his male roommate. Richard Perales, 55, has been charged with the murder of his 60-year-old roommate, whose name has not been released. The suspect and victim also lived with the victim’s girlfriend, according to Perales’ probable cause statement.
Suspect in fatal West Valley City hit-and-run confesses, turns himself in
A suspect has been charged in the West Valley City hit-and-run that left Joel Lewis, 39, dead, after the man allegedly confessed to fleeing the scene of the accident and turned himself in, according to the West Valley City Police Dept (WVCPD).
KSLTV
Orem shooting caught on video as police search for shooter
OREM, UTAH — It was a terrifying scene for residents of an Orem student apartment complex as people ran for their lives after gunfire on the third floor early Saturday morning. “I thought they were fireworks at the time that someone set off in the hallway,” said Ryan Busi...
Woman dead after shooting near Salt Lake City nightclub
Salt Lake City Police are investigating after a 29 year-old woman was killed in a shooting near a nightclub early Sunday morning.
KUTV
Taylorsville daycare worker arrested after allegedly abusing 2-year-old
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A daycare employee in Taylorsville has been arrested after allegedly abusing a child under her care. Police said Juana Noyola, 67, worked at ABC/Tilley Time Daycare located at 4579 S 1175 W in Taylorsville. They said a mother picked up her children from the daycare...
Gephardt Daily
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Salt Lake City’s Fairpark community
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 22-year-old man was arrested in Salt Lake City’s Fairpark community Tuesday after police found a distributable amount of illegal drugs in his vehicle. A Salt Lake City police officer patrolling the area of 1000 West and North...
kjzz.com
Orem police seeking suspect after shooting injures two at off-campus student apartment
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Utah County are searching for a suspect who allegedly fled after a shooting that injured two people at an off-campus student apartment complex. They said officers responded to Axis Luxury Student Living at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Saturday after a report that two people had been shot.
ksl.com
2 men charged in catalytic converter thefts at University of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Two men accused of cutting out catalytic converters and breaking into cars parked at the University of Utah are facing numerous criminal charges. David Leroy Rutishauser, 53, of North Salt Lake, and Martin Oliver Inger, 43, of Salt Lake City, were both charged Friday in 3rd District Court with multiple counts of theft and criminal mischief.
‘Several flammable fuels’: Taylorsville man suffers second degree burns in propane explosion, ‘hand nearly severed’
A Taylorsville man, 49, is in critical condition after an explosion involving a portable propane heater, having had his hand nearly severed, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office (UCSO).
ksl.com
West Valley man surrenders, faces charges in fatal auto-pedestrian crash
WEST VALLEY CITY — A West Valley man has been identified as the person who police say hit and killed a pedestrian crossing a road earlier this week and then drove off. Jose Julian Flores, 21, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving death, a third-degree felony; obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor; and failing to exercise due care around a pedestrian, an infraction. He was taken into custody Saturday morning after surrendering to police.
KSLTV
No driver or occupant found in rollover car crash in Willard Sunday
WILLARD, Utah — Willard City Fire Department said there was no occupants found near a car that ended up in a canal. They said they found a single vehicle rolled over on the west side of Interstate 15. When crews arrived they did not find any occupants. After a...
