WBUR
'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.
A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
whdh.com
Wareham fire displaces 8, sends 2 to the hospital
WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire fight at a burning building in Wareham sent a firefighter and another person to the hospital Saturday morning. Multiple departments responded to Main Street at 11 a.m. to battle the flames. They were able to extinguish the fire by the afternoon. According to investigators,...
1 student killed, dozens injured in Mass. bus crash
WALTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — One Brandeis University student and more than two dozen other students were hurt when a university shuttle bus crashed in Waltham, Massachusetts, late Saturday night. The bus was returning to campus from a hockey game at Northeastern University when it crashed into a tree on South Street around 10:30 p.m., according […]
hyannisnews.com
THREE ALARM BLAZE DISPLACES 8 WAREHAM RESIDENTS
Media statement from Captain John Walcek of the Wareham Fire Department:. On Saturday, November 19, at 11:19 a.m. the Wareham Fire Department received multiple reports of a structure fire at 426 Main Street. Captain Mickey Bird, who was in charge of Engine 1, immediately ordered a 2nd alarm on arrival, due to heavy fire conditions in the large multi-family residence. Arriving almost simultaneously, Chief John Kelley assumed command, and assisted the crew of Engine 1 begin their fire attack. Conditions at the scene deteriorated rapidly, prompting Chief Kelley to order all firefighters out of the building. In addition, Chief Kelley struck a 3rd alarm, bringing multiple other fire departments in for assistance. The fire was finally brought under control by 1:30 p.m., however firefighters continued to extinguish hot spots for several hours. One firefighter and one civilian were transported to Tobey Hospital for observation of non-life threatening injuries. Eight residents were displaced, and were being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
liveboston617.org
Police Cruiser Collides with Other Vehicle in Dorchester Friday
At approximately 20:40 hours on Friday, November 11th 2022, Boston EMS and Boston Police officers from District B-3 responded to a call from a fellow Police officer reporting that he had been in a car accident with another vehicle on Norfolk Street in Dorchester. Police officers quickly responded to the...
MassLive.com
Three-bedroom home sells in Worcester for $370,000
Cristian Reyes ponce bought the property at 3 Greybert Lane, Worcester, from Bernard C Mcnamara and Chelsea S Moskivitz on Nov. 1, 2022, for $370,000 which represents a price per square foot of $260. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement sits on a 6,250 square-foot lot.
Massachusetts man accused of parking in spaces reserved for state police
WESTON, Mass. — This was not the right place to park illegally. A Massachusetts man is accused of operating a vehicle under the influence after allegedly parking a truck in two spots designated for state police officers, authorities said. Wallace De Freitas, 39, of Framingham, was charged with operating...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy crime wave and a troubling first responder response #mayorkoch #quincypolice #quincyfiredepartment
Quincy crime wave and a troubling major first responder response. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Quincy looks to have been hit with an uptick of troubling incidents in recent days. First up, per a Quincy Quarry News Citizen Police Scanner Monitor, Quincy’s Walmart...
4 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you also happen to eat burgers from time to time, then your are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving incredibly tasty burgers, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
bunewsservice.com
Massachusetts residents continue to grapple with NSC-131 activity while alleged leader faces charges in court
An officer approaches a protester holding a sign that says “this court is pro-Nazi” on the West Roxbury District Courthouse steps on Oct. 17, 2022. The officer removes the protester, stating “the judge wants to keep the steps clear.” The demonstrators arrived to protest Chris Hood, an aspiring police officer and local neo-Nazi.
New England’s Unsolved: 1969 Deadly Wilmington Fire
WILMINGTON, Mass. — At Wildwood Cemetery in Wilmington, Susan McNamara visits her family’s gravesite every week. This is where Susan’s mother, Nancy, her two sisters and three of her brothers are buried. All of them were victims of a horrific house fire in 1969. 53 years later,...
Turnto10.com
Vanished: Untangling the mystery of UMass Dartmouth student Charlie Allen
The mysterious disappearance of University of Massachusetts Dartmouth student Charlie Allen is getting a new set of eyes, 15 years after he vanished on a cold, fall night, leaving behind nothing but bone chilling phone calls and eerie evidence. Charlie Allen’s case is one of several missing persons cases that...
nbcboston.com
Did You Know Massachusetts Is Home to One of the Best Donut Shops in US?
If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
fallriverreporter.com
Name released of student killed in Massachusetts bus crash that injured 27, classes canceled
WALTHAM – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Waltham Chief of Police Kevin O’Connell have confirmed the ongoing investigation into a crash that occurred last night in Waltham involving a shuttle bus that was transporting 27 students from Brandeis University from a hockey game at Northeastern University. The...
Local court finalizes adoptions of 9 children
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people gathered at the Kent County District Courthouse Saturday as 9 children were officially adopted into 7 families. “The Thanksgiving season is a fitting time to celebrate the creation of 7 forever homes for these children. For this I am grateful,” said Chief Judge Forte. The ceremony falls on […]
caughtindot.com
History Lesson – Cocoanut Grove Fire
80 years ago, the deadliest nightclub fire in US history took place in Boston. 492 people were killed in 15 minutes by a raging inferno. The Cocoanut Grove – a supper club, located on 17 Piedmont Street, near Park Square – caught fire on November 28, 1942. This place was a fire trap. According to the Business Insider, it was filled to over twice its capacity. Doors were locked to stop patrons from bolting on their bills. The walls and decor were filled highly flammable materials. It was the perfect storm but for a massive and deadly fire and here’s how it happened.
Framingham Police: 2 Injured in 3-Car Crash
RAMINGHAM – Two people were injured and transported by ambulance to MetroWest Medical center in Framingham after a crash yesterday on Route 9. The crash happened at 5;28 p.m. at 1316 Worcester Road. Framingham Police described the crash as 3-car, rear-end accident. No citations were issued, said the Police...
whdh.com
Fire crews battle multi-alarm blaze in Brockton
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton fire crews battled through cold conditions late Friday night to extinguish a blaze that destroyed a home on Walnut Street. Fire officials say there was an initial call for an elderly person in the building, though a search did not uncover anyone. An initial indication indicates the fire broke out somewhere in the basement around midnight.
One of the Most Historic Homes in the Country is Up for Sale in Boston
Owning a home that's listed on the National Register of Historic Places would definitely stand out as one of the most unique talking points at a party. On sale now for just over $1,000,000 in the western Boston, Massachusetts, suburb of Natick sits this nearly 300-year-old home that predates the American Revolution.
Massachusetts is home to one of the best doughnut shops in America
AYER, Mass. — A Massachusetts doughnut shop is drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Donut Shops” for 2022. Yelp says it “scoured the nation for the best bakers of America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections” to create this year’s list.
