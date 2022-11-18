Read full article on original website
byuiscroll.org
BYU-I students connect with Rexburg community through an early Christmas celebration
“Twas The Month Before Christmas” was an event funded by the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Nov. 12. BYU-I students Alli Plummer and Sydney Brustad teamed up with the City of Rexburg to bring Christmas early for residents. The event brought vendors, music, food and genuine neighborly...
A 30 year family tradition of magical moments returns
Stan Brighton and his father, started a tradition 30 years ago that would become a staple for many families in the Eastern Idaho region, having a team of horses pull a trolley through an 8-10 minute loop in Downtown Idaho Falls. The post A 30 year family tradition of magical moments returns appeared first on Local News 8.
byuiscroll.org
CPR classes available through Madison Memorial
The Madison Memorial AHA Training Center, located in Rexburg, Idaho, provides CPR training courses affiliated with the American Heart Association to locals and visitors. Although many classes are designated for medical professionals within the eastern Idaho region, Madison Memorial additionally provides “Heartsaver” titled programs designed for individuals with little to no experience.
byuiscroll.org
Church donates old meetinghouse to Community Food Basket
After more than 15 years at its current location, the Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls is relocating to a new building donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The meetinghouse is located at 351 W. 14th St. in Idaho Falls. The building is 17,389 square...
KSLTV
Idaho family says Primary Children’s Hospital nurse was crucial in getting baby to breathe
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — When baby Revie Moala was born, her parents knew something was wrong. But doctors reassured the family that their little girl, despite being a couple weeks early and only weighing 4 pounds, was healthy and sent her home. “I knew from the moment she...
eastidahonews.com
WinCo, Walmart, Albertsons, Fred Meyer: which offers the cheapest Thanksgiving groceries
POCATELLO — With Thanksgiving under a week away, many in eastern Idaho will be doing their grocery shopping for family gatherings in the coming days. EastIdahoNews.com decided to help find the most cost-effective options in Pocatello and Idaho Falls. We visited four of the biggest stores in both cities...
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Recent vandalism sparks policy changes at Blackfoot Movie Mill
Recent vandalism at the Blackfoot Movie Mill has sparked changes in how the theater owners plan to operate. The post Recent vandalism sparks policy changes at Blackfoot Movie Mill appeared first on Local News 8.
Winter Magic is Soon to be in Eastern Idaho, See Photos of the Can’t Miss Ice Palace
Do you want to check out some magical winter adventures in Idaho? There is so much to explore and see in the gem state since much of it becomes a winter wonderland. There is one particular place where it really seems like magic... The family-owned land and operation are excited to share their upcoming 5th year of creating lasting winter memories. You've got to see the photos below... wow...
eastidahonews.com
Memorial service planned for BYU-Idaho grad as medical examiner releases cause of death
CUMMING, Georgia — Loved ones will gather this weekend to remember a Brigham Young University-Idaho graduate who was allegedly killed by his friend. A memorial service is planned for 21-year-old Aaron William Davis at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Cumming, Georgia, at 5 p.m. Sunday. An online fundraiser was set up earlier this week to help Davis’ family cover expenses so he can be buried in a family cemetery plot in Massachusetts.
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Idaho Falls
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When you think of locally-sourced ingredients in Idaho, potatoes might be the first thing that comes to mind. After all, Idaho license plates have promoted its “famous potatoes” for nearly 100 years. And while you can absolutely expect to enjoy delicious baked, mashed, and French-fried versions at just about any eatery in the state, Idaho is also known for its dairy products, beef, and lamb. With the Snake River running through Idaho Falls, you can also expect to find trout on the menu in this beautiful southeastern Idaho town.
Photos: Rigby reigns supreme once again in Class 5A ranks of Idaho high school football
BOISE, Idaho. - The Class 5A football championship trophy will stay in eastern Idaho. Trailing by two touchdowns early in the fourth quarter, Rigby rallied for a 28-21 victory over Meridian on Friday night at Albertsons Stadium. Junior Luke Flowers threw for 312 yards, and his touchdown pass to ...
eastidahonews.com
Two government-owned pickups stolen in Idaho Falls and used in Jackson to commit crimes
IDAHO FALLS — Two white pickup trucks were stolen in Idaho Falls during different months and used in crimes committed in Jackson, Wyoming. Both were recovered in Swan Valley. Both were owned by local government entities. “It’s not just coincidental,” Lt. Russ Ruschill with the Jackson Police Department told...
What are the most dangerous roads in Idaho Falls?
Those who don’t make the most dangerous mistakes while driving have certainly seen others commit them. A driver on their cellphone, convinced they can deal with one quick call or text, then put it down. Trying to push through a yellow light just as it’s turning red. Creeping into the intersection for a left turn, waiting for an opening in traffic. All are bad, but tempting habits for drivers, and...
eastidahonews.com
Documents reveal what happened after Idaho Falls man stabbed a woman in Bingham County
SHELLEY — A 31-year-old Idaho Falls man has been charged with felonies for allegedly cutting a friend in the throat, stealing her car and leading officers on a high speed chase. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:10 p.m. Thursday,...
buckrail.com
Wilson local to wed at White House this weekend
JACKSON, Wyo. — President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden, is set to marry Wilson, WY local, Peter Neal on the White House’s South Lawn this Saturday. According to Associated Press, a mutual friend set up Naomi Biden, 28, and Neal, 25, about four years ago in New York City and the White House said they have been together ever since. Naomi Biden is a lawyer; her father is Hunter Biden. Neal recently graduated from the University of Pennsylvania law school and was born and raised in Wilson. Neal attended the Jackson Hole Community School and before heading to the Burke Mountain Academy in Vermont for ski racing. The groom’s parents, Drs. Mary Neal and William C. Neal, are Jackson-based orthopedic surgeons.
Public invited to review final analysis and draft decision on proposed phosphate mine in eastern Idaho
The BLM will issue a record of decision after the end of the public review period. The post Public invited to review final analysis and draft decision on proposed phosphate mine in eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
BLM seeking public feedback on proposed phosphate mine in East Idaho
SODA SPRINGS — The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Falls District and the Caribou-Targhee National Forest are releasing for 30-day public review the final environmental impact statement that analyzes a mine and reclamation plan submitted by Itafos Conda, LLC for the proposed Husky 1 North Dry Ridge Phosphate Mine. The BLM will issue a record of decision after the end of the public review period. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service is issuing a draft record of decision on the proposed mine that is...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls man stabs woman, leads officers on pursuit, says sheriff’s office
The following is a news release from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office. EastIdahoNews.com is looking into this story and will bring you more details as they become available. On Nov. 17, 2022, at approximately 2:09 p.m., sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence in the area of 900 East...
Police: Local man facing felony charges for threatening three people with BB gun
POCATELLO — A 21-year-old local man faces multiple felony aggravated assault charges after police say he threatened three people with a BB gun. Marcello Hulian Bravo, of Idaho Falls, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault following the incident, which began to unfold around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 11. Pocatello police were dispatched to a business on the 1200 block of Wright Avenue for the report of a...
