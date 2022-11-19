ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talk Radio 960am

Comments / 0

Related
ktalnews.com

Best silver Christmas tree

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Looking to spruce up your Christmas tree setup this year? The aluminum silver Christmas tree started out as a fad of the late 1950s and early ’60s, but it’s seen a resurgence in recent years. Silver looks clean,...
Us Weekly

15 of the Best Christmas Trees for Every Type of Decor Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. One of the most exciting parts about Christmas is decorating. Putting up and decorating the tree is an exciting tradition for families everywhere, and one thing we love is that every tree is different. One family might go […]
Tyla

People left divided after woman reveals she washes her Christmas tree

One woman's festive trick when it comes to her Christmas tree has left people very split over whether it's the right thing to do. The exact date you're allowed to put up the Christmas tree is getting closer and obviously, you want it up as soon as possible to enjoy the maximum tree time in the year.
Tyla

Christmas 2022: The best gifts to buy your loved ones this year

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — or at least it would be if we didn’t have the looming pressure of having to buy the perfect gift. The festive season is just around the corner, and with two months to go there’s no better time to get a head start on your Christmas shopping.
reviewed.com

The Best Christmas Wreaths of 2022

The festive season is upon us. Maybe you’ve got your prized Christmas tree all decked out, but you don’t want the holiday cheer to stop there. So what’s the next logical play? Buying a beautiful wreath and hanging it on your front door certainly couldn’t hurt.
thespruce.com

When Is the Right Time to Start Decorating for Christmas?

Now that Halloween is behind us, a debate is brewing: how soon is too soon to start decorating for Christmas? If Mariah Carey is to be believed, the answer is at the stroke of midnight on November 1st—but according to our experts, it's not that straightforward or simple. We...
Talk Radio 960am

Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette, LA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT

Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://talkradio960.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy