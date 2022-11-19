Baby love! Jhene Aiko welcomes her second child and first with partner Big Sean, a baby boy named Noah Hasani

Jhené Aiki and Big Sean celebrated the birth of their new baby son on Friday.

In dual Instagram posts sharing the news, Jhené and Sean, both 34, revealed that she had given birth on November 8 to a boy.

She showed off a lovely soft smile while posing from her hospital bed with Big Sean, 34, by her side in both posts.

He's here! Jhené Aiko, 34, and her partner Big Sean, 34, welcomed their first child together on November 8, though they didn't share their happy news until Friday, November 18

'✨11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙,' she began. 'After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came 🥹 my baby Yoda, my Sani 💙.'

'Can't wait,' Sean wrote in the comments, while her friend Kehlani wrote, 'CONGRAAAAAATS BIG SISSSSSYYYY!!!!'.

La La Anthony added, 'Congrats on your blessing.'

Jhené's pregnancy with the rapper marked their first child together, while she also has an older daughter — 14-year-old Namiko — whom she welcomed in 2008 with the R&B singer O'Ryan.

Big Sean (real name: Sean Anderson) posted similar sentiments to his Instagram.

'After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more,' he wrote. Any and everything for you Son. 💙Noah💙 11/8/22.'

Jhené included an adorable photo of herself lying down next to her newborn, who was wrapped in a cute Baby Yoda blanket.

She puckered up her lips to blow a kiss, while Noah — who sported a remarkably thick head of hair — had his face turned away from the camera.

The songstress puckered up again in a photo showing her in her hospital bed as she cradled her baby son against her bare chest, while family members beamed at her side.

Noah appeared to already have a strong grip, as one closeup showed him clasping someone's finger tightly.

Jhené first revealed her pregnancy with a stylized nude maternity shoot that she posted to Instagram in July.

She posed in front of what looked like the outline of the Earth while illuminated with glowing flashes of amber light.

Sean also joined her for a loving image in the photoset.

Jhené previously secretly wed the producer Dot da Genius in 2014, before they divorced in 2016.

She and Sean began dating the same year, but the couple split in 2018, which fans were tipped off to after noticing that she had covered up several of her tattoos, including one depicting Sean's face.

She confirmed the split publicly in 2019, but the two were seen together later that year, and in 2020 they went public about their reconciliation.

Sean was just as overjoyed as his partner, and he shared a sweet photo of himself doing some skin-to-skin contact bonding with Noah.

'My heart,' he captioned a version of the photo posted to his Instagram Stories. He also included a lighter moment showing him hunched over and snoozing while masked up in a char as he waited for his son to arrive.

