Probationary officer arrested at police academy allegedly drew gun on neighbor

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) – A Chicago cop was arrested Friday morning at the police department’s training academy and charged with brandishing a gun during a dispute with a neighbor earlier this year.

Raekwon Livingston, a 24-year-old probationary officer, was taken into custody at the police academy at 1300 W. Jackson Blvd. on the Near West Side. He was charged with a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a police spokesperson and an alert from the department.

Livingston was charged in connection to an incident on Aug. 27 in the 1100 block of North Howe Street, where he lives, according to the spokesperson. A source said Livingston got into an argument with a neighbor who was walking a dog and pulled out a gun several times.

Livingston’s first court date was set for Jan. 4, the spokesperson said.

His arrest is the latest embarrassing incident involving a Chicago probationary officer.

Denisse Balseca was arrested early on Aug. 20 after she allegedly attacked a Schiller Park police officer during a traffic stop.

