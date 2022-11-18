Read full article on original website
Deisy
5d ago
What in the world is going on with all these recalls? Isn't anyone overseeing these companies packing and processing procedures? Or did they all quiet quit?
foodsafetynews.com
Rolls recalled over possible microbial contamination
Piantedosi Baking Co., Inc. is recalling bread rolls because products may be contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii or Clostridium botulinum. The products were distributed in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, Mississippi and Colorado. The recall was initiated...
FDA: Liver, gallbladder problems linked to recalled Daily Harvest product
Recall alert: Daily Harvest says tara flour was sickening its customers In June, Daily Harvest, a Meal-kit delivery company, voluntarily recalled its “French Lentil + Leek Crumbles,” due to consumer reports of digestion illness. (NCD) Federal officials said they are continuing to receive reports of illness linked to...
Thrillist
Lettuce Has Been Recalled Due to Salmonella
Some recalls are so expansive that they drag on with expansions added onto the initial announcement repeatedly. That has been the case with the recent cheese recall due to listeria. Others, like one announced by Kalera Public Limited Company, appear initially to be far more limited in scope. More than...
Thrillist
The CDC Just Issued a New Public Health Alert in Its Massive Cheese Recall
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new public health alert as part of a massive cheese recall initially announced in late September. According to a CDC announcement published Tuesday, bulk Brie and Camembert cheese sold in eight states have been added to the list of previously recalled products sold at retailers nationwide. These cheeses, which were likely repacked and sold under other brand names, were distributed to 80 stores across eight states: Alabama, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Retailers receiving the affected bulk cheeses include locations of a number of chains including Shaws, Plum Market, Star market, and Winn-Dixie.
Urgent lettuce recall: Salmonella risk means you need to check your fridge now
There’s a new lettuce recall that consumers need to know about, with Kalera Public Limited Company having just announced the action. Certain lots of lettuce that the company produced might be contaminated with Salmonella. That’s a dangerous bacteria that can trigger serious illness. Recalls routinely follow when foods test positive for the bacteria.
studyfinds.org
Popular vitamin supplement carries increased cancer risk, scientists warn
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Take a long hard look at your medicine cabinet. It may be time to throw a few bottles out. New research from the University of Missouri-Columbia indicates the popular dietary supplement nicotinamide riboside (NR) may promote an increased risk of cancer, and may even cause cancer to metastasize or spread to the brain.
Did you know that flesh-eating bacterial infection cases have skyrocketed after Hurricane Ian?
Florida reported so far in 2022, 64 Vibro vulnificus infections and 13 deaths from these infections. Many, but not all cases reported were in Lee County where the highest concentration of clean-up efforts and recovery from Hurricane Ian has been occurring. This is the first-time cases of this type of...
CNET
Shampoo Recalled Over Cancer Risk: Check If Yours Is Affected
Dry shampoo users, before applying your hair care, make sure to take a closer look at that aerosol can. Unilever has voluntarily recalled several dry shampoo products due to potentially elevated levels of benzene, a human carcinogen, according to an announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. The company issued the recall after an internal investigation identified the propellant in the aerosol cans to be the source of the contamination, and has worked with its suppliers to address the issue.
Mass Beef Recall as Nearly 100,000 Pounds of Products Contaminated
No adverse reactions to the products have so far been reported, but the FSIS recommends throwing away or returning the items.
Hamburger recall: Return these beef burgers for a refund right away
When a food manufacturer produces items without the benefit of USDA inspection, there’s a risk of product recalls once inspectors eventually discover the items. That’s what happened with certain New Universal Nourishment hamburger patty products that are part of a new recall. USDA inspection certifies that food products...
The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Daily For A Stronger Immune System And Weight Loss This Fall
Cold and flu season is dawning on us, which means it’s time to get our immune systems into gear. While there are many ways to maintain a healthy immune system, such as getting ample rest, regular exercise, hydration, and even certain supplements, one of the most important things is to maintain a healthy diet. In fact, certain foods are packed with nutrients that can help your body stay healthier than ever—including one tasty fruit.
WARNING: Gigantic Recall Issued for Popular Shampoo Products
Have you bought hair products recently? If yes, you might want to double-check what you purchased. I usually buy the same products over and over again, but sometimes out of the blue, I'll go rogue and buy a brand-new one that I've never used before. Sometimes it works out, but...
KFDM-TV
Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
A single scratch on a Teflon nonstick pan can release thousands of microplastic particles, study suggests
Thousands to millions of plastic particles may be released while cooking with a damaged nonstick pan, potentially ending up in food.
WTOP
How to avoid getting sick from flu, RSV and other viral ailments
D.C. has the highest rate of flu activity in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Virginia’s Department of Health is warning that this season of viral ailments may be worse than in recent years. So a local doctor has some reminders on how...
Yikes! This Blood Pressure Medication Is Being Recalled Because It May 'Increase The Risk Of Cancer'
As reported by Miami Herald, a notable blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma this week. It involves two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having “too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril,” the outlet notes. According to the recall notice’s risk statement, impurities found in the recalled drugs could “increase the risk of cancer.” We rounded up other facts you should know:
ABC News
FDA warns one type of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic for children, is in short supply
One version of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used to treat issues like ear infections in kids, is in short supply, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The shortage of amoxicillin means that parents and other caregivers may need to visit multiple pharmacies in order to fill a prescription for liquid amoxicillin or may need to ask their doctor for an alternative medication. Some pharmacies may also be able to adjust the strength of the supply on hand to meet demand.
If you have this popular sausage in your fridge, it was recalled so throw it out
Finding objects that shouldn’t be inside your food is never a great surprise. Manufacturing issues can lead to food and drinks being contaminated with pieces of glass, metal, or plastic. When discovered, the extraneous materials will trigger recalls. The newest incident concerns a Bob Evans Italian sausage product that’s subject to a recall after consumers found thin blue rubber pieces inside the meat.
More mushrooms linked to listeria contamination are recalled nationwide
Green Day Produce has recalled packages of its enoki mushrooms that were sold nationwide in September and October because they could be contaminated with listeria.
EverydayHealth.com
Blood Pressure Pills Recalled Over Potential Cancer Risk
Aurobindo Pharma USA is voluntarily recalling a blood pressure tablet because of a potential cancer risk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company is recalling two lots of its quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, which are prescribed to lower blood pressure in people with hypertension, over concerns that the pills may be contaminated with nitrosamine, the FDA said in a statement.
