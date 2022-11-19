Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Kanawha County Commission files lawsuit against Capitol Flea Market amid flood concerns
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Flooding near a Charleston marketplace has spurred legal action by county leaders. The Kanawha County Commission filed a lawsuit against the Capitol Flea Market Friday “to eliminate the risk to public health, safety and welfare presented by the recurring flooding.”. A complaint filed in...
School will be in session in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Monday despite bus driver shortage
UPDATE (9:32 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21): Kanawha County has issued the following alerts regarding buses not running in the area: The following buses are not running for Marmet Elementary: 1412, 1413 The following buses are not running for Riverside High School: 1309, 1408, 1411, 1412, 1413, 1416, 1417, 2116 Bus 2003L will not be […]
WSAZ
New warning sirens added in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County is adding two new warning sirens to its arsenal to help warn the public about impending emergencies like tornados, extremely severe thunderstorms, and severe flooding. Hayli Myers lives across the street from a new siren in Pinch, West Virginia. She said the siren...
Kanawha County, West Virginia, commissioners sue Capitol Flea Market owners over flooding issue
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission says it is suing the owners of Capitol Flea Market and the property it sits on. The Kanawha County Office of Planning and Community Development says heavy flooding in August that happened along Greenbrier Street in Charleston during an excessive rain on Aug. 15, 2022, was […]
Metro News
Parkways Authority, Justice announce $152 million rebuild of Turnpike travel plazas
BECKLEY, W.Va. — The Beckley and Bluestone travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike are scheduled to close in early February to make way for a nearly two-year project that will result in new, expanded travel plazas on the 88-mile toll road through Southern West Virginia. Approved plans for...
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia hunting shops are seeing less traffic ahead of hunting season
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia hunting season officially starts Tuesday, Nov. 22, and some firearm shops across the Tri-State say they are not seeing as much traffic in what would typically be their “peak” season. Tim Koletka, owner of T.I.K. Guns and Ammo L.L.C. in Barboursville...
WSAZ
Traffic affected by school bus accident
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kanawha County school bus with children on board crashed early Monday morning in Charleston. According to a Metro supervisor, the accident happened at the intersection of Washington Street East and Elizabeth Street. The crash involved a school bus and an SUV. The supervisor told WSAZ...
WSAZ
9 homes up for faster demolition with Kanawha Co. program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Not only are abandoned properties an eyesore for neighbors but they can also be safety hazards. A new program this year in Kanawha County is working to bring down some of those buildings faster. Nine homes were approved for demolition through the program by the Kanawha County Commission’s Redevelopment Authority.
wchsnetwork.com
Infrastructure upgrades continue in Milton
MILTON, W.Va. — There is continued infrastructure improvements in the City of Milton. The Thrasher Group, a civil engineering company in Charleston, continues to work in the Cabell County city. Since 2008, the City of Milton has completed more than 15 independent water line upgrade, relocation, and extension projects...
Hunters required to bring deer for data collection in 4 West Virginia counties
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is reminding hunters in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties that they must bring any deer they harvest on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 to a biological data collection station for a carcass examination. According to the WVNDR, the collection is part of a […]
Photos: Crews rush to battle fire that destroyed church in Putnam County, West Virginia
UPDATE (Nov. 20, 2022, at 12:22 p.m.): The West Virginia State Fire Marshal will investigate the start of the blaze that destroyed a Putnam County church, local fire department officials say. At 4:13 p.m. on Saturday, Poca Community Volunteer Fire Department (PCVFD) was called about a fire at the Harmons Creek Nazarene Church. Upon arrival, […]
City councilman in West Virginia resigns amid theft allegations, former colleagues vote on further action
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — There is a vacancy on Huntington City Council after former Councilman Dale Anderson resigned amid theft allegations. Officials with the City of Huntington, West Virginia, said the former councilman’s resignation was effective Friday. Anderson, a Republican, was elected to the seat in 2020 to represent an area that includes the Guyandotte […]
Kanawha County, West Virginia, BOE approves 2023-2024 academic calendar
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Board of Education has passed the school calendar for the 2023-2024 academic year. According to the BOE, the school year will start for students on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 with teachers starting their school year on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. The calendar will include a full week […]
Hunters in 4 WV counties must bring deer to collection stations
Hunters are being reminded by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources that any deer harvested in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties from Nov. 21-22 should be brought to a biological data collection station.
wchsnetwork.com
I-64 crash presented several challenges for first responders, highway crews
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — The Friday morning commute for those trying to get from Putnam County and points west into Charleston was a major headache. A tandem-trailer semi from Fed-Ex lost control and crashed on I-64 in the east bound lanes. The wreckage blocked both east bound lanes and one west bound lane for an extended period of time.
Wyoming County to hold educational meeting on ATV Lodging
WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– One local county wants to educate business owners on the law when it comes to ATV lodging. The Wyoming County Prosecutor and the Wyoming County Health Department will hold a meeting with ATV lodging owners on the laws governing new business. The meeting will be held on December 1, 2022, at the […]
wchstv.com
Homes deteriorating in a Kanawha County neighborhood due to constant flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A neighborhood in Kanawha County floods every time it rains, causing major infrastructure problems for both roads and houses. Brenda Carter has lived on Virginia Avenue just outside St. Albans city limits for nearly 30 years. "I'm getting holes and ditches and cracks in...
wchsnetwork.com
City of Dunbar tells Kanawha County Commission it cannot afford to maintain front half of Shawnee Park
DUNBAR, W.Va. — The City of Dunbar is telling the Kanawha County Commission that it will end its agreement to maintain the front half of Shawnee Park at the end of the year. This week, Dunbar Mayor Scott Elliott wrote a letter to the Kanawha County Commission informing the body of the decision.
$60M West Virginia mining investment will replace vital resource from China
Rare earth metals that are currently purchased from China will soon be mined in West Virginia.
WDTV
Unearthing the legacy of West Virginia: Company plans to make billions off of coal waste
WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Out of the 46 rare earth materials needed to make an iPhone, only six are found in the United States. The other 40 are found in China. Simon Hodges, President of Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies (OSRT), says his company has spent years doing research, and, recently, they discovered something exciting.
