Charleston, WV

WSAZ

New warning sirens added in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County is adding two new warning sirens to its arsenal to help warn the public about impending emergencies like tornados, extremely severe thunderstorms, and severe flooding. Hayli Myers lives across the street from a new siren in Pinch, West Virginia. She said the siren...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Traffic affected by school bus accident

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kanawha County school bus with children on board crashed early Monday morning in Charleston. According to a Metro supervisor, the accident happened at the intersection of Washington Street East and Elizabeth Street. The crash involved a school bus and an SUV. The supervisor told WSAZ...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

9 homes up for faster demolition with Kanawha Co. program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Not only are abandoned properties an eyesore for neighbors but they can also be safety hazards. A new program this year in Kanawha County is working to bring down some of those buildings faster. Nine homes were approved for demolition through the program by the Kanawha County Commission’s Redevelopment Authority.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Infrastructure upgrades continue in Milton

MILTON, W.Va. — There is continued infrastructure improvements in the City of Milton. The Thrasher Group, a civil engineering company in Charleston, continues to work in the Cabell County city. Since 2008, the City of Milton has completed more than 15 independent water line upgrade, relocation, and extension projects...
MILTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

City councilman in West Virginia resigns amid theft allegations, former colleagues vote on further action

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — There is a vacancy on Huntington City Council after former Councilman Dale Anderson resigned amid theft allegations. Officials with the City of Huntington, West Virginia, said the former councilman’s resignation was effective Friday. Anderson, a Republican, was elected to the seat in 2020 to represent an area that includes the Guyandotte […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

I-64 crash presented several challenges for first responders, highway crews

TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — The Friday morning commute for those trying to get from Putnam County and points west into Charleston was a major headache. A tandem-trailer semi from Fed-Ex lost control and crashed on I-64 in the east bound lanes. The wreckage blocked both east bound lanes and one west bound lane for an extended period of time.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Wyoming County to hold educational meeting on ATV Lodging

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– One local county wants to educate business owners on the law when it comes to ATV lodging. The Wyoming County Prosecutor and the Wyoming County Health Department will hold a meeting with ATV lodging owners on the laws governing new business. The meeting will be held on December 1, 2022, at the […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV

