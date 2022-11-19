Commanders Disciplined for Drinking on Flight, per Report

The report comes on the heels of a memo sent by commissioner Roger Goodell on Friday.

The Commanders disciplined multiple players after social media videos showed them drinking on the flight on the way home from Monday night’s victory over the Eagles, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The report also noted that Commanders coach Ron Rivera reached out to the NFL on Tuesday morning to address the issue, and discussed the discipline internally during a team meeting. As such, there is not expected to be NFL discipline coming for the players who were drinking on the flight.

The report from Pelissero comes on the heels of league commissioner Roger Goodell issuing a memo to teams around the league on Friday reminding them that drinking during flights is prohibited by league policy.

The memo was sent to teams around the NFL after Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested on suspicion of DUI after Tennessee’s win over Green Bay on Thursday night.

