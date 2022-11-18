ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

energyintel.com

LNG Market Indicators

Enthusiasm for developing an LNG export sector in Mexico might be more pronounced north rather than south of the US-Mexico border. December gas futures slid 6.6¢ Friday to $6.303/MMBtu as the market gained more clarity about when Freeport LNG would resume operations. An EU discussion document has proposed a...
energyintel.com

United Kingdom: Sunak Government Backs Sizewell C

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt gave firm backing this week to EDF's project to build twin EPRs at Sizewell C, ending speculation that the new UK government might back away from the expensive newbuilds, which need government investments to proceed. France's state-owned EDF now aims to reach a final investment decision (FID) within 18 months, although even with backing from both the French and UK governments, this likely still requires private investors to buy into the project.
The Next Web

Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy

All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
The Independent

Wind and solar farms to pay nearly half of windfall profits to Treasury

Wind and solar farms across the UK will have to hand over close to half of their excess profits, the Government has announced, in a plan that the industry said could deter much-needed investment.The windfall tax on renewables, biomass and nuclear power generators will be set at 45%, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced on Thursday. But gas and coal generators will be exempt.Meanwhile the Government also upped the windfall tax on oil giants such as Shell and BP who drill in the North Sea from 25% to 35%.This windfall tax on low carbon power risks deterring investment, at a time when...
Washington Examiner

Diesel prices release a reckoning for the Jones Act

As diesel fuel prices rise across the country, the Department of Homeland Security is fielding requests for Jones Act waivers. While the government should approve these waivers, it seems likely that it will pursue a more permanent solution — to repeal the law altogether. Otherwise known as the Merchant...
energyintel.com

COP27: Gas Bridge Grows Shorter, Hydrogen Moves Forward

There was a lack of consensus over the future of natural gas with clashing opinions voiced at events and at the sidelines during the first week of the UN’s COP27 climate summit in Egypt. Gas continues to be viewed as a bridge fuel in the energy transition — but...
The Independent

Dozens of countries demand fossil fuel phase-out in final Cop27 decision as talks go to wire

Dozens of countries have demanded that the final Cop27 pact should put the world on a path to phasing out all fossil fuels as negotiations went down to the wire on Saturday, The latest draft agreement from the Sharm el-Sheikh summit has failed once again to include a call to wind down fossil fuel use, the primary cause of the global climate crisis.Late on Saturday afternoon, the High Ambition Coalition (HAC), an informal group of around 60 countries including small island states and vulnerable nations, demanded more.“We must emerge from Cop27 with a package of outcomes that keeps 1.5C...
The Independent

‘Wonder material’ scrubs CO2 from power plants before it reaches the atmosphere

Scientists have discovered a reusable material that can capture carbon dioxide from coal-fired power plants and prevent the greenhouse gas from entering the atmosphere.A team from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the US claim that the aluminium formate material, known as ALF, lacks the shortcomings of other proposed carbon filtration methods and is made of substances found abundantly.“What makes this work exciting is that ALF performs really well relative to other high-performing CO2 adsorbents, but it rivals designer compounds in its simplicity, overall stability and ease of preparation,” said Hayden Evans, a chemist at the...

