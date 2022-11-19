Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Two Bulldogs sign to continue soccer career at ECCC
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarkdale seniors Katie Brooke Smith and Brooke Gibson signed to continue their soccer careers on Friday. Gibson and Smith have shared the field since 7th grade. They both have played soccer, softball and volleyball. “It really means a lot because I mean we’ve played not just...
WTOK-TV
Quitman falls to Mendenhall 34-0
MENDENHALL, Miss. (WTOK) - The Quitman Panthers lose to Mendenhall 34-0 in the third round of the 4A MHSAA playoffs. Quitman faced the Tigers earlier in the season and looked to bounce back in their deepest run of the playoffs in quite some time. The Panthers found a spark midway through the regular season and had a lot of momentum coming into this game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Daniel Hill, elite Mississippi athlete, announces final top 10 schools
Daniel Hill has narrowed down his top 10 schools ahead of picking his final destination of where he’ll play his college football. Hill, the 2024 4-star linebacker from Meridian, Mississippi, included 7 SEC schools in his final top 10: Alabama, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M. FSU, Texas and Oregon were the other final 3 schools.
WTOK-TV
Rockets lose to West Point in 34-33 heartbreaker
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba Central Rockets lose to West Point 34-33 in the third round of the MHSAA Playoffs. This was a rematch of last year’s MHSAA playoffs that Neshoba Central lost by six points and looked to get some revenge. The Rockets started off hot in the second quarter as a drive was capped off by Mehki Gaddis scoring a 50 yard rushing touchdown to get the first points of the game.
WTOK-TV
Mr. George Lee Meyers
Mr. George Lee Meyers, 89, passed away peacefully at his home, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. On October 4, 1933, Donald and Elfie Meyers of St. Paul, MN, presented to the world for the first time, George Lee. Fifteen months later, he became a big brother to his beloved sister Ann.
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders - Ricky Hood
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -As someone who was a member of his local Boys and Girls Club, Ricky Hood wanted to dedicate his life to providing kids with the care and joy they might not get at home. “Well, I’ve been involved in Boys and Girls Club here for 34 years....
WTOK-TV
MHS had a brief lockdown and “controlled movement” Friday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 17-year-old shooting victim was a student at Meridian High School and Friday the school went on lockdown for a brief time. They also remained on what they call “controlled movement”. That means they limited movement to inside of school buildings only. They released a statement saying, “This is strictly a safety precaution due to events that took place in the city last night.”
WTOK-TV
Kemper County School District breaks ground on new elementary school
DE KALB, Miss. (WTOK) - One local school held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday for its new building. In De Kalb, the Kemper County School District broke ground on its new elementary school building. Dr. Jerri Cawthorn, the prinicpal of Kemper County Lower Elementary, was excited about the new layout...
Mississippi baker wins Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge
A Mississippi cookie baker won the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge in an episode that aired Sunday night. Beth Hennington, of Madison, Mississippi, operates a speciality cookie company called The Vanillian where she specializes in creating highly detailed, decorated cookies. Hennington was selected to compete in the annual Christmas...
magnoliastatelive.com
Vehicle stolen from grandparent while dropping of student at Mississippi school found nearly 100 miles away
The vehicle that was carjacked from a grandparent who was dropping off a student at Jackson school was found nearly 100 miles away in another county. WJTC in Jackson reports that officials from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office report that the vehicle that was carjacked on Tuesday at Cardozo Middle School in Jackson was found about 90 miles east in Lauderdale County.
Three injured in crash on I-59 in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three people were injured in a crash that happened on Interstate 59 in Jones County on Saturday, November 19. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 2:05 p.m. near mile-marker 78. Two cars were in the median, one with minor damage and the […]
WTOK-TV
Mrs. Eleanor Marie Koch Gearlds
Funeral Services for Mrs. Eleanor Marie Koch Gearlds will begin at 10:00 AM Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Robert Barham Familiy Funeral Home chapel with Reverend Tony Gearlds officiating. Interment will follow in the County Line Cemetery in Union, MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
WTOK-TV
Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old Madison County woman
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 75-year-old woman from Madison, Mississippi. Dianna Boring is described as a 5′7″, with brown eyes. She was last seen on Friday, November 18, around 9:45 a.m. on US 49 in Richland,...
WTOK-TV
Threefoot Wellness turkey give away
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Threefoot Wellness was out today at Dumont Plaza handing out free turkeys and educating the public on the recent medical marijuana bill. On January 26, 2022, the Mississippi legislature approved senate bill 2095, the “Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act.”. The Mississippi department of health and Threefoot Wellness...
WTOK-TV
Merrehope celebrates a little holiday cheer as it hosts Trees of Christmas
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Christmas spirit has arrived at Merrehope. The historical site hosted a gala for its Trees of Christmas event Sunday afternoon, where the public was invited to see over 50 trees and displays all decked out in holiday fashion. One Quitman resident, Beverly Oliveros, said this...
WTOK-TV
Ricky Hood talks about protecting the community
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In light of recent shootings in Meridian, a local community leader is speaking out about the importance of community involvement, transparency and safety. Ricky Hood from the Boys & Girls Club said he doesn’t want children to feel unsafe at any moment and is calling for...
kicks96news.com
Gas Prices Keep Falling, Neshoba the Cheapest Locally
Gas prices have dropped below $3 a gallon in some parts of Mississippi. AAA says Panola County has the lowest countywide average price, right around 3 bucks. The statewide average has fallen to around $3.16. Locally, Neshoba County continues to offer the best bargains at the pumps. Gas there is averaging around $3.15 but some drivers have been paying less than $3. The auto club says it’s a good bit more expensive in Leake and Attala counties where the average price is running from around ten cents to as much as 20 cents above the statewide figure.
WDAM-TV
Head-on collision on Mississippi 29 traps injured drivers in vehicles
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - First responders from five fire departments in Jones County responded to a head-on collision Friday evening that injured both drivers. The accident took place on Mississippi 29 south, about a half-mile south of Ellisville around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, firefighters immediately began rendering emergency...
beckersasc.com
Ground broken on $35M Mississippi medical office building with 2 eye clinics, surgery centers
Ground has been broken on a $35 million medical office building in Madison, Miss., that will hold offices for Jackson Eye Associates and Mississippi Retina Associates, according to a Nov. 16 report from the Madison County Journal. The facility will be open in December of 2023. Jackson Eye Associates, the...
WTOK-TV
Unseasonable cold air remains in the forecast
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! We are headed into the weekend, but very cold air remain over the area. We woke up to temperatures in the mid to lower 20s. Shivering cold temperatures will last through the 7 am hour this morning. Not warming up much at all as we step through the day. Upper 40s can be expected by 9 am. Clouds will build in around lunchtime today. High temperatures are in the mid 50s.
