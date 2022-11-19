The Portland Trail Blazers suffered potentially two tough losses Saturday night. The Blazers fell 118-113 at home to the Utah Jazz in a game between the top two teams in the Western Conference. But more concerning was that Damian Lillard left the game in the third quarter with right calf tightness and did not return with the Blazers set to start a difficult four-game trip Monday in Milwaukee (11-4).

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO