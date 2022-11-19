Read full article on original website
Jazz beat Blazers 118-113 to take Western Conference lead
Jordan Clarkson scored 28 points, including eight straight in the final 1:48, in the Utah Jazz's 118-113 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night
5 takeaways from Suns rally falling short against Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah cooked from 3, Lauri Markkanen and Malik Beasley couldn’t be contained and Vivint Arena was rocking Friday night. And Phoenix nearly overcame all of that. The Suns came back from a 19-point deficit to take a brief lead in the fourth, but lost, 134-133, before a sellout crowd of...
Portland Trail Blazers lose Damian Lillard and game, 118-113 to Utah Jazz: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers suffered potentially two tough losses Saturday night. The Blazers fell 118-113 at home to the Utah Jazz in a game between the top two teams in the Western Conference. But more concerning was that Damian Lillard left the game in the third quarter with right calf tightness and did not return with the Blazers set to start a difficult four-game trip Monday in Milwaukee (11-4).
Suns PG Chris Paul out Sunday vs. Knicks, to be re-evaluated next week
The Phoenix Suns announced Saturday that guard Chris Paul will miss Sunday’s contest against the New York Knicks with a heel injury and will be re-evaluated next week. This will be the Point God’s sixth straight game ruled out due to the injury. Phoenix is now 2-3 in games Paul has missed. Paul is in danger of missing Tuesday’s contest against the Los Angeles Lakers as well.
Yardbarker
Jazz continue strong start to season, top Trail Blazers
Malik Beasley scored a game-high 29 and Jordan Clarkson fired in 28 points, including eight straight in crunch time, to boost the visiting Utah Jazz to a 118-113 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. Lauri Markkanen added 23 points and 10 rebounds a night after tallying a...
What they’re saying nationally, in Salt Lake City after Oregon Ducks defeat Utah
No. 12 Oregon defeated No. 10 Utah 20-17 Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12) are one step closer to playing in the Pac-12 Championship game against USC. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in Salt Lake City after the game:. No. 12...
Phoenix Suns: 3 questions going into Friday game vs. Utah Jazz
Can the Suns continue to get to the line more? SALT LAKE CITY – Here are three questions entering Friday’s Suns-Jazz matchup at Vivint Arena that can be seen at 7 p.m. on Bally Sports Arizona. ...
Lauri Markkanen scores 38 as Jazz nip Suns
Lauri Markkanen scored a career-high 38 points and sank a late clutch jumper to help the Utah Jazz snap a
Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (calf) out for ‘brief’ time
Portland Trail Blazers All-Star guard Damian Lillard has a right calf strain and will be sidelined for a “brief period,”
NBA
"We'll Know More Shortly" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Portland
It's safe to say that Utah entered Saturday night with its back against the wall. Coming off an emotional victory less than 24 hours ago, the Jazz faced a healthy and well-rested Portland team sitting in first place. But none of that mattered. Behind 15 points from Jordan Clarkson in...
NBA
Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Betting Preview: Look to Live Bet this Matchup
Odds via FanDuel. Get up-to-the-minute NBA odds here. The Utah Jazz and Portland Trailblazers meet up on Saturday night at the Moda Center in a meeting of the top two teams in the West. The two teams have taken slightly different paths to the highest of heights and they face...
Rudy Gobert Has 'Unique' Comment On Joel Embiid After Battle On The Court
The center explained how a player of Embiid's caliber could prove dangerous almost all the time.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: live updates
The last two games have been tough sledding for the Memphis Grizzlies. Both the Washington Wizards and New Orleans set season-high marks on 3-pointers made, but the bigger issue was the offense in each game. Memphis (9-6) returns home with a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder (7-8). The Thunder...
