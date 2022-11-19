ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Portland Trail Blazers lose Damian Lillard and game, 118-113 to Utah Jazz: At the buzzer

The Portland Trail Blazers suffered potentially two tough losses Saturday night. The Blazers fell 118-113 at home to the Utah Jazz in a game between the top two teams in the Western Conference. But more concerning was that Damian Lillard left the game in the third quarter with right calf tightness and did not return with the Blazers set to start a difficult four-game trip Monday in Milwaukee (11-4).
Arizona Sports

Suns PG Chris Paul out Sunday vs. Knicks, to be re-evaluated next week

The Phoenix Suns announced Saturday that guard Chris Paul will miss Sunday’s contest against the New York Knicks with a heel injury and will be re-evaluated next week. This will be the Point God’s sixth straight game ruled out due to the injury. Phoenix is now 2-3 in games Paul has missed. Paul is in danger of missing Tuesday’s contest against the Los Angeles Lakers as well.
Yardbarker

Jazz continue strong start to season, top Trail Blazers

Malik Beasley scored a game-high 29 and Jordan Clarkson fired in 28 points, including eight straight in crunch time, to boost the visiting Utah Jazz to a 118-113 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. Lauri Markkanen added 23 points and 10 rebounds a night after tallying a...
